January’s free Essential tier PS Plus games are now available, and players are genuinely enjoying one of the more surprising picks. For PS Plus subscribers, 2023 has begun with a bang. The first freebies of the year are already available, and although many were initially the most excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s inclusion (which has been handed out in perfect time to catch up with the game’s events before Jedi: Survivor releases in March), as ComicBook reports, some are now singing the praises of another of the month’s offerings - Fallout 76.

6 DAYS AGO