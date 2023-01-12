Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Fort Worth Men Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Immigrants in Trunk Along with Drugs and HandgunSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Omni Theater Returning With Major Upgrade
Fort Worth's Omni IMAX is returning as a new reimagined digital dome. If you grew up in Fort Worth, you probably remember the Omni Theater IMAX at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. For nearly 40 years, it was a hot destination for those who wanted to experience...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First-Time Contestant Named Grand Champion in Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Art Contest
The first ribbons of the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo have been awarded and a Grand Champion crowned. It's Kate Sherwin, 18, from Montague, a town of about 300 in Montague County. She entered the Stock Show Art Contest for the very first time, and the judges picked...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House
Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Unsolved Murder Near UNT Campus Leaves Students on Edge
Just before the start of a new semester, an unsolved murder near the University of North Texas in Denton has some students on edge. Police say Cory Johnson, 43, was found shot after 10 p.m. Wednesday in his apartment in the 1000 block of Eagle Drive. He later died. Those...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Frisco Residents Uneasy About Potential Negative Effect of New Theme Park
Wednesday's big announcement from the city of Frisco has some residents feeling uneasy about any potential negative effect on the community from increased traffic to the housing market and even short-term rentals. They say everything is bigger in Texas but when it comes to the 97-acre proposed future home of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Suspect in Connection With Fort Worth Dog Killing Arrested
Fort Worth police have arrested 18-year-old Donovin Copeland in connection to the shooting and killing of a dog during a robbery on Jan. 2, the department confirms. Fort Worth detectives received information Saturday from community members about Copeland's location. Copeland, who also had multiple aggravated robbery warrants, was located at the 6200 block of Vega Drive in Fort Worth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Extremely Violent' 18-Year-Old Wanted in String of Robberies: Fort Worth PD
Fort Worth Police are asking for the public's help finding a teenager they describe as "extremely violent" and suspected in several aggravated robberies, including one where a store clerk's dog was shot and killed. Detective Brian Raynsford said Friday afternoon several law enforcement agencies are looking for 18-year-old Donavin Copeland...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth PD Release Videos of Man Running Over Woman, Confrontation With Officers
Fort Worth Police released videos Thursday afternoon of a driver running down a woman in his car and bodycam video of a fatal police shooting they say involved the same man. Chief of Police Neil Noakes said in a video released on Jan. 12 that at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 police officers were dispatched to Osbun Street after multiple people called 911 to report a man pushed a woman out of a car before running her down as she tried to run away.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
State Bill Aims at Outlawing HOAs From Banning Section 8 Renters
A bill filed in the state legislature is taking aim at an embattled North Texas homeowner’s association. Providence Village in Denton County came under fire last summer when it all but banned Section 8 renters in its HOA. The rarely seen practice led a state lawmaker to take action...
Comments / 0