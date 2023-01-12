ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grief despite victory

By John Wagner
County News Review
 3 days ago

Melander, Nelson remembered after New Year’s Day snowmobile accident

Last Friday was like many other Friday nights during the high school basketball season, where friends and families come together to root for their local favorites.

Such was the case at Cambridge-Isanti High School last Friday, Jan. 6, when the Bluejacket boys hosted their rivals from Princeton.

But that contest also was unlike any other basketball game played around the state.

Before the contest, there was a moment of silence to honor two members of C-I’s Class of 2020: Hunter Melander and Faith Nelson. Both were killed in a snowmobile accident in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

That is why the crowd for the basketball game was also filled with members of that graduating class.

“We were a tight-knit group our senior year,” said Kelsey Karels, a friend of both Nelson and Melander. “We were the Class of 2020, so we had the whole COVID-19 thing – we didn’t even finish our senior year together.

“We all had close friend groups, but we all stayed together and stayed close after high school.”

Shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day, deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of Paradise Trail Northwest in Isanti on a report of a single-vehicle personal injury crash involving a snowmobile.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the pair went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. Upon exiting the lake, the snowmobile struck a tree.

The 21-year-old Melander was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 21-year-old Nelson was transported to a local hospital, but eventually died from her injuries.

During his high school days, Melander played on the Bluejacket boys basketball team that won the Section 7AAAA title, only to see its trip to state canceled by COVID-19.

So Friday’s contest was a tribute to him that morphed into honoring both him and Nelson – and included a number of members of that Class of 2020.

“Faith and Hunter were always a combo deal: If you were friends with one of them, you were friends with the other,” Karels said. “Coming together, to be here for both of them, was everybody’s goal.”

Remembering Hunter Melander

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball coach Mike McDonald certainly remembered when Hunter Melander played for him.

“Hunter had the flattest shot on the planet,” McDonald said with a laugh. “But when he took a shot in crunch time, he always seemed to make it.”

Ryan Larson, a teammate with Melander on that 2020 team, remembered that as well.

“Any time we needed a shot, it seemed as though Hunter was the guy to make it,” Larson said. “In the section final, Ryan Cox stole the ball and passed it to Hunter for a layup to help ice the game.

“Hunter knocked down big shots when we needed them.”

McDonald said Melander played a big role on that 2020 team despite not being a scoring leader.

“The reason that team was so successful was because those guys were so selfless,” McDonald said. “Early on Hunter probably had dreams of playing college basketball … but what ended up happening was that all of those guys were so selfless, they played for each other.

“That was the easiest team to coach: I would just let them play and just make minor adjustments.”

Parker Sandquist said the connection with Melander and his teammates extended beyond the basketball court.

“We went to kindergarten together,” Sandquist said. “We played basketball together growing up through AAU. We all did a lot of stuff together.”

“Everyone loved Hunter – that’s why this just broke my heart.”

Sandquist said his “heart hurt” when he got the call in Oklahoma telling him of Melander’s death, and he immediately flew home to be with his buddies. But five days later, the impact of his passing still had not fully sunk in.

“I understand what happened, and that there’s nothing we can do to change it,” Sandquist said. “But there are times where I almost text him or call him. When I do something with my buddies, I expect him to walk in and join us.

“But he’s not walking in. And that’s tough.”

McDonald said he was happy with the way Melander’s life had progressed following graduation. For the past two years he was a heavy equipment operator for Hobs Excavating in Elk River.

“He had gotten himself a great job, and I thought he was on a positive path with his life,” McDonald said of Melander. “And then that life was taken away far too soon.”

That is why McDonald used Melander’s memory as part of his pre-game talk with his current team.

“I told those guys before the game that Hunter was watching over us,” McDonald said. “I put PFH on our board, with the P standing for poise, the F standing for focus and the H standing for heart and hustle.

“Then I added, ‘PFH also stands for Play For Hunter.’ And Hunter wouldn’t watch us lose.”

Remembering Faith Nelson

Colin Dickey was blunt: He said he probably would not be the volleyball coach at Cambridge-Isanti without the help of Faith Nelson.

“When the position opened, it was her junior year, so I went to Faith and Ellie Kuznia,” Dickey said. “I told them, ‘If you don’t think I’m the right person for the job, I won’t apply for it.’ And they both said, ‘Please apply for it.’

“After that, it seemed as if every hour I would get a text from Faith saying, ‘Did you apply for the job?’ And when I told her I had, then her texts became, ‘Do you have the job yet?’

“For her to have that faith in me, that meant the world to me.”

That bond only strengthened as Nelson completed her time with the volleyball program at Cambridge-Isanti.

“Before our banquet each year, the coaches and I exchange letters with our seniors, sharing how much we care of each other both on and off the court,” Dickey said. “Faith sent me a video, and in the video she was crying hysterically – because she couldn’t think of a way to write a thank-you note to me. I still have that video.

“You could barely understand the words she was saying. It was funny, and it also meant the world to me.”

Nelson, who was a junior at Wisconsin-Eau Claire majoring in business administration and entrepreneurship and minoring in art with an emphasis in ceramics at the time of her death, also had a strong connection with her fellow members of the Class of 2020.

“Faith’s twin sister Chloe was my best friend, and I played volleyball with them for four years,” Kelsey Karels said. “We were seniors together, so we took classes together and graduated together. We did things outside of school together.

“When I heard the news, it immediately changed how I started my day. It was the worst news I’ve ever been given, and to hear that on New Year’s Day made it more chaotic.”

This was the second blow to the family, as Faith’s older sister Maddy died of cancer in 2016 at the age of 18.

“This was gut-wrenching, especially with what that family has been through with Maddy,” Dickey said. “We went to the candlelight vigil at the hospital for Faith, and eventually her parents invited us to go up to her room and say our goodbyes to her.

“But it wasn’t just me – she had an impact on our whole family. She helped my older daughter adjust to life and volleyball when she went to high school, and she was my youngest daughter’s first junior Olympic coach. We all loved her.”

The family of Hunter Melander has asked that memorials to honor him be directed to Ducks Unlimited and ACS-Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The family of Faith Nelson has asked that memorials to honor her be directed to the Maddy Nelson Memorial Foundation. To find out more, go to https://www.maddynelsonmemorialfoundation.org/.

A GoFundMe account also has been established to help both families deal with costs involved in this tragedy. To give to the account created in memory of Hunter Melander, go to https://gf.me/v/c/lmgs/in-memory-of-hunter-melander. To give to the account created in memory of Faith Nelson, go to https://gf.me/v/c/lmgs/faith-nelson-family.

County News Review

County News Review

