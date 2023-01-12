ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KETV.com

Nebraska Democrats bash Ricketts appointment to fill Senate vacancy

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Democratic Party chastised Gov. Jim Pillen Thursday, calling his appointment of Pete Ricketts to the Senate "the most blatant pay-to-play" scheme we've seen in our state. The party's executive director, Precious McKesson, says because Ricketts gave over $1 million to Pillen's gubernatorial campaign, it...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education

A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education. Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR24CA, which would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner. If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would then go onto the 2024 ballot for voter approval.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Proposed Nebraska amendment would extend term limits for state senators

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers introduced 49 more pieces of proposed legislation on Friday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 464. Nebraska state senators introduced nearly 100 bills on Thursday, Jan. 5; 61 on Friday, Jan. 6; 62 on Monday; 73 on Tuesday; 63 on Wednesday; and 84 on Thursday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape. Those numbers don’t include amendment proposals and resolutions.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Gov. Pillen to announce Senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen will announce his pick for Nebraska’s next Senator on Thursday morning. His office issued a news release Wednesday saying the announcement would take place at 9 a.m. Thursday. Watch tomorrow’s livestream on our website, in our apps, and on our Facebook page....
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

A legal desert - Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas

Here's a little known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys. Zip from the towns of Bartlett, Hyannis or Stapleton. Zero from Arthur, Springview or Spencer. Zilch from Harrisburg or Hayes Center. And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them, according to the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing

NORFOLK, Nebraska — Voices rose and gavels pounded Friday, but in the end, several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender. The censure was a compromise reached by an executive committee of the […] The post American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NORFOLK, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska

OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Slama chairs Nebraska Legislature banking committee

(Lincoln) -- With the 2023 Nebraska Legislative Session underway, a KMAland lawmaker heads an important committee. State Senator Julie Slama was recently named chair of the Legislature's Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee. The Sterling Republican has been a committee member for the past two years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Slama says the chairmanship has special meaning to her, because of her mother's banking career.
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraska has a waiting period before felons can vote, here’s what that means

The ACLU handout sent out en masse prior to the 2022 general election in Nebraska came with a simple message to encourage previously incarcerated people to check their voting eligibility. “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS”. With ballot initiatives impacting voter ID and the minimum wage, Nebraskans were given the opportunity to voice...
NEBRASKA STATE
ValueWalk

Proposed Child Tax Credit From Nebraska To Give Up To $1,000

Nebraska families could soon be able to claim a child tax credit if a new proposal is approved. A new bill introduced in the state legislature on Wednesday calls for a child tax credit of up to $1,000 from Nebraska that covers about 81% of the state’s children. State...
NEBRASKA STATE
tsln.com

Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal

Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
NEBRASKA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Child Tax Credit for Nebraskan Parents- See Eligibility Here

$1,000 payments are available for Nebraskan parents. After the expiration of the nationally boosted Child Tax Credit, parents will be paid $1,000 per child under a new bill. Nebraskan Parents to Receive $1,000 Child Tax Credit Under A New Bill. According to a published post by the US Sun, Senator...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Help stop Neb. wildlife crime with new reporting tool

Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
NEBRASKA STATE

