doniphanherald.com
Hilgers moves to Nebraska attorney general job with water rights, Biden policy challenge ahead
There's a new attorney general in town. But Mike Hilgers is no stranger to the Capitol or state government after serving six years in the Legislature as a Lincoln senator, including two years in the challenging role of leading 48 fellow senators as speaker. There's a lot on his new...
KETV.com
Nebraska Democrats bash Ricketts appointment to fill Senate vacancy
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Democratic Party chastised Gov. Jim Pillen Thursday, calling his appointment of Pete Ricketts to the Senate "the most blatant pay-to-play" scheme we've seen in our state. The party's executive director, Precious McKesson, says because Ricketts gave over $1 million to Pillen's gubernatorial campaign, it...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education
A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education. Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR24CA, which would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner. If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would then go onto the 2024 ballot for voter approval.
WOWT
Proposed Nebraska amendment would extend term limits for state senators
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers introduced 49 more pieces of proposed legislation on Friday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 464. Nebraska state senators introduced nearly 100 bills on Thursday, Jan. 5; 61 on Friday, Jan. 6; 62 on Monday; 73 on Tuesday; 63 on Wednesday; and 84 on Thursday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape. Those numbers don’t include amendment proposals and resolutions.
WOWT
Nebraska Gov. Pillen to announce Senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen will announce his pick for Nebraska’s next Senator on Thursday morning. His office issued a news release Wednesday saying the announcement would take place at 9 a.m. Thursday. Watch tomorrow’s livestream on our website, in our apps, and on our Facebook page....
doniphanherald.com
A legal desert - Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas
Here's a little known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys. Zip from the towns of Bartlett, Hyannis or Stapleton. Zero from Arthur, Springview or Spencer. Zilch from Harrisburg or Hayes Center. And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them, according to the...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pillen picks Nebraska’s US senator; one Republican says, ‘It smells bad’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Jim Pillen is expected to announce former Sen. Ben Sasse’s replacement Thursday morning. UPDATE: Pillen picks former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill vacant Senate seat. We’ve known from the start that former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was in the running, and earlier...
knopnews2.com
Attorney General Mike Hilgers comments on Perkins County Canal Project
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project. Attorney General Hilgers said that if the Perkins County Canal is built it will be beneficial for...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature hears nine hours of comments on prayer, secret ballots and more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – From dropping the opening prayer to allowing firearms in the State Capitol, many topics were discussed Thursday at the public hearing on the Legislature’s rules. Dozens gathered to give their opinions in a nine-hour public hearing before the Rules Committee. Any rule changes that...
American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing
NORFOLK, Nebraska — Voices rose and gavels pounded Friday, but in the end, several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender. The censure was a compromise reached by an executive committee of the […] The post American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
doniphanherald.com
Health Matters: Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
kmaland.com
Slama chairs Nebraska Legislature banking committee
(Lincoln) -- With the 2023 Nebraska Legislative Session underway, a KMAland lawmaker heads an important committee. State Senator Julie Slama was recently named chair of the Legislature's Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee. The Sterling Republican has been a committee member for the past two years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Slama says the chairmanship has special meaning to her, because of her mother's banking career.
nebraskaexaminer.com
ACLU condemns ‘drag’ show proposal as part of national effort to ‘push LGBTQ+ people out of public life’
LINCOLN — A bill introduced Thursday in the Nebraska Legislature to block minors from attending “drag” shows was condemned as part of the culture war against the LGBTQ+ community. “Let’s call this what it is — an unconstitutional censorship attempt rooted in a coordinated national effort to...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska has a waiting period before felons can vote, here’s what that means
The ACLU handout sent out en masse prior to the 2022 general election in Nebraska came with a simple message to encourage previously incarcerated people to check their voting eligibility. “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS”. With ballot initiatives impacting voter ID and the minimum wage, Nebraskans were given the opportunity to voice...
klkntv.com
Bill aims to shield Nebraska women who miscarry from prosecution under possible abortion ban
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska state senator is introducing a bill she says would protect women who lose their pregnancies from “a broad abortion ban.”. State Sen. Jen Day has proposed a bill that would ensure women who suffer miscarriages or other pregnancy-ending emergencies will not be investigated or prosecuted.
ValueWalk
Proposed Child Tax Credit From Nebraska To Give Up To $1,000
Nebraska families could soon be able to claim a child tax credit if a new proposal is approved. A new bill introduced in the state legislature on Wednesday calls for a child tax credit of up to $1,000 from Nebraska that covers about 81% of the state’s children. State...
tsln.com
Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal
Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Child Tax Credit for Nebraskan Parents- See Eligibility Here
$1,000 payments are available for Nebraskan parents. After the expiration of the nationally boosted Child Tax Credit, parents will be paid $1,000 per child under a new bill. Nebraskan Parents to Receive $1,000 Child Tax Credit Under A New Bill. According to a published post by the US Sun, Senator...
Help stop Neb. wildlife crime with new reporting tool
Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
