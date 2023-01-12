Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
KETV.com
Children's Hospital to open new facility in West Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A new clinic could benefit a fast-growing area in the Omaha metro. Children's Hospital and Medical Center plans on opening a brand new facility in 2024 out west. The hospital says it will be a new outpatient facility that can serve young children and their families.
klkntv.com
Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
Man who helped move residents out of Legacy Crossing named 'Man of the Year'
In the midst of that difficult time, he helped other tenants move out. He said he knew it would be hard for him and hard for them as well.
KETV.com
Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
News Channel Nebraska
Famed North Omaha summer camp has precious few North Omaha campers
With her laptop open and credit card out, Allyson Mendoza watched the clock flip from 7:59 to 8:00 am. ‘Register now’ popped up on her screen. The mother of three had set timers and reminders for this moment weeks in advance of the March deadline. By 8:02 a.m., she had secured spots for her two oldest children at Hummel Day Camp, the wildly popular city-run day camp held for more than 70 summers in Omaha’s Hummel Park. She had done so with mere minutes to spare.
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
The Nebraska City News Press
John Louis Brust
John Louis Brust, age 74 of Nebraska City passed away peacefully after an extended illness at his home on December 21, 2022, with his wife, Margaret, at his side. John was born on July 11, 1948, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City to John James and Eu n i c e Evelyn (Tegtmeyer) Brust. He graduated from Nebraska City High School with the class of 1966. Upon graduation, John attended the University of Nebraska, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Degree.
WOWT
Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues
The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
Stay busy this weekend with these affordable Omaha area events
Enjoy some family fun with these local and affordable events happening around the Omaha area this weekend.
klkntv.com
Woman donates 39 care baskets to People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The People’s City Mission took to social media on Thursday to commend a local woman for her generosity. The woman, Marilyn, dropped off 39 baskets full of personal care items just in time for the holidays. Marilyn works on these baskets throughout the year,...
WOWT
Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
KETV.com
'He will forever be missed': Loved ones mourn loss of Creighton Prep student who died on vacation
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night to celebrate the life of a 15-year-old Omaha boy who died while on vacation in Mexico. Mandy Visty said her son, William died on Jan. 5. "Will decided to see how many times he could swim back and forth from...
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
KETV.com
Omaha church spent decades giving back, now hopes community returns the favor with need for new furnaces
OMAHA, Neb. — A local church has spent the last several decades giving back. They're asking for a favor from the community to help replace several furnaces so that this place of worship can continue to provide services to those in need. For decades, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church...
doniphanherald.com
Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny
OMAHA — The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 13
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The high school basketball season continued Friday as teams from around the city hit the hardwood. Here are the scores and highlights.
Adoption Option: Paulina at the Nebraska Humane Society
Meet Paulina! Chris met this absolute sweetheart at the Nebraska Humane Society. She is a 5-year-old spayed Pit Bull Terrier and Bulldog mix.
KETV.com
Explaining the snowy weather phenomenon that occurred in the Omaha area Friday
LA VISTA, Neb. — A strange snow phenomenon occurred in the Omaha area Friday morning. Factory-effect snow, which can bring a quick dusting of snow, hit parts of south Omaha and Sarpy County around 9 a.m. It happens when heat and steam from an industrial plant are added to...
