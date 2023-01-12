Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
HealthU: Birth Defects Awareness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - January is birth defects awareness month. While not all birth defects can be prevented, your OB/GYN can offer helpful advice on optimizing chances for a healthy, full-term pregnancy. Dr. Margaret Papadea of South Carolina OB/GYN Associates, a Lexington Medical Center physician practice, discusses common causes of birth defects, prevention measures, and resources.
South Carolina drugmaker at center of Veterans Affairs recall after FDA investigation
A South Carolina drug manufacturer is at the center of a recall by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
$550,000 jury verdict sides with Irmo woman tased multiple times by now-former deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A federal jury has found that a South Carolina woman is owed several thousands of dollars over what she endured at the hands of a now ex-deputy in 2019. A jury, on Thursday, ordered that the Richland County Sheriff's Department pay Sheila Webb $500,000 and...
abccolumbia.com
Severe weather prep kits will be available for people with disabilities, elderly
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to Able South Carolina, people with disabilities are up to four times more likely to sustain an injury or die during a disaster than people with no disabilities. To help change that, Able SC is partnering with the SC Department of Aging to provide...
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
WRDW-TV
Regional Medical Center expanding robotic surgery program
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg is ramping up its robotics program, and a new doctor leading the charge hopes to create a robotic surgery-based “Center of Excellence” at the hospital. RMC has had a robot to use for surgery for a little more than...
'Well, why leave?': Two physicians decide to stay in Sumter after completing residency with goal of attracting doctors to underserved, rural areas
SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health hopes to attract medical physicians to rural, underserved communities through its Sumter family medicine residency program. The program began in 2019 with four candidates. After graduating this summer, two have decided to stay in Sumter. "There’s a definite correlation to where people do residency...
Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
Fewell Pavilion at SC Department of Mental Health Nursing Care Center under construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you've driven down Harden Street in Columbia, you may have noticed the construction on the side of the Department of Mental Health's Nursing Care Center. Over to the right, construction workers are renovating the Fewell Pavilion building. You'll certainly see fencing, heavy machinery and workers...
This South Carolina city named 2nd best for job opportunities by WalletHub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Searching for jobs can be a tough process even in the best of times. But South Carolina's capital city apparently has quite a few opportunities available - enough to receive a national ranking. According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Columbia, South Carolina ranks second for...
WIS-TV
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
Packing company will spend $15M for new South Carolina plant with taxpayer help
(The Center Square) — An Elkhart, Indiana-based company that designs and manufactures custom protective packaging and cold chain solutions will spend $15 million to establish operations in Lee County. Engineered Foam Packaging will create 53 new jobs as part of the project, its first South Carolina location. The Coordinating...
WLTX.com
As egg prices soar, some are considering grocery store alternatives
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — High egg prices might have you second-guessing the purchase. "I'm very surprised that the eggs have gone up significantly," says Earl McClora. “When you look at the numbers that have been impacted by avian influenza, we’re above the numbers from the last major outbreak of 15-16," said Nathan Smith, Economist of Agribusiness for Clemson Extension. "That’s pushed prices up 60% over the previous year, but more than double the retail market.”
Need for Guardian Ad Litem volunteers increasing in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Since 1984, the Guardians Ad Litem program through the Department of Children's Advocacy has offered a voice to children who are abused or neglected throughout South Carolina. Over the years, the need for volunteers in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties have increased. Volunteers are paired with...
Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg County trafficking suspect faces additional charges
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, was charged a few days ago with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, plus three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. She is a co-defendant in...
abccolumbia.com
Walmart to provide free health screenings, immunizations this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Walmart is providing free health screenings to South Carolina residents this weekend during the shopping center’s Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 14. Beginning at 10 a.m and ending at 2 p.m., customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, BMI screenings, vision screenings, and more at select stores.
WIS-TV
Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports multiple traffic stops resulted in the arrest of multiple people. Other stops led to the recovery of stolen firearms, and multiple alcohol and drug charges. Officers said on Friday, January 13, Lexington officers made over 20 traffic stops. A driver was...
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
