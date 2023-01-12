ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIS-TV

HealthU: Birth Defects Awareness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - January is birth defects awareness month. While not all birth defects can be prevented, your OB/GYN can offer helpful advice on optimizing chances for a healthy, full-term pregnancy. Dr. Margaret Papadea of South Carolina OB/GYN Associates, a Lexington Medical Center physician practice, discusses common causes of birth defects, prevention measures, and resources.
WRDW-TV

Regional Medical Center expanding robotic surgery program

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg is ramping up its robotics program, and a new doctor leading the charge hopes to create a robotic surgery-based “Center of Excellence” at the hospital. RMC has had a robot to use for surgery for a little more than...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

'Well, why leave?': Two physicians decide to stay in Sumter after completing residency with goal of attracting doctors to underserved, rural areas

SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health hopes to attract medical physicians to rural, underserved communities through its Sumter family medicine residency program. The program began in 2019 with four candidates. After graduating this summer, two have decided to stay in Sumter. "There’s a definite correlation to where people do residency...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

As egg prices soar, some are considering grocery store alternatives

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — High egg prices might have you second-guessing the purchase. "I'm very surprised that the eggs have gone up significantly," says Earl McClora. “When you look at the numbers that have been impacted by avian influenza, we’re above the numbers from the last major outbreak of 15-16," said Nathan Smith, Economist of Agribusiness for Clemson Extension. "That’s pushed prices up 60% over the previous year, but more than double the retail market.”
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Walmart to provide free health screenings, immunizations this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Walmart is providing free health screenings to South Carolina residents this weekend during the shopping center’s Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 14. Beginning at 10 a.m and ending at 2 p.m., customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, BMI screenings, vision screenings, and more at select stores.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports multiple traffic stops resulted in the arrest of multiple people. Other stops led to the recovery of stolen firearms, and multiple alcohol and drug charges. Officers said on Friday, January 13, Lexington officers made over 20 traffic stops. A driver was...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
LEE COUNTY, SC

