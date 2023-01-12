Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud
With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks.
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
The Nebraska City News Press
First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City
Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
klkntv.com
Woman donates 39 care baskets to People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The People’s City Mission took to social media on Thursday to commend a local woman for her generosity. The woman, Marilyn, dropped off 39 baskets full of personal care items just in time for the holidays. Marilyn works on these baskets throughout the year,...
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
KETV.com
'He will forever be missed': Loved ones mourn loss of Creighton Prep student who died on vacation
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night to celebrate the life of a 15-year-old Omaha boy who died while on vacation in Mexico. Mandy Visty said her son, William died on Jan. 5. "Will decided to see how many times he could swim back and forth from...
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers find 50,000 fentanyl pills in traffic stop near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 11 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills were found Thursday morning in a vehicle on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol says. Around 8:30 a.m., a trooper pulled over a vehicle for improperly passing a semi near Aurora, according to the patrol. The trooper searched...
klkntv.com
Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
waynedailynews.com
Join The Nebraska Game And Parks Team Today, Career Fair Set For February 4
ASHLAND – An early February career fair is being scheduled by the Nebraska Game and Parks. According to a release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the career fair will be on February 4 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
doniphanherald.com
Oscar-winning film editor from Omaha stayed true to his Midwestern roots
OMAHA — Omaha was never far from Mike Hill’s heart during his long, award-winning career as a film editor in Hollywood. “When he won the Oscar for ‘Apollo 13’ in 1996, he held up that statue and said, ‘This is for all my friends in Omaha,’” said Pat Drickey, an Omahan who grew up with Hill. “He stayed humble and he never forgot his friends back here. He was one of those guys you could always count on showing up.”
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who allegedly stole more than $116,000 pleads not guilty to bank fraud. Jacqueline Brandt made her initial appearance in federal court this week. Brandt was indicted in November 2022 on three charges of bank fraud. Brandt is accused of wiring cash from customer accounts...
Adoption Option: Paulina at the Nebraska Humane Society
Meet Paulina! Chris met this absolute sweetheart at the Nebraska Humane Society. She is a 5-year-old spayed Pit Bull Terrier and Bulldog mix.
Mills County Arrest
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 38-year-old Kristopher Ray Knight, of Bellevue, NE. Knight was arrested Wednesday for Assault with Bodily Injury. Bond was set at $1,000.
Comments / 0