Nebraska City, NE

The Nebraska City News Press

First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City

Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Woman donates 39 care baskets to People’s City Mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The People’s City Mission took to social media on Thursday to commend a local woman for her generosity. The woman, Marilyn, dropped off 39 baskets full of personal care items just in time for the holidays. Marilyn works on these baskets throughout the year,...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska

OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
AUBURN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Oscar-winning film editor from Omaha stayed true to his Midwestern roots

OMAHA — Omaha was never far from Mike Hill’s heart during his long, award-winning career as a film editor in Hollywood. “When he won the Oscar for ‘Apollo 13’ in 1996, he held up that statue and said, ‘This is for all my friends in Omaha,’” said Pat Drickey, an Omahan who grew up with Hill. “He stayed humble and he never forgot his friends back here. He was one of those guys you could always count on showing up.”
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Arrest

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 38-year-old Kristopher Ray Knight, of Bellevue, NE. Knight was arrested Wednesday for Assault with Bodily Injury. Bond was set at $1,000.
MILLS COUNTY, IA

