Read full article on original website
Related
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
Texas Trash: Weird Name but a Snack That Might Surprise You
I consider myself a snack aficionado. I love snacks, and I thought I knew all the snacks that were out there, that is until I came across this article. The article is entitled: Snack Foods Unique To Texas and I thought, while scrolling through it that I would definitely know all the snacks on the list-I was wrong!
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
The Best Breakfast Spots in Texas According to Food & Wine
Ahh, breakfast. The most important meal of the day. I realize that’s debatable. But regardless, pretty much everyone I know agrees that breakfast foods are awesome. Whether we’re talking about good old bacon and eggs, kolaches, breakfast tacos, or international-inspired breakfasts, you can find a little bit of just about anything you’re looking for here in the Lone Star State.
North Texas eatery ranked the best deli in Texas & among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bread, meat, cheese, veggies, and all the sauces you can imagine, put it all together and what do you get? One delicious sandwich, and while it’s always easy to whip one up at home, there’s nothing like a deli-made sammy. Cold or hot, it...
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names
When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
Favors Chief Taco Officer Makes A Stop In El Paso
Last April the Texas-based on-demand delivery service, Favor, announced that they were looking to hire their very first Chief Taco Officer. Taco lovers were asked to apply for this dream job and they would be required to travel across Texas to search for the best tacos all while documenting it on social media.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
travelawaits.com
16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023
The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate.
8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly
The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Tiny Texas Towns According to the Population, Just How Tiny Are They?
While I think all Texans like to believe that everything is bigger in Texas, I not only believe it, I quote it on a daily basis from when I go to the drive-thru and order my sweet tea and they asked me "what size?" I always say "everything is bigger in Texas so give me the biggest you got!"
This Texas City Is One Of The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA.
Texas deli ranked among best places to get pastrami in US: report
There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don't have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Comments / 13