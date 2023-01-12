ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 13

Related
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Trash: Weird Name but a Snack That Might Surprise You

I consider myself a snack aficionado. I love snacks, and I thought I knew all the snacks that were out there, that is until I came across this article. The article is entitled: Snack Foods Unique To Texas and I thought, while scrolling through it that I would definitely know all the snacks on the list-I was wrong!
TEXAS STATE
96.9 KISS FM

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
US105

The Best Breakfast Spots in Texas According to Food & Wine

Ahh, breakfast. The most important meal of the day. I realize that’s debatable. But regardless, pretty much everyone I know agrees that breakfast foods are awesome. Whether we’re talking about good old bacon and eggs, kolaches, breakfast tacos, or international-inspired breakfasts, you can find a little bit of just about anything you’re looking for here in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names

When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Favors Chief Taco Officer Makes A Stop In El Paso

Last April the Texas-based on-demand delivery service, Favor, announced that they were looking to hire their very first Chief Taco Officer. Taco lovers were asked to apply for this dream job and they would be required to travel across Texas to search for the best tacos all while documenting it on social media.
EL PASO, TX
travelawaits.com

16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023

The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly

The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy