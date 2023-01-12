Read full article on original website
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Stay busy this weekend with these affordable Omaha area events
Enjoy some family fun with these local and affordable events happening around the Omaha area this weekend.
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
Hamilton Point Acquires Omaha Properties for $67M
Northmarq secured acquisition financing for the two communities. Hamilton Point Investments LLC, has purchased two communities in Omaha, Neb. Acquisition financing, secured through Northmarq, totaled $67.3 million for both properties. Vantage at Coventry and Vantage at Stone Creek feature 588 units combined. The acquisition loans have a seven-year term with...
WATCH: Nebraska WR Malachi Coleman at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports brings college football fans footage from the 2023 All-American Bowl. Here is a look at Lincoln (Neb.) East high school four-star receiver and Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman, who was terrific during his time in the Lone Star State.
This Is Omaha's Best Barber Shop
Nothing can ruin a day like getting a bad haircut. It just throws everything out of whack. But finding a hair stylist or barber that really knows your hair while also knowing exactly how to execute the perfect cut can be like finding a straight razor in a hair stack.
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural.
Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
Health Matters: Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Catalytic converter thefts remain high in Omaha for 2022
Data collected by Omaha police shows a drastic increase in catalytic converter thefts since 2020. A local undercar specialist has seen a similar spike in service requests.
Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show winners announced
NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show wrapped up its 36th edition this past week at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. WJAG radio and its sister station 106 KIX are the show’s sponsors and announced the major door prize winners for the 2023 Show.
New Proposal: $1,000 Cash Program For Select Nebraska Residents
Many of the stimulus programs Biden had in place during the pandemic have expired. Nebraska beneficiaries became used to these sums. They would struggle if the extra cash disappeared. One official has lobbied for the state to help maintain the recipients' boosted benefit payments.
How much would the $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big to start the new year. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.35 billion — the second-largest in the game's history. The cash option is $707.9 million. The only...
Famed North Omaha summer camp has precious few North Omaha campers
With her laptop open and credit card out, Allyson Mendoza watched the clock flip from 7:59 to 8:00 am. ‘Register now’ popped up on her screen. The mother of three had set timers and reminders for this moment weeks in advance of the March deadline. By 8:02 a.m., she had secured spots for her two oldest children at Hummel Day Camp, the wildly popular city-run day camp held for more than 70 summers in Omaha’s Hummel Park. She had done so with mere minutes to spare.
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud
With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks.
Nebraska specialist announces plans to enter transfer portal
Nebraska will see another player enter the transfer portal. Kicker Chase Contreraz took to Twitter to announce his decision to enter the portal. Contreraz said he was “forever grateful,” for the opportunities presented to him at Nebraska. The kicker then announced that he will be spending his last year of eligibility elsewhere.
Beatrice pioneer in mower development, to be inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
LINCOLN — The founder of a Beatrice Manufacturing firm who died in 2013 will be one of five new inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame. A pioneer in the lawn mower industry, Wilfred "Dick" Tegtmeier turned sketches drawn in his basement into two successful businesses, eventually employing more than 600 Nebraskans and giving Beatrice the unofficial title of “Lawn Mower Capital of the World”.
Papillion-La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing
Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing. The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring. Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a...
Imperial woman turns 100
While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project. Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers began a law practice in his basement in 2011 and soon the practice took off.
