Omaha, NE

multihousingnews.com

Hamilton Point Acquires Omaha Properties for $67M

Northmarq secured acquisition financing for the two communities. Hamilton Point Investments LLC, has purchased two communities in Omaha, Neb. Acquisition financing, secured through Northmarq, totaled $67.3 million for both properties. Vantage at Coventry and Vantage at Stone Creek feature 588 units combined. The acquisition loans have a seven-year term with...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

This Is Omaha's Best Barber Shop

Nothing can ruin a day like getting a bad haircut. It just throws everything out of whack. But finding a hair stylist or barber that really knows your hair while also knowing exactly how to execute the perfect cut can be like finding a straight razor in a hair stack.
OMAHA, NE
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week

OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show winners announced

NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show wrapped up its 36th edition this past week at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. WJAG radio and its sister station 106 KIX are the show’s sponsors and announced the major door prize winners for the 2023 Show.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Famed North Omaha summer camp has precious few North Omaha campers

With her laptop open and credit card out, Allyson Mendoza watched the clock flip from 7:59 to 8:00 am. ‘Register now’ popped up on her screen. The mother of three had set timers and reminders for this moment weeks in advance of the March deadline. By 8:02 a.m., she had secured spots for her two oldest children at Hummel Day Camp, the wildly popular city-run day camp held for more than 70 summers in Omaha’s Hummel Park. She had done so with mere minutes to spare.
OMAHA, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska specialist announces plans to enter transfer portal

Nebraska will see another player enter the transfer portal. Kicker Chase Contreraz took to Twitter to announce his decision to enter the portal. Contreraz said he was “forever grateful,” for the opportunities presented to him at Nebraska. The kicker then announced that he will be spending his last year of eligibility elsewhere.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice pioneer in mower development, to be inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — The founder of a Beatrice Manufacturing firm who died in 2013 will be one of five new inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame. A pioneer in the lawn mower industry, Wilfred "Dick" Tegtmeier turned sketches drawn in his basement into two successful businesses, eventually employing more than 600 Nebraskans and giving Beatrice the unofficial title of “Lawn Mower Capital of the World”.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Papillion-La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing

Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing. The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring. Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a...
PAPILLION, NE
knopnews2.com

Imperial woman turns 100

While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project. Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers began a law practice in his basement in 2011 and soon the practice took off.
IMPERIAL, NE

