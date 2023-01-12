ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Kevin McCarthy and the GOP nihilists

The general public has not heard much about nihilists since “The Big Lebowski” was released in 1998, but during the recent GOP fight to pick a speaker of the House in Washington, D.C., we learned that nihilists now have their own caucus in the Republican Party. In the...
TEXAS STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gary Franks: Republicans, be careful what you ask for

It’s newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. It ended like it should have begun. All the action witnessed, I believed, should have been played out before Jan. 3. But maybe America needed to see this play out. For a while, I was not sure that at the...
ARIZONA STATE

