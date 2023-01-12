ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston officer shot at during attempted traffic stop, police searching area for suspect

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a suspect after he shot at an officer and left the scene. Wyatt Martin, Assistant Chief with Houston Police Department says an officer was performing a traffic stop in the 13700 block of Cambury St. around 6:50 p.m. A male driver exited the vehicle the officer was trying to stop with a rifle in his hand. The man then ran away on foot towards the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence

A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

High-speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man is behind bars Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Officials with the Houston Police Department's northwest patrol reportedly saw the unidentified man driving erratically and tried to pull him over. When he continued on, a brief chase ensued, with officers saying he was driving, so dangerously they had to pull back and let their helicopter follow instead.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

FBCSO: Teen shot, killed in 'targeted' incident in Fresno

FRESNO, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in what the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is calling a "targeted" incident. It happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 just after 6:30 p.m. near a home on Leadville Ct. in Fresno. Details are limited, but deputies said when they arrived...
FRESNO, TX
cw39.com

Man killed in overnight Houston shooting

HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Houston Mayoral Candidate Speaks Out After Assault Arrest

A police officer vying to be Houston’s next mayor has broken her silence after she was arrested this week for allegedly using her baton and taser to attack her boyfriend. “Often during a turbulent relationship, things can be said out of frustration, which results in malicious behavior and statements being made that can result in the destruction of the other party,” Robin Williams said in a statement released Friday. Williams goes on to ask residents of Houston “not to rush to judgment” against her. “In the state of Texas, a peace officer SHALL make an arrest for assault family violence. The law requires a subject to be called into custody for the offense,” she wrote. Williams, an officer with Missouri City Police, is accused of using her police baton on her boyfriend and shooting him with her Taser. She is currently on paid administrative leave, the police department said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston

A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
HOUSTON, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
southarkansassun.com

Local news in Houston: 20-year-old man charged with murder of 48-year-old at southwest apartment complex

A 20-year-old man, Zachary Charles Douglas, has been charged with murder after a man was found dead, wrapped in blankets, at a southwest Houston apartment complex three months ago. It is alleged that Douglas committed the murder of Stephen Douglas Johnson, who was 48 years old. He was arrested on unrelated charges on January 11th, and after speaking to detectives, he was charged for his role in Johnson’s death, based on a report by ABC 13 on January 13, 2023.
HOUSTON, TX

