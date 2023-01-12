Read full article on original website
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston officer shot at during attempted traffic stop, police searching area for suspect
HOUSTON - Police are searching for a suspect after he shot at an officer and left the scene. Wyatt Martin, Assistant Chief with Houston Police Department says an officer was performing a traffic stop in the 13700 block of Cambury St. around 6:50 p.m. A male driver exited the vehicle the officer was trying to stop with a rifle in his hand. The man then ran away on foot towards the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard.
MySanAntonio
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
HPD officer shot at by rifle-wielding suspect during traffic stop in N. Houston, officials said
HPD said the officer has been with the department for one year. He was not injured, and the suspect was taken into custody.
fox26houston.com
High-speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - A man is behind bars Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Officials with the Houston Police Department's northwest patrol reportedly saw the unidentified man driving erratically and tried to pull him over. When he continued on, a brief chase ensued, with officers saying he was driving, so dangerously they had to pull back and let their helicopter follow instead.
KENS 5
Man uses fake identity to land job at Houston nightclub then robs employees at gunpoint
HOUSTON — A security job who was employed at a downtown Houston nightclub has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing the club and its employees at gunpoint in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hakeem Alexander Coles used a false identity to land a security...
Man found shot to death lying in street in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston. It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Sandpiper Dr., which is near the intersection of W. Airport Blvd. and Fondren Rd. Police said they were called out to the area after residents at a...
Man hired under fake identity who robbed Cle Nightclub sentenced to 40 years, US Attorney announces
Hakeem Alexander Coles used a fake identity to be hired as a security guard at Cle Nightclub before robbing employees at gunpoint after closing.
FBCSO: Teen shot, killed in 'targeted' incident in Fresno
FRESNO, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in what the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is calling a "targeted" incident. It happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 just after 6:30 p.m. near a home on Leadville Ct. in Fresno. Details are limited, but deputies said when they arrived...
cw39.com
Man killed in overnight Houston shooting
HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show
Investigators confronted the Cypress Ridge High School student after records showed that she and her boyfriend requested Lyft drivers to the crime scene around the time of the killing.
'Houston's Unsolved Homicides' walking in MLK Parade to spread awareness
HOUSTON — An organization walking in Houston’s MLK Parade is bringing attention to unsolved murders in the city. John Marsden is the founder of “Houston’s Unsolved Homicides”. "December 29, 2017, I got a phone call that my son was shot. Got a second phone call that...
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
Houston Mayoral Candidate Speaks Out After Assault Arrest
A police officer vying to be Houston’s next mayor has broken her silence after she was arrested this week for allegedly using her baton and taser to attack her boyfriend. “Often during a turbulent relationship, things can be said out of frustration, which results in malicious behavior and statements being made that can result in the destruction of the other party,” Robin Williams said in a statement released Friday. Williams goes on to ask residents of Houston “not to rush to judgment” against her. “In the state of Texas, a peace officer SHALL make an arrest for assault family violence. The law requires a subject to be called into custody for the offense,” she wrote. Williams, an officer with Missouri City Police, is accused of using her police baton on her boyfriend and shooting him with her Taser. She is currently on paid administrative leave, the police department said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Bond set at $100K for suspect accused of threatening to kill customers inside Star Cinema in Spring
Star Cinema was at the center of a scary moment for moviegoers on Thursday after a suspect was arrested for threatening to kill everyone inside the theater, investigators say.
fox26houston.com
Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston
A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
southarkansassun.com
Local news in Houston: 20-year-old man charged with murder of 48-year-old at southwest apartment complex
A 20-year-old man, Zachary Charles Douglas, has been charged with murder after a man was found dead, wrapped in blankets, at a southwest Houston apartment complex three months ago. It is alleged that Douglas committed the murder of Stephen Douglas Johnson, who was 48 years old. He was arrested on unrelated charges on January 11th, and after speaking to detectives, he was charged for his role in Johnson’s death, based on a report by ABC 13 on January 13, 2023.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Man accused of shooting Houston-area teacher found in Louisiana, police said
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A man suspected of killing a Houston-area teacher last weekend has been arrested in Louisiana, police said. Sugar Land police said that Charvas Thompson of Houston was arrested in Shreveport, La., by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday. They expect Thompson to be transported to […]
