A police officer vying to be Houston’s next mayor has broken her silence after she was arrested this week for allegedly using her baton and taser to attack her boyfriend. “Often during a turbulent relationship, things can be said out of frustration, which results in malicious behavior and statements being made that can result in the destruction of the other party,” Robin Williams said in a statement released Friday. Williams goes on to ask residents of Houston “not to rush to judgment” against her. “In the state of Texas, a peace officer SHALL make an arrest for assault family violence. The law requires a subject to be called into custody for the offense,” she wrote. Williams, an officer with Missouri City Police, is accused of using her police baton on her boyfriend and shooting him with her Taser. She is currently on paid administrative leave, the police department said.Read more at The Daily Beast.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO