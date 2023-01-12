The Border Patrol is reporting the seizure of more than $930,000 in unreported currency hidden in a car. On Tuesday, officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge discovered the cash in a car driven by a 21-year-old man who was a U.S. citizen. Border Patrol seized the car and the cash, and Homeland Security arrested the driver. It's a federal crime not to report more than $10,000 in currency to the Border Patrol while entering or leaving the U.S., or to conceal it so as not to report it.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO