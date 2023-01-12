Read full article on original website
Mexican Migrant Carrying HIV Dies After Illegally Entering the United States at Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE – An illegal immigrant from Mexico who had HIV died in Border Patrol Custody near Brownsville late last year and the incident remains under investigation. The following update was released Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. On November 6, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., a Border Patrol remote camera operator...
Border Patrol Seizes More Than $930K In Unreported Currency Hidden In Car
The Border Patrol is reporting the seizure of more than $930,000 in unreported currency hidden in a car. On Tuesday, officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge discovered the cash in a car driven by a 21-year-old man who was a U.S. citizen. Border Patrol seized the car and the cash, and Homeland Security arrested the driver. It's a federal crime not to report more than $10,000 in currency to the Border Patrol while entering or leaving the U.S., or to conceal it so as not to report it.
Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
Border investigator with Department of Transportation pleads guilty to extortion
A 54-year-old Lyford man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to extortion, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Patrick Gorena was originally indicted on November 2022 and pled guilty to the extortion charge Friday, court records reflect. Gorena worked as...
Woman’s gas tank had 11 pounds of cocaine, feds say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of entering the United States with 11 pounds of cocaine in her gas tank was arrested this past weekend, authorities said. Katya Carolina Garza, a U.S. citizen, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. Garza entered the […]
‘General’ of a Texas gang sentenced to 10 years in prison
VICTORIA, Texas – U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani reported a 53-year-old, of Harlingen, has been ordered to 10 years in prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony Torres, described as a general within a gang organization, pled guilty on Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of...
Man Arrested In Brownsville After More Than $900K In Cash Found In Vehicle
A man is under investigation after trying to cross into Mexico with over 900-thousand dollars in unreported U.S. currency. The 21-year-old suspect was stopped for a routine inspection on the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge on Tuesday. A search found several vacuum-sealed bundles of currency hidden inside the vehicle. He’s...
Man grabbed drug-filled duffle bag before his arrest, deputies say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with 11 warrants of arrest, leading to the discovery of narcotics in a duffle bag, deputies said. Jonathan Caleb Castro, 20, arrested Dec. 20, 2022, on charges of three counts of evading arrest, two counts of unlawful carry of a weapon, display of ficticious […]
Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
Why hasn’t BPUB returned $29M from Tenaska fund to customers?
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board remains in possession of $29 million from the Tenaska Equity Fund three months after an audit was released for the failed $118 million power plant project. People in the community have expressed on multiple occasions that they want to be reimbursed for the funds taken from […]
Engineer set for trial in western Hidalgo County corruption case
An engineer charged in the western Hidalgo County corruption case may head to trial in February. Mariano Garcia, 50, of Mission — the owner of M. Garcia Engineering — is scheduled for jury selection on Feb. 27. “We expect that our case in chief will take two days,...
Fiber internet firm begins construction in McAllen and Harlingen areas
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homes and businesses in McAllen and Harlingen could soon be able to tap into fiber-optic internet services from Lubbock-based Vexus Fiber. The firm announced this month that its “ultimate high speed 100% fiber optic Internet is now available in the Rio Grande Valley,” singling out Harlingen and McAllen areas by name […]
Valley human trafficking survivor shares her story
For seven years, Brenda Gonzalez was exploited as forced to work a cleaning job and have sex for money in Houston while paying off a daily debt of $3,000. Her journey to the U.S. began while trying to escape gang violence in El Salvador. “The gangs back in home would...
McAllen PD has warrant to arrest Valley man suspected of indecency of child
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are looking for a man suspected of indecency of a child, authorities allege. Rogelio Garcia, 46, is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, a third degree felony, according to a news release from McAllen PD. Police department did not provide details of any allegations against […]
Weslaco (TX) Probes Whether Fire Department Resources Used to Fill Private Pool
Jan. 12—Allegations are swirling in Weslaco that fire department resources were improperly used to fill a private swimming pool. According to the claims, Weslaco Fire Department personnel and equipment were used to fill the pool sometime in December. City officials confirmed late last week that an investigation is indeed...
US Coast Guard helicopter rescued 2 Texas boaters this week: What is that like?
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two Rio Grande Valley boaters on Monday (Jan. 9) as their boat began taking on water near Port Mansfield. The night-time rescue prevented the Coast Guard from taking photos, authorities told ValleyCentral.com. Further, the footage from the helicopter that rescued the two men–ages 59 and 80–was corrupted.
Sheriff’s office mobilizes to patrol Highway 4 near SpaceX after rollover
BOCA CHICA VILLAGE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The number of deputies patrolling the highway to SpaceX and Boca Chica Beach will be increased, the Cameron County sheriff announced Saturday. “Due to the increase of traffic and recent vehicular accidents on Highway 4 in Brownsville, the CCSO SkyWatch Tower has been deployed to this area,” Cameron County […]
Sheriff: Woman in San Benito threatened to kill store clerk who denied her beer
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of threatening to kill a store clerk who refused to sell her beer, authorities said. Sonia Maricela Reyes Mendoza, 46, was arrested Thursday on charges of terroristic threat, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On […]
Man who died in Brownsville jail had white powder in a bag, report details
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An official custodial death report details how a 28-year-old man was found dead November 2022 in a Brownsville jail cell — including new information that he was found with a white powder in a plastic bag. The Brownsville Police Department filed the custodial death report Dec. 29, 2022, with the Texas […]
Harlingen PD looking for suspect involved in shooting
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police Department responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Officers located the 15-year-old girl lying on the street that had been shot, she was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Harlingen investigators are actively working this...
