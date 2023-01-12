ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

iheart.com

Border Patrol Seizes More Than $930K In Unreported Currency Hidden In Car

The Border Patrol is reporting the seizure of more than $930,000 in unreported currency hidden in a car. On Tuesday, officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge discovered the cash in a car driven by a 21-year-old man who was a U.S. citizen. Border Patrol seized the car and the cash, and Homeland Security arrested the driver. It's a federal crime not to report more than $10,000 in currency to the Border Patrol while entering or leaving the U.S., or to conceal it so as not to report it.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
PHARR, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman’s gas tank had 11 pounds of cocaine, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of entering the United States with 11 pounds of cocaine in her gas tank was arrested this past weekend, authorities said. Katya Carolina Garza, a U.S. citizen, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. Garza entered the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

‘General’ of a Texas gang sentenced to 10 years in prison

VICTORIA, Texas – U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani reported a 53-year-old, of Harlingen, has been ordered to 10 years in prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony Torres, described as a general within a gang organization, pled guilty on Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of...
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Man Arrested In Brownsville After More Than $900K In Cash Found In Vehicle

A man is under investigation after trying to cross into Mexico with over 900-thousand dollars in unreported U.S. currency. The 21-year-old suspect was stopped for a routine inspection on the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge on Tuesday. A search found several vacuum-sealed bundles of currency hidden inside the vehicle. He’s...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man grabbed drug-filled duffle bag before his arrest, deputies say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with 11 warrants of arrest, leading to the discovery of narcotics in a duffle bag, deputies said. Jonathan Caleb Castro, 20, arrested Dec. 20, 2022, on charges of three counts of evading arrest, two counts of unlawful carry of a weapon, display of ficticious […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Why hasn’t BPUB returned $29M from Tenaska fund to customers?

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board remains in possession of $29 million from the Tenaska Equity Fund three months after an audit was released for the failed $118 million power plant project. People in the community have expressed on multiple occasions that they want to be reimbursed for the funds taken from […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Fiber internet firm begins construction in McAllen and Harlingen areas

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homes and businesses in McAllen and Harlingen could soon be able to tap into fiber-optic internet services from Lubbock-based Vexus Fiber. The firm announced this month that its “ultimate high speed 100% fiber optic Internet is now available in the Rio Grande Valley,” singling out Harlingen and McAllen areas by name […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Valley human trafficking survivor shares her story

For seven years, Brenda Gonzalez was exploited as forced to work a cleaning job and have sex for money in Houston while paying off a daily debt of $3,000. Her journey to the U.S. began while trying to escape gang violence in El Salvador. “The gangs back in home would...
PHARR, TX
firefighternation.com

Weslaco (TX) Probes Whether Fire Department Resources Used to Fill Private Pool

Jan. 12—Allegations are swirling in Weslaco that fire department resources were improperly used to fill a private swimming pool. According to the claims, Weslaco Fire Department personnel and equipment were used to fill the pool sometime in December. City officials confirmed late last week that an investigation is indeed...
WESLACO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

US Coast Guard helicopter rescued 2 Texas boaters this week: What is that like?

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two Rio Grande Valley boaters on Monday (Jan. 9) as their boat began taking on water near Port Mansfield. The night-time rescue prevented the Coast Guard from taking photos, authorities told ValleyCentral.com. Further, the footage from the helicopter that rescued the two men–ages 59 and 80–was corrupted.
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen PD looking for suspect involved in shooting

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police Department responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Officers located the 15-year-old girl lying on the street that had been shot, she was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Harlingen investigators are actively working this...
HARLINGEN, TX

