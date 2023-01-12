Read full article on original website
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
Houston native R'Bonney Gabriel wins 71st Miss Universe after making history twice in 2022
Houston's very own R'Bonney Gabriel made history twice last year! And she just made it again as she won Miss Universe 2023 Saturday evening.
A Houston native is vying for the title of Miss Universe this Saturday
R'Bonney Gabriel, 28, recently repped her hometown during the pageant's national costume competition on Thursday.
1st Asian American woman to win Miss Texas USA will compete in Miss Universe on Saturday
Houston's very own R'Bonney Gabriel made history twice last year! 👏 But she's more than just about her beauty. She tells us how she hopes to be remembered and what her nonprofit work means to her.
Texas shop ranked among the best plant stores in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a new year and if you’re wanting to redecorate and add something new to your home, you can never go wrong with green, specifically houseplants to truly spruce up your space. So, where are the best spots to look for new houseplants? Recently,...
Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out
Southern Star Brewery announced it's backing out of the anti-censorship rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse.
Eater
Two Louisiana Favorites Are Opening Outposts in Houston
For ages, Houstonians have made the journey east on I-10 to explore all of the good eats Louisiana has to offer. Soon, they’ll be able to save on drive time, as two beloved Louisiana restaurants are set to open their first ever Houston outposts: Fat Boy’s Pizza in Richmond, and the Best Stop Supermarket in Katy.
'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
Texas deli ranked among best places to get pastrami in US: report
There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don't have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
KSAT 12
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month.
pvamu.edu
The Black Foxes Shine as the Only HBCU Dance Team Featured at TDEA
Texas Dance Educators’ Association (TDEA) is a yearly event bringing together elementary, middle and high school dance educators from across Texas to Houston for its annual conference. The conference also hosts the annual Texas All-State Dance Team. This was the 2nd year Black Foxes Director, Mrs. Shawn Zachery and...
11 things you must do at Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park
The urban oasis has something for everyone.
Houston-area teacher caught on camera assaulting student
Humble ISD is investigating after a disturbing video of the altercation surfaced.
Flames consume landmark Montrose sports bar early Friday morning
Griff's Irish Pub claims to be the oldest surviving sports bar in Texas.
New Oak Park school promises to teach kids STEM through Roblox, Minecraft
Code Wiz Oak Park focuses on engaging kids with STEM through coding and robotics.
Where to celebrate the life, legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. in Houston
From bike rides to gospel concerts, there's a variety of ways to honor the iconic civil rights leader in Houston.
Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas
Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
Texas institutions still harbor indigenous remains despite federal law
In 1990, Congress passed a law formalizing the return of indigenous human remains to tribes.
cw39.com
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate. Seven Texas zip codes appear on Opendoor’s top 20 list for 2022. Ranking highest is 77494 in Katy, just outside Houston, which ranks third nationwide. New Braunfels’...
