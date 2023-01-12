ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Eater

Two Louisiana Favorites Are Opening Outposts in Houston

For ages, Houstonians have made the journey east on I-10 to explore all of the good eats Louisiana has to offer. Soon, they’ll be able to save on drive time, as two beloved Louisiana restaurants are set to open their first ever Houston outposts: Fat Boy’s Pizza in Richmond, and the Best Stop Supermarket in Katy.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
pvamu.edu

The Black Foxes Shine as the Only HBCU Dance Team Featured at TDEA

Texas Dance Educators’ Association (TDEA) is a yearly event bringing together elementary, middle and high school dance educators from across Texas to Houston for its annual conference. The conference also hosts the annual Texas All-State Dance Team. This was the 2nd year Black Foxes Director, Mrs. Shawn Zachery and...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas

Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

