Read full article on original website
Related
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
In 2013, a mom of 3 in a secret affair with an older married man went to a family gathering. She hasn't been seen since.
27-year-old mom of three Ashley Morris Mullis lived in Royerton, Indiana. By 2012, she was separated from her husband, and he was granted custody of their two sons, ages 1 and 3. He filed for divorce before Ashley went missing and it was finalized five months after she was last seen.
Woman furious when baby's grandmother puts mittens on little girl's feet in the winter after baby's dad forgets socks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.
Single Mother of 2 Gives Up on Severely Disabled Child and Places Him in Residential Facility. “I didn’t get a child”
A single mother of two boys, aged 12 and 7, made the difficult decision to place her 7-year-old son, who is severely disabled, in a residential facility. The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, has struggled to care for her younger son, who has a rare chromosome deletion that has left him with severe developmental delays and medical fragility.
Comments / 0