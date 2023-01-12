Read full article on original website
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
Philadelphia Phillies to reportedly sign Wen-Hui Pan
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to add a high octane arm to their system. According to the CPBL Stats Twitter account, the Phillies are set to sign Wen-Hui Pan, a 20 year old flamethrower, for a $400,000 bonus. Wen-Hui Pan adds another intriguing arm to Philadelphia Phillies system. Pan is...
Bless You Boys
Matt Vierling could become a real weapon for the Tigers
As we learn growing up, sometimes things that are good for you don’t necessarily thrill in the moment. Last Saturday’s trade of Gregory Soto to the Philadelphia Phillies may feel like the equivalent of the Detroit Tigers making sure to eat their broccoli. We may have hoped for a shiny new prospect in return for Soto, but Scott Harris filled two needs with this deal, and managed to obtain relatively young players with significant upside in the process.
MLive.com
Tigers agree to deals with 2 players, avoiding arbitration
The Detroit Tigers won’t be going to arbitration with any of their players this spring. The club agreed to one-year deals with right-handed pitchers Jose Cisnero ($2.287 million) and Rony Garcia (roughly $1 million) for 2023. The Tigers previously reached agreements with outfielder Austin Meadows ($4.3 million) and left-handed...
MLive.com
Former Tigers catcher signs minor-league deal with Twins
Former Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner is coming back to the American League Central Division. Greiner, 30, has signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins. Greiner was in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in 2022, playing two games at the big-league level and spending most of the season with Triple-A Reno.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Scott Boras trashes the Mets for how they handled Carlos Correa
The New York Mets lost out on Carlos Correa, as they had an issue with the star shortstop’s physical. Scott Boras still can’t believe it. Scott Boras did Steve Cohen a personal favor once Carlos Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through, calling him up on vacation to strike a deal with Cohen’s New York Mets.
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reveals mistake he will not make again
When you are talking about the biggest position battles heading into an NFL training camp, it is not very often that the battle for the No. 2 QB spot is at the top of the list. But that is exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season, as David Blough and Tim Boyle went toe-to-toe right down until the clock struck midnight. And when the clock did strike midnight, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell decided to roll with Blough as Jared Goff‘s backup.
Cubs News: Trey Mancini is officially coming to Chicago
The Chicago Cubs have actually had a really nice off-season so far. Adding shortstop Dansby Swanson is the biggest move that they made. He proved that he can be a superstar as he was in 2022 but he does have to prove that he can be that good offensively all the time in 2023.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Dodgers Rumors: L.A. Set to Sign a Pair of Dominican Republic Prospects
Sources say the Dodgers will sign two Dominican Republic prospects
What it would cost Detroit Lions to trade Chicago Bears for No. 1 pick
The Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though we still have some football to watch over the next month, we have also started to think about the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands, the Lions hold the No. 6 overall pick in the opening round, but that is not high enough to land my dream pick, Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Cardinals connections in Giants-Vikings playoff matchup
Because the Arizona Cardinals did not qualify got the postseason, Cardinals fans simply must watch other teams try to make it to the Super Bowl, which will be played in the Cardinals’ home stadium. Sunday’s second game was between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. Both teams...
MLive.com
All 17 of the Detroit Lions’ impending unrestricted free agents, ranked
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ free-agent approach under Brad Holmes has been straightforward. The general manager has offered a slew of one-year contracts to prove-it players that avoided long-term financial exposure, while focusing most of his resources into bringing back the internal free agents he likes and trusts the most. Last year, that meant guys like Tracy Walker and Charles Harris. The year before that, it was Romeo Okwara.
