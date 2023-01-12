Read full article on original website
Oklahoma RB Announces Retirement From Football
Sooners walk-on running back Jaden Knowles announced on Saturday that he would be stepping away from the sport.
Stanford offers Harvard offensive line transfer Mason Williams
Troy Taylor is working hard in the portal to ensure that he can add some experience to the offensive line
St. John's knocks off scuffling 6th-ranked UConn
St. John's earned its first win over UConn in Hartford in 35 years, an 85-74 victory that handed the sixth-ranked Huskies their fourth loss in their past five games.
