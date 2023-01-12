ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine

With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
'Mud season' conditions keeping Maine loggers out of the woods

The warm winter weather is not just a problem for snowmobilers and skiers, it's also keeping loggers out of the woods. Dana Doran of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine says loggers depend on frozen ground to cut wood without eroding soils, so winter is usually go time for logging contractors.
Maine wardens say to consider all bodies of water unsafe right now

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Ice fishermen usually look forward to January 1. It's traditionally the kickoff to the season, but not this year. "That date has since come and gone and ice conditions just aren't there where they normally would be," Warden Lieutenant Jason Luce said. Maine's warmer than usual winter has...
Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
My Favorite Airbnb: A Beautiful Maine Cottage That’s Straight Out of a Nancy Meyers Movie

$234 at Airbnb (starting price) It rained the entire time we were in Maine—all three days of it. It was not only our first visit to the state, but also my husband’s birthday weekend. Under any other circumstances, I’d have spent my time standing at the window, glowering up at the sky. But tucked away into the Sparrow’s Nest, I was grateful for my time indoors. If there ever was a spot that made it easy to burrow in and get cozy, this was it.
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
Maine's Hire A Vet results released

Maine's annual Hire A Vet campaign was another success this year. The results of the annual event have been released now with nearly 200 veterans finding a new job in the last year. The state says 186 veterans were hired across in-person and virtual events. The goal was 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days.
Comments / 0

