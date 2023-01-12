ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

'Sorry!' Cowboys' Micah Making Super Bowl - Not Pro Bowl - Plans

By Harrison Reno
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFkLM_0kC9YuiX00

The Dallas Cowboys' "lion-backer" Micah Parsons is stating his ambition for this postseason.

The Dallas Cowboys have one goal in mind come the end of January: make it to the Super Bowl. And if they do, Micah Parsons will be skipping another "bowl'' - and he's planning on it.

The Cowboys are looking themselves in the mirror, as Micah Parsons said following their humiliating 26-6 loss to the Washington Commander , ahead of their Wild Card game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Parsons and a host of Cowboys were voted to participate in this year's Pro Bowl festivities. While it is an honor to be voted in by the fans, it is not the honor and prestige they are working toward.

"Sorry, [I'm going to be in the Super] Bowl," Parsons stated on Twitter. "But [I am] confident [Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins] will hold it down for me in my absence."

Parsons' declaration was in response to the NFL's Twitter account asking him if he would like to race Hill again in the "Fastest Man" competition at the Pro Bowl after Hill expressed disappointment in it not being announced for this year.

Micah also has an opinion about another honor, this one that did not come his way. The NFLPA released its first-ever All-Pro team as voted on by the players, and Micah didn't make it.

" Man, f*** that list!'' he said , insisting he's in "playoff mode.''

Before the Cowboys start thinking of playing on the biggest stage, they must first beat Tom Brady and the Bucs. As history tells you, Brady has never lost to the Cowboys, hence his 7-0 record. But, the Cowboys argue, the past will not affect Monday night's game when the Cowboys try to become "dragon-slayers ."

Parsons and the Cowboys will square off with the Buccaneers on Monday inside Raymond James Stadium; kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. (CT).

