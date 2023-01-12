James Gunn has responded to the rumor by indicating nobody has been cast as Superman and that casting won’t happen until the script is complete. As the new year marches on, fans are still eagerly awaiting word from James Gunn and Peter Safran on the first wave of films forthcoming from the newly formed DC Studios. With Gunn currently writing a script for a new Superman film–one that will not feature Henry Cavill returning to the role–it’s likely that project will be among that anticipated first wave and a new rumor indicates it might be happening sooner than you’d think.

2 DAYS AGO