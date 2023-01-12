ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Metro-east workshop scheduled on how to apply for funds to address environmental issues

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

A workshop on how to apply for federal funds to address environmental issues in underserved communities is scheduled for Saturday in East St. Louis.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Community Life Line Resource Center at 1468 State St. It is sponsored by the U.S. EPA, Empire 13 and Community Life Line, according to an announcement by U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, whose 13th Congressional District includes East St. Louis.

“The Inflation Reduction Act set aside $100 million to address longstanding environmental challenges in underserved areas. I want to make sure our communities benefit from this important investment,” Budzinski said in a press release. “Today, I’m encouraging all eligible organizations and localities in Central and Southern Illinois to apply for this funding to improve disaster resilience in our region. My team and I are standing at the ready to help folks who may need assistance.”

Two virtual workshops also are scheduled. Community-based nonprofit organizations can register here for a webinar on Jan. 24 Local governments can participate in a January 26 webinar by registering here .

“Eligible projects will include efforts to address climate challenges, disaster resilience and emergency preparedness, as well as projects conducting Health Impact Assessments and those benefiting rural communities,” the release states.

Proposals from applicants mus be submitted by April 10.

