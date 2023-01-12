ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fallriverreporter.com

Several changes coming to Seekonk sports complex after Teamworks announces purchase

Seekonk – Teamworks has announced the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.
SEEKONK, MA
WPRI 12 News

Inside Brown baseball’s trip to the Dominican Republic

(WPRI) – On Christmas morning, members of the Brown baseball team headed to the airport to start an early morning of travel to the Dominican Republic. From Christmas to New Year’s Day, the team played three games against semi-pro teams, as well as engaged in community service projects and sightseeing excursions. The trip not only […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Providence Monster Jam back in town

Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th. Highlighted by 2023 truck debut of the all-new mechanical beast ThundeROARus. This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Providence for an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
METHUEN, MA
independentri.com

Beloved principal of Forest Park says goodbye

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — After five years as principal of Forest Park Elementary School, Dr. Cynthia Scheller is furthering her mission of helping students achieve the most they can as she has started a new position at Boston College as the Director of Student Support Programs and Practices with their City Connects Project.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Former Providence Chamber Head James Gorman Hagan Dies at 85

Former Senator James Gorman Hagan, 85, of Little Compton, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center on January 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Henry Hagan and Claire Gorman Hagan. Jim grew up in the Oak Hill Platt, Pawtucket and...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video

A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
DARTMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 13, 2023

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes YUM, Top Secret embarrassments, and chest pounding after the fact. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

SK school district requests $827K for capital improvements

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council held its first Capital Improvement Program work session of the budget season with the school district last week, where officials project $59,000 to go toward facilities at Broad Rock Middle School for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The district’s capital improvement...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Warwick restaurant burglarized early Friday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick restaurant was burglarized this weekend and the owners claim that the thief got away with donation money and other items.  Gel’s Kitchen Co-owner, Angelica Penta, said her stepdaughter went to open the store on Saturday morning and when she went inside she noticed some things were out of place.  […]
WARWICK, RI

