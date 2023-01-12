Read full article on original website
Missing Douglas County man found in California
GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
KDRV
Firefighters put out fire at Lincoln Elementary School
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – This morning, firefighters helped put out a fire at Lincoln Elementary School in Grants Pass. At around 1:38 a.m., Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a fire alarm at the elementary school. When they arrived, police found that...
KDRV
Man to spend five years in state prison after pleading guilty to assault
MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to five years in state prison after assaulting and hitting another man with a hammer along the Bear Creek Greenway. The Jackson County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office announced yesterday that 41-year-old Arthur Jacob Wood pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree.
kezi.com
Bicyclist killed in crash at Highway 42 intersection
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck at an intersection on Highway 42 on Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they responded to a reported vehicle and bicycle collision at the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road at about 8:27 p.m. on January 10. Troopers said their investigation found a Dodge Ram 3500 truck was traveling west on Highway 42 in the fast lane when it struck a bicyclist who was traveling south across the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road. Troopers said the bicyclist, identified as Michael Allen Davis, 34, of Roseburg, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.
kqennewsradio.com
GRANTS PASS WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG RELATED OFFENSES
A Grants Pass woman was jailed for drug related offenses, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 1:30 a.m. 31-year old Megan Thomas was initially detained for failure to carry and present a license, and for providing false information to avoid a warrant, following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near the Rice Valley exit in northern Douglas County. A 40-year old male passenger was also taken into custody on a warrant.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO FLEE
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed after allegedly attempting to flee police on Thursday morning. A Roseburg Police report said about 6:45 a.m. officers contacted 20-year Tristyn Layman who was camping on private property in the 2400 block of Northwest Troost Street. Dispatchers said that he had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Junction City. Layman was reported to be uncooperative with officers and allegedly attempted to flee on foot.
kezi.com
Renovations completed at Douglas County park
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County officials announced renovations at the John P. Amacher County Park and Campground have been completed, leaving the park easier to use and more environmentally friendly. Douglas County officials said the Amacher County Park was in sore need of renovations. County commissioners and the Oregon State...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED IN ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE CASE
January 12, 2023 9:40 a.m. A Reedsport woman was jailed in an alleged stolen vehicle case, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. while in the 1200 block of Northwest Munson Court for an unrelated investigation, an officer saw the woman from a nearby pickup. The officer learned that the vehicle was stolen. The suspect was eventually found inside the house.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLE CRASH LEADS TO FIRE
A two-vehicle crash led to one vehicle catching on fire at the intersection of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Mercy Drive on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 2:30 p.m. an SUV was driving eastbound on Stewart Parkway, going through the intersection, when the driver of a larger SUV attempted to turn from Stewart Parkway toward the parking lot that leads to two businesses. The first driver had a green light and the second vehicle had a flashing yellow light.
KDRV
City of Ashland seeks help from the public to renovate, replace or remove historic fountain
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Butler-Perozzi Fountain was given to the City of Ashland in 1916 by Gwin S. Butler and Domingo Perozzi. This historic fountain was sculpted in Italy and made out of Flower of the Peach marble. It now stands in Lithia Park and is currently not running. The...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, WOMAN HELD FOR PROBATION VIOLATION
A man was jailed for a warrant and a woman was detained for a probation violation, by Roseburg Police Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. officers contacted the pair in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, after they parked directly behind an RPD vehicle while officers were involved with another incident.
kezi.com
Investigation underway for former Myrtle Creek teacher’s aide accused of exchanging inappropriate messages
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A substitute instructional assistant recently employed by the South Umpqua School District is under investigation by law enforcement after a video surfaced where he appeared to admit to exchanging inappropriate messages with children. In a video making the rounds on social media, a representative of a...
kqennewsradio.com
SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION AND SPEED RADAR SIGNS NEAR MELROSE ROAD
The Douglas County Public Works Department, working with the Board of Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Roseburg School District are in the process of implementing a new traffic control change on Melrose Road adjacent to Melrose Elementary School, 5 miles west of Roseburg. A County release said the...
kptv.com
About 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana destroyed after bust in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a bust in Wolf Creek on Monday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Leland Road regarding an illegal indoor marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking.
KDRV
Cafe creates safe place for people suffering with addiction
MEDFORD, Ore. -- What started as a warm welcome into a family home to gain support toward recovery, quickly turned into a non-profit that created a community for people suffering from addiction. Reclaiming Lives and Recovery Cafe was founded in 2017 by Stephanie and the Mendenhall family. It is an...
Below the fold: The loss of Medford's Mail Tribune is far from an isolated instance
MEDFORD, Ore. — Not long ago, it was a near-ubiquitous tradition — people started their days with a cup of coffee and the morning newspaper. But in more and more communities across the U.S., those days are numbered. The coffee may still be there, but in some places there is no newspaper to thumb through.
kqennewsradio.com
MCPD ONLINE INVESTIGATION STILL ACTIVE
Officers with Myrtle Creek Police have an online investigation which is still active and have provided an update for residents. Detective Kevin Taggart said on Saturday, December 31st at about 11:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of Short Street. Taggart said a group of people from out of state had contacted a resident at the location regarding his alleged internet usage.
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 1.13.23
Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Analicia Nicholson talks about the services they provide and the work going on this school year. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 1 13 23.
