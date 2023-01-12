MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager died Friday evening in a shooting on the city's northside.Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North. The call was then updated to include that someone had been shot.Police say they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a car in a snowbank. The vehicle that was involved in the crash was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day.Officers rendered aid to the boy, but he died on the scene.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North at 6:25 p.m. which police say they believe is related to the incident.No arrests have been made yet.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO