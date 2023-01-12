Read full article on original website
Liberals Love Violence
3d ago
No way!? This has to be fake news! Minneapolis is such a nice, peaceful city with a melting pot of acceptance and inclusion 🤔
Man shot dead at Minneapolis homeless encampment is identified
A man who died after suffering gunshot wounds at a Minneapolis homeless encampment has been identified. Minneapolis police were called to an area near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South at around 6:25 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. The area is the site of the Samatar Crossing encampment. According to the Star Tribune, the encampment first emerged during last year’s State Fair and had around 70 occupants as of October.
Two men shot overnight in Minneapolis, one critically injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men were shot in Minneapolis around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say.The shooting took place at the 300 block of Second Avenue South. A man in his 30s suffered a potentially life-threatening injury and went to the hospital, according to authorities.A second man with non-life-threatening injuries went to Brooklyn Park. There, he called police and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.Police say two cars believed to be involved in the shooting have been towed. Minneapolis police are investigating, and no one has been arrested.
Teenager Driving Stolen Vehicle Shot to Death in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the death of a teenage boy who was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. A news release says officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in North Minneapolis around 6:30 PM Friday. They...
twincitieslive.com
Man killed in homeless encampment shooting identified
A man killed by gunfire at a homeless encampment on Thursday was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Adnan Mohamed Ali, 27, of Minneapolis, died of multiple gunshot wounds the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. Minneapolis police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a...
Minneapolis fighting surge of winter crime with 16 people shot over 7 days
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new year in Minneapolis is starting with a surge of violence. So far, 16 people have been shot over 7 days. But these shootings coincide with a record number of illegal guns being taken off the streets.Reg Chapman has more from leaders asking the community to stay vigilant against gun violence.Since Jan. 1, there have been at least three mass shootings, with more than 3 people hit by gunfire--including a deadly shooting Wednesday in North Minneapolis where two people were shot and one killed in an attempted carjacking."We're fighting against that guns that come to this state...
2 injured after shooting outside Cowboy Jacks in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Apple Valley police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Cowboy Jacks early Sunday morning.According to police, officers were dispatched at 2:20 a.m. to the establishment, located on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue, on a weapons call. "It was reported by bar employees that a male entered the bar and advised his brother had been shot in the parking lot. Officers checked the parking lot and surrounding area but did not locate any victims," police said in a release. Officers did locate blood at the scene, according to police, and witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot. Police say as officers were processing the scene, they were informed that two male individuals had taken themselves to two different hospitals for gunshot wounds. Police believe they are involved in the Apple Valley incident. Their wounds are considered non-life threatening. The investigation is ongoing.
Homeless encampment to close after fatal shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis homeless encampment will be shut down after a man died early Thursday morning following a shooting at the encampment. Minneapolis Police said officers were responding to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and South 6th Street around 6:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found an...
Man killed in shooting at Minneapolis homeless encampment
MINNEAPOLIS — A man died early Thursday morning after a shooting at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis. Minneapolis Police say officers were responding to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and South 6th Street just before 6:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound.
Teenager dies in North Minneapolis shooting after stolen vehicle crashes
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager died Friday evening in a shooting on the city's northside.Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North. The call was then updated to include that someone had been shot.Police say they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a car in a snowbank. The vehicle that was involved in the crash was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day.Officers rendered aid to the boy, but he died on the scene.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North at 6:25 p.m. which police say they believe is related to the incident.No arrests have been made yet.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
Teen found in crashed stolen car in north Minneapolis dies of gunshot wounds
Minneapolis police report a teenager was found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a reported stolen car that had crashed into a snowbank on the north side of town
Over 40,000 fentanyl pills recovered from downtown Minneapolis apartment
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities confiscated over 40,000 fentanyl pills and several guns in a downtown Minneapolis apartment Friday.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it seized an illegally possessed AR pistol and handgun as well as 9 pounds of fentanyl pills.The bust was in collaboration with the MSP Airport Police Department and the HCSO Violent Offender Task Force. At this time it's not clear how many individuals were arrested.
Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center
A man has died in a hospital after being shot in Brooklyn Center Friday afternoon. Brooklyn Center Police Department confirmed the man's death, which followed a reported shooting at around 3:15 p.m. on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd. Police arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound,...
Lawsuit: Minneapolis woman says 2 MPD officers caused brain injury
A woman is suing two Minneapolis police officers, claiming they caused a brain injury by knocking her to the ground during a protest over the police killing of Winston Smith in 2021. Amy Bligh, a licensed drug and alcohol counselor, alleges she was shoved by officers Nicholas Anderson and Andrew...
1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.Information about the victim's identity will be released at a later time.The incident is under investigation.
Officials say Cedar-Riverside camp where man was fatally wounded is targeted for closure
A homeless encampment in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis is expected to be cleared away for safety reasons after a man was shot and killed there this week
willmarradio.com
Daunte Wright's girlfriend gets $350,000 settlement from Brooklyn Center
(Brooklyn Center, MN) -- Daunte Wright's girlfriend, who was in the car when he was fatally shot by then Brooklyn Center police office Kim Potter, will receive 350 thousand dollars in a lawsuit settlement with the city, reports the Star Tribune. Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the front seat when Potter shot Wright, causing him to lose control of the car and crash. Albrecht-Payton sustained multiple injuries and underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw five days later, according to the suit -- which also says "despite her own injuries, Alayna spent the final moments of Daunte's life desperately trying to save him as he gasped for air. Alayna replays this image every day in her head." Brooklyn Center officials reached a 3.25-million-dollar settlement with Wright's family last year and agreed to change policies and police officer training.
Man dies after being found in Minneapolis homeless encampment with gunshot wounds
A man has died after being found with gunshot wounds in a homeless encampment in Minneapolis. Minneapolis Police Department says it was called at 6:25 a.m. to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South, and arrived to find the man unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds within the Samatar Crossing encampment.
fox9.com
Man found dead in snowbank after apparent hit-and-run in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash near Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on Thursday morning, officials say. The Minneapolis Police Department said the man was found in a snowbank around 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway.
Suspect at large after shooting outside Minneapolis market leaves 1 dead, 2 critically hurt
MINNEAPOLIS – A man is dead, two others are in critical condition, and a suspect is at large after a shooting Wednesday night in the parking lot of a north Minneapolis market.Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says it happened at about 8:20 p.m. outside of Star Food Market off of Lowry Avenue North.Officers were nearby at a traffic accident at Lowry and Emerson avenues when they heard gunfire. The city's ShotSpotter system detected 23 rounds were fired.O'Hara says their preliminary investigation shows that two men walked up to a parked vehicle, which then backed up and dragged one of them. That...
Man sentenced to 40 years for killing Brooklyn Center woman
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – An Anoka man will spend 40 years behind bars after shooting and killing his girlfriend.Michael Klinger was sentenced Thursday in connection to a shooting last year.Brooklyn Park police responded to a shooting at a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North in late July.According to the complaint, witnesses at the residence said the victim and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Klinger, had been arguing in the other room when they heard a gunshot. Fearing for their lives, they fled the residence.Klinger, 36, was arrested later that day in St. Louis park.In addition to second-degree murder, Klinger was charged in the first degree with aggravated controlled substance crime and possessing ammunition or a firearm after being convicted for a violent crime.His bond was initially set at $1.5 million with conditions.The victim was identified as 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
