Orlando, FL

KTLA

Orange County man arrested after father’s body found in home

An Orange County man was arrested after his father was found dead in their shared home in Irvine Saturday. When Bruce Shipper, 69, didn’t show up for work on Saturday, a friend stopped by his home to check on him, but 24-year-old Tyler Shipper “appeared disheveled” and wouldn’t let the friend inside the home to […]
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale

Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
GLENDALE, CA
onscene.tv

One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash

Authorities responded to reports of a physical rescue crash. First responders arrived on scene and located two vehicles with heavy damage. One was immediately pronounced deceased. One victim was extricated from a vehicle. A total of three patients were transported from the scene to the hospital (one immediate, two delayed).
LOS ANGELES, CA
countynews.tv

Westminster: Pedestrian Split In Half By Hit & Run Driver

01.15.2023 | 2:45 AM | WESTMINSTER – A pedestrian was left dead in pieces by a hit-and-run driver that fled the scene of a crash, early Sunday morning. The horrific incident occurred near the intersection of Newland Street and Hazard Avenue when a vehicle collided with a pedestrian around 2:45 AM.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor

LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
LONG BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

Innocent Victim Trapped In Car After Pursuit Crash

LOCATION: Intersection of Dale Ave. & Katella Ave. Just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, units from the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a traffic collision involving a stolen vehicle pursuit suspect. While Orange County Sheriffs Deputies were in pursuit of the suspect, he drove into an intersection, colliding with...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Southern California Deputy Shot And Killed

Southern California Deputy Shot And Killed: Authorities reported that a sheriff’s officer was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Lake Elsinore, Southern California. In detention is a suspect. The deputy, named Darnell Calhoun, was taken to a hospital in a bad condition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
newsmirror.net

Local man waves gun at police, is shot

Social media was abuzz with speculation on Saturday, Jan. 7, as yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Yucaipa Police Department and Yucaipa City Hall. According to a press release from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:24 a.m., deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported a male subject, who was involved in a minor traffic collision, exited his vehicle and was walking near the sheriff’s station.
YUCAIPA, CA

