Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in OrlandoMadocOrlando, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Related
Orange County man arrested after father’s body found in home
An Orange County man was arrested after his father was found dead in their shared home in Irvine Saturday. When Bruce Shipper, 69, didn’t show up for work on Saturday, a friend stopped by his home to check on him, but 24-year-old Tyler Shipper “appeared disheveled” and wouldn’t let the friend inside the home to […]
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
Suspect who shot, killed Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale
Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
onscene.tv
One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash
Authorities responded to reports of a physical rescue crash. First responders arrived on scene and located two vehicles with heavy damage. One was immediately pronounced deceased. One victim was extricated from a vehicle. A total of three patients were transported from the scene to the hospital (one immediate, two delayed).
countynews.tv
Westminster: Pedestrian Split In Half By Hit & Run Driver
01.15.2023 | 2:45 AM | WESTMINSTER – A pedestrian was left dead in pieces by a hit-and-run driver that fled the scene of a crash, early Sunday morning. The horrific incident occurred near the intersection of Newland Street and Hazard Avenue when a vehicle collided with a pedestrian around 2:45 AM.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor
LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
Last Year: Two, El Monte Police Officers Killed In Motel Shootout
Last Year: Two, El Monte Police Officers Killed In Motel Shootout
Sheriff’s deputy shot, killed in California; suspect in custody
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy in California has been shot and killed in the line of duty, officials say. A suspect is also reportedly in custody. Riverside County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter Friday afternoon confirmed that a deputy was shot and said that the officer was taken to an area hospital. where he later died from his injuries.
Family of man shot and killed by LA deputies in Norwalk plead for deputies to be prosecuted
The family of a man who was shot and killed by deputies in 2021 in Norwalk is pleading for the deputies to be prosecuted.
NBC Los Angeles
Laguna Beach Police Serve Search Warrant at Orange County Plastic Surgeon's Office
A major development in an ongoing I-Team investigation: Laguna Beach police searched the offices of Dr. Arian Mowlavi today. The plastic surgeon is known as Dr. Laguna on social media. He is accused by patients in litigation of botching their procedures, accusations he denies. It is not known what was...
foxla.com
Man arrested after after video shows him abandoning dog at Riverside County cell tower
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was caught on video throwing and abandoning a dog at a Riverside County cell tower has been arrested, officials announced Thursday. Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, was arrested by Riverside County Animal Services officers and booked on allegations of felony animal cruelty and a misdemeanor for the suspected abandonment.
3 killed when wrong-way driver slams into car on 210 Freeway in Fontana
Three people were killed when a car driving at high speeds in the wrong direction on the 210 Freeway slammed into another vehicle in the Fontana area early Saturday, officials say.
Wounded driver arrives at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after report of shooting on 10 Fwy
Emergency responders were dispatched to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after a man who said he had been shot while driving on the 10 Freeway drove to the studio lot.
onscene.tv
Innocent Victim Trapped In Car After Pursuit Crash
LOCATION: Intersection of Dale Ave. & Katella Ave. Just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, units from the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a traffic collision involving a stolen vehicle pursuit suspect. While Orange County Sheriffs Deputies were in pursuit of the suspect, he drove into an intersection, colliding with...
californiaexaminer.net
Southern California Deputy Shot And Killed
Southern California Deputy Shot And Killed: Authorities reported that a sheriff’s officer was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Lake Elsinore, Southern California. In detention is a suspect. The deputy, named Darnell Calhoun, was taken to a hospital in a bad condition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s...
Motorist Suffers Medical Emergency, Dies, on 5 Freeway in Norwalk
A person died from an apparent medical emergency Saturday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Norwalk.
Firearms seized after man accused of threatening to shoot co-workers at Long Beach workplace
Authorities released a photo of a cache of weapons recovered at the home of a 35-year-old man who allegedly made threats to shoot his co-workers at their place of work in Long Beach.
newsmirror.net
Local man waves gun at police, is shot
Social media was abuzz with speculation on Saturday, Jan. 7, as yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Yucaipa Police Department and Yucaipa City Hall. According to a press release from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:24 a.m., deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported a male subject, who was involved in a minor traffic collision, exited his vehicle and was walking near the sheriff’s station.
Riverside County deputy killed was former SDPD officer
A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed in Lake Elsinore on Friday started his career as a San Diego Police Department officer, authorities said.
Comments / 0