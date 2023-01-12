Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Puppies stolen, gunfire during Charlotte home burglary that ends with chase, crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding a burglary in the Charlotte area Friday night near 300 […]
qcnews.com
23-year-old son sought in father’s death at Troutman home
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign...
23-year-old suspect sought in Troutman homicide investigation
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old suspect is being sought following a Saturday homicide in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Saturday at a home on Emmanuel Road in Troutman. A victim in the home, identified as Michel Clarke, was located […]
WBTV
Suspect in custody after firing shot in presence of officers, leading chase across state line
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an armed burglary that led to a suspect firing a shot in the presence of officers and leading an ensuing vehicle chase across the state line on Friday night. According to CMPD, police responded to an active breaking and...
CMPD: Arrest made after shot fired in burglary, suspects led officers on pursuit into Fort Mill
CHARLOTTE — An armed burglary suspect that fired a gunshot as officers responded and led them on a pursuit is in custody but two suspects are still on the run, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to an active breaking and entering call near Moores Chapel Road...
Man who reportedly had been dead for a month found in wooded area; 2 N.C. suspects arrested
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- Two men were recently arrested after a 51-year-old victim’s body was discovered in a remote area last month. On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 3:41 p.m., Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded area on Lee Cline Road to a report of a deceased person, the department announced. There, authorities reportedly found the body of a man.
‘Come back home’: Woman tries to cope after losing son in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE — A woman told Channel 9 she is having a difficult time coping after her 28-year-old son died on New Year’s Day. Raymond Ntungwen was shot and killed along West Tyvola Road near Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. “To this day, I don’t believe it,” said...
CMPD detectives investigate homicide in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Friday in north Charlotte. The investigation is on Hackberry Creek Trail off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, CMPD said at about 8:25 p.m. A male victim was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound where he died. No further...
Denver man fatally shot himself after killing woman: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; second body found Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday […]
WBTV
CMPD investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a shooting in north Charlotte on Friday evening, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Hackberry Creek Trail just after 7 p.m. Police said a male victim was...
Person seriously hurt after shooting in east Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in east Charlotte Saturday, according to MEDIC. It happened along Albemarle Road, which is near Lake Forest Road just before 7 a.m. MEDIC said they transported one person to the hospital where they are have life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound.
Retired officers revisit 1992 murder as team reviews Statesville cold cases
STATESVILLE — There’s a new focus on several murder cases in Statesville that have gone unsolved for decades, leaving families and loved ones without closure. A team of retired officers is reviewing them again, trying to find new leads and put killers behind bars. The first case they’re...
1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Search For Missing Teen
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured with her. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
NC man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags. After further investigation, […]
Driver charged with texting and driving after pedestrian dies, North Carolina police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver is facing multiple charges including text and driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Brookshire Blvd. last November, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday November 27th where Jaren Watson, 30, told officers she thought she hit something, but […]
cn2.com
Home Invasion Leaves one Dead and one Seriously Injured in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One person is expected to survive and one person was found dead on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. It happened this past Thursday night before 10 pm. Deputies were dispatched to 15th Street in response to a shooting where they. say they...
WYFF4.com
Drugs change from solid to liquid during Rutherford County bust, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A bust at a Carolina home changed the shape of the drugs when a suspect tried to flush them down the toilet, according to deputies. Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the bust happened Thursday as deputies and agents from the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at a home on Ferry Road in Moorseboro.
Gastonia police seeking help finding man who was last seen in December
GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives with the Gastonia Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a man that was last heard from a few weeks ago. Kyle Goulet, 26, was last heard from by his family on Dec. 20 over the phone. He was last seen in the area of West Hudson and Clyde Street in Gastonia.
WBTV
Victims identified after I-85 crash leaves 4 dead
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
