Monaco routs Ajaccio 7-1 to move 4th; Rennes hosts PSG

PARIS (AP) — Striker Wissam Ben Yedder scored a 14-minute hat trick as Monaco routed Ajaccio 7-1 to move up to fourth place in the French league ahead of leader Paris Saint-Germain's trip to face Rennes later Sunday. PSG was expected to line up with World Cup winner Lionel...
Spectator aims kick at Arsenal goalkeeper after EPL game

LONDON (AP) — A spectator climbed onto an advertising board and appeared to kick Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the team's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. The incident took place moments after the final whistle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Ramsdale went to pick...

