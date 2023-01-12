Read full article on original website
Soccer-Barcelona ease to 3-1 victory over Real Madrid to win Super Cup
Jan 15 (Reuters) - Barcelona were crowned Spanish Super Cup champions after goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri earned them a 3-1 win over bitter rivals Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
Monaco routs Ajaccio 7-1 to move 4th; Rennes hosts PSG
PARIS (AP) — Striker Wissam Ben Yedder scored a 14-minute hat trick as Monaco routed Ajaccio 7-1 to move up to fourth place in the French league ahead of leader Paris Saint-Germain's trip to face Rennes later Sunday. PSG was expected to line up with World Cup winner Lionel...
Spectator aims kick at Arsenal goalkeeper after EPL game
LONDON (AP) — A spectator climbed onto an advertising board and appeared to kick Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the team's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. The incident took place moments after the final whistle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Ramsdale went to pick...
