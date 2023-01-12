Soulgood Continues Organic Growth Across Southwest

Soulgood – the fast-casual vegan chain known for its all-day plant-based breakfast menu – has continued building upon the success of the brand since its founding in 2012. In 2022, Soulgood opened two strategic partnership locations and is opening a third in February 2023. The woman-owned venture currently partners with Chartwells Higher Education opening their flagship vegan cafe on the campus of Texas Woman’s University on January 18, 2022. Now, Soulgood has partnered with Kitchen United Mix, who recently completed a $100 million series C raise, to operate new vegan express restaurant units across Texas.

“Our brand’s aggressive growth strategy and commitment to partnering with global foodservice management companies and virtual food courts that align with Soulgood’s core values have positioned us perfectly to continue to succeed with expansion in the future despite the rise in food costs and labor,” said Cynthia Nevels, President and Head Creative Chef for Soulgood Management LLC operator of Soulgood and Soulgood Express in a statement. “I am grateful for our beautiful customers who love Soulgood plant-based breakfast and lunch items and our dedicated associates who fulfill Soulgood’s mission ‘to save the planet, people and animals one plate at a time’ every day at our restaurants.

Soulgood’s flagship store saw record-breaking revenues post pandemic its first year on a university campus. College students gravitated towards the concept in a positive way and appreciated Soulgood’s exclusive vegan menu and mission. Soulgood is accelerating growth plans across the southwest region of the U.S. with new units targeting more Kroger store locations, university locations and future developments to distribute their refrigerated plant-based ready-to-heat meals on more university campuses and markets. The brand is amping up its marketing efforts to communicate the Soulgood story and opportunities to grow the company through more initiatives that focus on targeting strategic partnership agreements to fuel store expansion in 2023 and beyond.

Soulgood’s partnership with Chartwells Higher Education and Kitchen United Mix accelerated the brands expansion plans with high returns.

“Our partnership with Chartwells Higher Education has been very beneficial to lay a foundation for positive store growth across the southwest region.,” said Nevels, President of Soulgood. “Working with Chartwells has been a real catalyst for growth for the company, and we are excited to see our continued partnership develops and grow.

Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .