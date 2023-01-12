ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Near record warmth, then strong storms

FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for all 67 Alabama counties early this morning; visibility is down to just a fraction of a mile in spots. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning. We are projecting a high in the 70-75 degree range over most of Alabama this...
The Weather Authority: Strong storms possible Wednesday night

RADAR CHECK: We are seeing a few sprinkles across Northwest Alabama on radar this afternoon, but most of the state is dry with mid and high levels clouds increasing. Temperatures are generally in the 60s. We will mention a chance of showers tonight and tomorrow statewide as a surface front stalls out just north of the Tennessee border. Rain amounts won’t be too heavy over the next 36 hours.
Unemployment assistance available to workers in Autauga and Dallas counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Tuesday that people who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Autauga and Dallas counties on January 12, 2023 may qualify for unemployment assistance. Assistance will be provided under the...
Talk of Alabama | Alabama Community College System Veterans Workshop | 1.17.2023

Thirty resource workshops will soon be underway for Alabama’s active-duty military, veterans and their families will happen across Alabama’s community colleges in January and February. It's all thanks to a partnership with Alabama RC&D. These sessions/luncheons will engage veterans, and provide them with information regarding local services and...
Bessemer man killed in collision with train

A 56-year-old Bessemer man is dead after the vehicle he was driving was hit by an Amtrak passenger train Sunday. Leslie Thomas III was the only person in the vehicle. The crash happened at approximately 1:15 P.M. near Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb. The cause of the...
Governor Kay Ivey sworn in for her second full term

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey began her second full term on Monday, calling the state a place where “common sense and opportunity abound” in uncertain national times. Ivey took the oath of office on the steps of the Alabama Capitol decorated with the state’s...
ALABAMA STATE

