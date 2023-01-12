Read full article on original website
2 Iconic Twin Falls Restaurants Sold and Big Changes are Coming
Twin Falls is a city loaded with restaurant options, but few are as iconic and rich in history as the Turf Club and The Depot Grill. But times are changing, and the restaurants are in the process of being sold. Many things will remain the same as they have been for decades but we can also expect big changes from the new owners.
This Cool Southern Idaho Home Addition Will Make Visitors Jealous
If you could build your dream home in Idaho, what would you add to it? Would you add a giant room for hosting parties or build a personalized home theater room? I’ve always wanted a secret door or an indoor heated pool. This Idaho House Addition Will Make Every...
Here’s a Case for an Amusement Park on the Snake River Canyon
The day may arrive when there’s an observation deck on the northern rim. And like a TV pitchman says, But wait, there’s more! A park could be on the way and even space for recreational vehicle camping. Imagine that view at sunrise as you step out of the RV with a steaming cup of morning coffee. This would be a huge tourist attraction.
Hearing set for land swap between city and CSI
TWIN FALLS — A public hearing set for Monday night will give folks a chance to share their thoughts on a proposed land swap between the city and the College of Southern Idaho. With the relocation of the CSI fish hatchery to a new location on the Snake River,...
Why The Towns Around Twin Falls Are Being Extremely Selfish
When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
Twin Falls County ticketholder wins $2 million in Mega Million draw
BOISE, Idaho – Lottery luck has found the Magic Valley again! The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that one large winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions draw. The ticket includes Megaplier making it worth $2,000,000. Last night’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 52, 58 and the Megaball was 16.
Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events
Continuing with this month’s theme of “Finding Our Center,” this week’s discussion will focus on mindfulness and mindfulness meditation. Mindfulness is present moment awareness without judgment. This discussion will explore further what it means to be mindful and some of some of the benefits of mindfulness. Also, we will try out a few mindful practices that can be useful in our lives.
Chocolate Lovers Rejoice: Twin Falls Death by Chocolate is Back
Twin Falls Rotary's Death by Chocolate is back following a two-year hiatus. Twin Falls Rotary Club's annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser was one of the many Twin Falls area events that was postponed due restrictions and safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The widely popular fundraiser is returning to the Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls, Thursday February 2, 2023 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm.
CSI filling up gym for basketball games
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the last two College of Southern Idaho home basketball games, there have been over 2,800 people in attendance, according to CSI Athletic Director Joel Bate. The CSI gym seats about 2,900 people, with some standing-room availability. “We’ve always had the die-hards and the...
6 New Stores Coming to the Magic Valley that will Call Twin Falls Home
While 2022 said goodbye to many stores, the good news is that new stores are on their way or have already opened, making for some excitement to look forward to in 2023. Last year saw a few stores open with excitement to sadly see them shut their doors in the same year, and as these new places open up in the coming weeks or months, the hope is that they do not see the same fate. Some stores are open or are opening soon, while others have a ways to go without an official date, but the anticipation will be worth it for most places. Here are the stores that will call Twin Falls home in 2023 and that will need our help to stick around for longer than this year.
Lane Closures on Perrine Bridge Scheduled for Night of Jan 17
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Lane closures have been planned for the evening of Jan 17, to install wiring for lights on the Perrine Bridge. The Idaho Transportation Department says the closure has been scheduled for the evening starting after 9 p.m. to reduce the impact on traffic and should only take one night. However, if bad weather moves in the work will have to be rescheduled to a later date. One lane in each direction will be closed to traffic while work is being done. Crews will be installing new wiring for lighting on the bridge. At the end of the year ITD replaced the deck lighting with updated hardware on the bridge. Drivers are asked to watch for workers and slow down.
Seasonal Road Closures Begin Jan 16 in South Hills
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five roads in the South Hills will be closed off to motorized travel beginning Monday Jan. 16, to help protect wintering wildlife. The Bureau of Land Management announced the closures include: Dry Creek, Dry Gulch, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs about 1.5 miles south of Foothills Road, and North Cottonwood Creek. The closures are intended to help protect natural resources, as well as wintering deer and sage grouse“Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy they need to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist in a prepared statement. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas it is crucial to minimize disturbance during these next few months.” The closure applies to all motorized vehicles, including electric bicycles. There are exceptions for emergency responders, private land owners, and those with specific permission. People can still access the area's by non-motorized means. The closures will remain until March 15.
Extended Period Of Snow Predicted For Magic Valley By Week’s End
January began with snowfall throughout southern Idaho beginning shortly after the Christmas holiday, and current satellite data for the region indicates another storm will likely bring several inches of snow by Sunday night. Idaho fans of the snow are getting their wish in this new year of 2023. Southern Idaho...
Idaho Fish and Game to Remove Dumped Goldfish at Castle Rock State Park
ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-A pond at Castle Rock State Park near Almo will have to be closed off to the public because of illegally dumped goldfish. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the fishing pond at the park will be closed starting January 20 until sometime in early May so biologist can use a substance called rotenone to exterminate the invasive goldfish along with all other fish in the pond. “It’s unfortunate that we have to close public access to the Castle Rocks State Park fishing pond, but it’s necessary since goldfish were illegally introduced there” commented Tucker Brauer, Regional Fishery Biologist with the Magic Valley Region in a statement from Idaho Fish and Game, “This is our only recourse to re-set the pond to support sport-fish that anglers love to catch.” Rotenone is a plant-based toxin used commonly for fish control in the country, according to Idaho Fish and Game. A similar situation happened in a Wood River Valley pond where goldfish and fathead minnows were removed with the substance in 2020. The agency is working with Castle Rock State Park to remove the goldfish and stocking of the pond will resume after the operation is over. Idaho Fish and Game says goldfish are hard to get rid of once they become established in waterways. It is illegal to move fish to areas where they do not belong and those responsible could be forced to cover the costs associated with removing the fish; plus introducing a non-native fish could lead to felony charges.
5 Safest Neighborhoods in Twin Falls ID
Whether you're new to Twin Falls, Idaho or a lifelong resident, it's safe to say that most people would consider Twin Falls a safe place to live. While those of us who've lived here for a long time can attest to an uptick in crime as the area has grown, I think most would consider Twin Falls a safe place to live and raise a family, even in what data suggests are the more dangerous areas of Twin.
New Director of the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture announced
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has a new leader following the retirement of Twin Falls native Celia Gould. Governor Brad Little has announced Chanel Tewalt as the new Director of the department to take over in the wake of Gould’s retirement. Tewalt, who...
Revenue Trends A Window Into Future Of New Twin Falls Lease Sites
Whenever I see new land for lease near a shopping center in Twin Falls, my imagination runs wild. We all have opinions on what we'd like to see built, but regional revenue trends play a large role in the types of businesses that actually break ground in southern Idaho. Some...
Twin Falls Woman Charged with Stabbing Two People
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman is facing two counts of aggravated battery for stabbing two people Saturday outside her apartment. According to Twin Falls Police, Helena Herrera, 42, was arrested after officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. to a reported stabbing on the 600 block of Sparks Street. Police allege Herrera had stabbed her ex-husband and a woman inside his car parked outside over a child custody issue. There had been children present at the time of the stabbing. The victims were treated and released.
I-84 Near Declo to See Short-term Road Work Tuesday
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Workers will spend most of Tuesday placing concrete barriers along Interstate 84 near the new port of entry being built. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews will reduce the interstate down to one lane for eastbound I84 to install the barriers for safety of construction crews. “These concrete barriers help create a buffer between vehicles traveling on the interstate and workers,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer said in a news release. “They play a key role in helping to safeguard our crews, but it’s important that motorists remember to drive engaged each time they get behind the wheel as well.” The work should only last for the day, according to ITD. Drivers are asked to watch for signs and crews. The new port of entry will feature some of the lates equipment in video monitoring along with automated vehicle identification technology.
New Electric Vehicle Charging Station Installed at Twin Falls Coffee Shop
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers of an electric vehicle can now charge their car while they get a charge of caffeine at a Twin Falls coffee shop. Starbucks and Volvo Cars have installed an electric vehicle charging station at the Bridgeview Blvd location at the Magic Valley Mall. According to a company news release, Starbucks and the car maker have installed 15 charging stations between Seattle and Denver, 1,350 miles, in what the company says is its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint. Each charging station will be about 100 miles apart when the project is complete. Starbucks says the chargers are available to both customers and the public. The two chargers are powered by ChargePoint. The new charging stations join three others in Twin Falls; the Tesla Superchargers are located at the Twin Falls Visitors Center, while two other charging stations are located at two hotels, according to Google Maps.
