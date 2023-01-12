After the Assassins Creed series nearly snapped a break for Valhalla, Mirage is the next piece of the story. And it will be a lot smaller, not least because the fans want. Anyone who has dealt with the last three games in the Assassins Creed series could be inundated with thousands of hours of damage to it. Origins were extensive, and Oddivision and Valhalla was almost over. It is no wonder the three games changed what had been once action-adventures into a game of open-world roleplaying. The huge extent, particularly the last two parts, having already covered 150 hours of playing time, has already tipped the whole point of criticism that the games are too bloated.

2 DAYS AGO