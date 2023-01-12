ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

GTA six gets its first trailer rumour of 2023, but its only a teaser

Take this with some salt or alcohol, you can enjoy the thrill of playing the Rockstar Games. A YouTuber claims to have seen the first GTA 6 trailer but there’s no clue to when anything will be revealed publicly. 2023 may become a year, but the same old obsessions...
ComicBook

GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out

A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Surprise Gives Away 3 Free Games at Once

Epic Games routinely gives away one or two free games a week through the Epic Games Store, but this week, it's done one better for players. The Epic Games Store is currently giving away three free games at once, and one of those is a game that just released within the past couple of months. The games in question are Divine Knockout, First Class Trouble, and Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and you can claim them all for free now so long as you have an Epic Games Store account.
game-news24.com

Assassins Creed: Mirage: Without scope of action, please fans

After the Assassins Creed series nearly snapped a break for Valhalla, Mirage is the next piece of the story. And it will be a lot smaller, not least because the fans want. Anyone who has dealt with the last three games in the Assassins Creed series could be inundated with thousands of hours of damage to it. Origins were extensive, and Oddivision and Valhalla was almost over. It is no wonder the three games changed what had been once action-adventures into a game of open-world roleplaying. The huge extent, particularly the last two parts, having already covered 150 hours of playing time, has already tipped the whole point of criticism that the games are too bloated.
game-news24.com

According to latest leak, Redfall will release in May

Redfall is considered the must-play game of Microsoft this year. Bethesda will showcase the upcoming open-world horror shooter during Developer Direct live stream. The project is to build up the hype and build the project’s release. A new leak suggests Redfall will be coming on the first week of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
SVG

The Best Open World Games Of 2022

Certain genres dominate the world of gaming, with first-person shooters, racers, and role-playing games often topping the charts. Open world games have also seen a popularity surge in recent years. Boasting titles ranging from "Grand Theft Auto 5" to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the genre has transformed into one of the most successful and popular in the world, selling millions of copies.
ComicBook

New Xbox Update Could Save Users Money

A new update for Xbox consoles is now rolling out to Xbox Insiders, and eventually all users. The goal is to make consoles like the Xbox Series X and Series S "carbon aware," so that they use more renewable energy. Essentially, the console will attempt to schedule updates at a time when it will use the least amount of fossil fuel. According to Xbox, this will happen by using "regional carbon intensity data" when available. While the positive environmental impact is welcome, Xbox also says that the update could end up saving users money on their electric bills!
game-news24.com

Sony really needs to give it the rest for Horizon Forbidden West readers Feature

Horizon Forbidden West breeding like roborabbits (pic: Sony) The reader is exasperated at how many games as this year and the more time Sony has spent thinking about its future, and argues that no game deserves much attention. Normally, executive appointments aren’t the usual kind of news to get people...
game-news24.com

Beyond Evil 2: Said it would still be in development

Michael Deckert | 01/15/2023 03:22 p.m. After Ubisoft canceled three games last week, there appears to be a lot of good news for fans of Beyond Good & Evil 2. It’s said that long-awaited game is still in the works. On January 11th, Ubisoft announced deep cuts to the...
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus announced the wrong free game for January 2023

So, it turns out that one of the free games revealed in yesterday's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium announcement for January was a mistake, and honestly, we're sort of sad about it. PlayStation Plus had a very strong 2022, offering subscribers Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Slay the Spire, God of War,...
game-news24.com

The most fearsome boss of Elden Ring is the XXL hardcover of Miyazaki

If you are so tired of beating the most infamous and the worst of the Elden Ring Interregnum, a fan of FromSoftware has decided to challenge anyone other than Hidetaka Miyazaki to a duel or more, a maxi hardcover. The author of this absurd project is MeanForce1, a reddit who...
game-news24.com

The train simulator SimRail is awaiting the start of the first time on Steam

SimRail is a locomotive simulator from the Polish studio SimRail. In the game, the player acts both as a train driver and as a dispatcher (or, as expert say, as a traffic controller). One-player driver mode provides many scenarios in which players should safely drive a selected train along one of a few lines while maintaining the signaling and speed limits.
ComicBook

New PS5 System Update Released, Brings Additional Controller Support

A new update for the PlayStation 5 console has today been released by Sony, and this time around, the patch actually does something of note. Although Sony pushes out new PS5 updates on a pretty routine basis, more often than not, said updates tend to just "improve system performance" and not much else. And while today's new patch for the PS5 still does this same thing, Sony has also laid the groundwork for a new controller that is slated to roll out in just a few short weeks.
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy players freak out that game has been delayed again

Fans are concerned that Hogwarts Legacy could face yet another delay after a concerning update to its Steam page. Hogwarts Legacy has been a long time coming. The wizarding world RPG has already been delayed multiple times - it was just last month that we got the news that the previous-gen console versions of the game (PS4 and Xbox One) were being pushed back until 4 April. For PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC owners, things were still on track for the 10 February release date, but fans are now concerned that there could be trouble ahead for PC users.
game-news24.com

Wanted: Dead: Combat system inspired by Ninja Gaiden series

Look for the Dead: a Gory, limb-crushing combat mechanics. The video series, Wanted: Dead, will be released by 110 Industries. This will introduce an intriguing, detailed analysis of the game’s polished and stylish combat mechanics, which we previously covered. Now however the developers announced more details about the gameplay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy