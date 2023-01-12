Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
GTA six gets its first trailer rumour of 2023, but its only a teaser
Take this with some salt or alcohol, you can enjoy the thrill of playing the Rockstar Games. A YouTuber claims to have seen the first GTA 6 trailer but there’s no clue to when anything will be revealed publicly. 2023 may become a year, but the same old obsessions...
PlayStation 5's new system update is available to download now, makes some big changes
Be sure to refresh your PlayStation 5's system software today as the latest update has rolled out globally, and it addresses the console's performance and gets it ready for the new controller. That would be the DualSense Edge, announced in the summer of last year. As a "high-performance, ultra-customizable controller,"...
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Surprise Gives Away 3 Free Games at Once
Epic Games routinely gives away one or two free games a week through the Epic Games Store, but this week, it's done one better for players. The Epic Games Store is currently giving away three free games at once, and one of those is a game that just released within the past couple of months. The games in question are Divine Knockout, First Class Trouble, and Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and you can claim them all for free now so long as you have an Epic Games Store account.
game-news24.com
It’s the worst game of all history: YouTuber famously burns Call of Duty Warzone two live and says it is useless
While Warzone has received a 2.0 update last year, the battle royale remains the best ever available online. While their success was successful, some gamers, streamers and even YouTubers are complaining about ignoring the actual meta. Summary. Warzone 2.0, a success update for the KoD? Anger’s brewing among Call of...
game-news24.com
Assassins Creed: Mirage: Without scope of action, please fans
After the Assassins Creed series nearly snapped a break for Valhalla, Mirage is the next piece of the story. And it will be a lot smaller, not least because the fans want. Anyone who has dealt with the last three games in the Assassins Creed series could be inundated with thousands of hours of damage to it. Origins were extensive, and Oddivision and Valhalla was almost over. It is no wonder the three games changed what had been once action-adventures into a game of open-world roleplaying. The huge extent, particularly the last two parts, having already covered 150 hours of playing time, has already tipped the whole point of criticism that the games are too bloated.
game-news24.com
According to latest leak, Redfall will release in May
Redfall is considered the must-play game of Microsoft this year. Bethesda will showcase the upcoming open-world horror shooter during Developer Direct live stream. The project is to build up the hype and build the project’s release. A new leak suggests Redfall will be coming on the first week of...
The Best Open World Games Of 2022
Certain genres dominate the world of gaming, with first-person shooters, racers, and role-playing games often topping the charts. Open world games have also seen a popularity surge in recent years. Boasting titles ranging from "Grand Theft Auto 5" to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the genre has transformed into one of the most successful and popular in the world, selling millions of copies.
ComicBook
New Xbox Update Could Save Users Money
A new update for Xbox consoles is now rolling out to Xbox Insiders, and eventually all users. The goal is to make consoles like the Xbox Series X and Series S "carbon aware," so that they use more renewable energy. Essentially, the console will attempt to schedule updates at a time when it will use the least amount of fossil fuel. According to Xbox, this will happen by using "regional carbon intensity data" when available. While the positive environmental impact is welcome, Xbox also says that the update could end up saving users money on their electric bills!
game-news24.com
Sony really needs to give it the rest for Horizon Forbidden West readers Feature
Horizon Forbidden West breeding like roborabbits (pic: Sony) The reader is exasperated at how many games as this year and the more time Sony has spent thinking about its future, and argues that no game deserves much attention. Normally, executive appointments aren’t the usual kind of news to get people...
game-news24.com
Beyond Evil 2: Said it would still be in development
Michael Deckert | 01/15/2023 03:22 p.m. After Ubisoft canceled three games last week, there appears to be a lot of good news for fans of Beyond Good & Evil 2. It’s said that long-awaited game is still in the works. On January 11th, Ubisoft announced deep cuts to the...
PlayStation Plus announced the wrong free game for January 2023
So, it turns out that one of the free games revealed in yesterday's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium announcement for January was a mistake, and honestly, we're sort of sad about it. PlayStation Plus had a very strong 2022, offering subscribers Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Slay the Spire, God of War,...
game-news24.com
The most fearsome boss of Elden Ring is the XXL hardcover of Miyazaki
If you are so tired of beating the most infamous and the worst of the Elden Ring Interregnum, a fan of FromSoftware has decided to challenge anyone other than Hidetaka Miyazaki to a duel or more, a maxi hardcover. The author of this absurd project is MeanForce1, a reddit who...
One month after its release, one of our favorite games of 2022 is already $20 off
Get the best superhero game in the last 10 years at a surprising discount.
game-news24.com
The train simulator SimRail is awaiting the start of the first time on Steam
SimRail is a locomotive simulator from the Polish studio SimRail. In the game, the player acts both as a train driver and as a dispatcher (or, as expert say, as a traffic controller). One-player driver mode provides many scenarios in which players should safely drive a selected train along one of a few lines while maintaining the signaling and speed limits.
ComicBook
New PS5 System Update Released, Brings Additional Controller Support
A new update for the PlayStation 5 console has today been released by Sony, and this time around, the patch actually does something of note. Although Sony pushes out new PS5 updates on a pretty routine basis, more often than not, said updates tend to just "improve system performance" and not much else. And while today's new patch for the PS5 still does this same thing, Sony has also laid the groundwork for a new controller that is slated to roll out in just a few short weeks.
game-news24.com
Save Demacia in the new to play the Riot Forge game. The player starred Sylas in the play, Save Demacia
According to a leak today, Riot Forge was working on a new game. A South Korean Game Rating Commission reported that The Mageseeker: League of Legends Story was leaked by South Korea’s Game Ratings Committee. In the game, players supposedly play to save Demacia as Sylas. This title is...
Hogwarts Legacy players freak out that game has been delayed again
Fans are concerned that Hogwarts Legacy could face yet another delay after a concerning update to its Steam page. Hogwarts Legacy has been a long time coming. The wizarding world RPG has already been delayed multiple times - it was just last month that we got the news that the previous-gen console versions of the game (PS4 and Xbox One) were being pushed back until 4 April. For PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC owners, things were still on track for the 10 February release date, but fans are now concerned that there could be trouble ahead for PC users.
game-news24.com
Wanted: Dead: Combat system inspired by Ninja Gaiden series
Look for the Dead: a Gory, limb-crushing combat mechanics. The video series, Wanted: Dead, will be released by 110 Industries. This will introduce an intriguing, detailed analysis of the game’s polished and stylish combat mechanics, which we previously covered. Now however the developers announced more details about the gameplay.
game-news24.com
The creators of Altos Odyssey release one of the funniest games of 2023 as a free download
Currently, Perfect Grind is a free skate game developed by the developers of one of the best mobile games, which is Altos Odyssey or Chameloen Run. Let’s play a new interesting game on your mobile phone, Android or iOS. The new title is coming from one of the most...
Comments / 0