Why TSMC Shares Are Rallying Despite Lackluster Q1 Guidance

By Shanthi Rexaline
 3 days ago
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM were advancing in premarket trading on Thursday.

What Happened: The Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations despite a revenue miss.

More importantly, the company guided to below-consensus first-quarter revenue, citing continued end-market weakness and inventory correction.

The positive stock reaction is attributable to the company’s comments on the earnings call.

Needham analyst Charles Shi noted that TSMC expects low-single-digit earnings growth for 2023, implying a revenue bottom in the second quarter.

The company also reduced its 2023 Capex guidance to $32 billion-$36 billion and called for a narrowing of margins amid a rise in R&D expenses, the analyst said. N7 utilization to only mildly recover in 2023, he said, citing the company.

“We believe TSMC’s 2023 revenue guidance is within or slightly above buy-side expectations," Shi said.

Price Action: In premarket trading on Thursday, TSMC shares rose 1.97%, to $83.39, according to Benzinga Pro data.

