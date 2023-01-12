Kandi Technologies Appoints Xueqin Dong As CEO
- Kandi Technologies Group Inc KNDI has appointed Xueqin Dong as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 10, 2023.
- Dong succeeds Xiaoming Hu, who resigned for the purpose of the company's long-term growth training of young management. Hu will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
- Xueqin Dong has over 20 years of experience in automobile industry with extensive background in managing teams in the vehicle design, engineering, and development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative products.
- Dong earned his Doctor of Engineering degree in Vehicle Engineering from Shanghai Tongji University, Master of Engineering degree in material processing from Nanchang University.
- Price Action: KNDI shares closed at $2.70 on Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
Comments / 0