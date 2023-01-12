ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

GTA six gets its first trailer rumour of 2023, but its only a teaser

Take this with some salt or alcohol, you can enjoy the thrill of playing the Rockstar Games. A YouTuber claims to have seen the first GTA 6 trailer but there’s no clue to when anything will be revealed publicly. 2023 may become a year, but the same old obsessions...
game-news24.com

It may be possible for an increase in scale-bound game development

According to one of the insiders of the game, PlatinumGames is in talks with Microsoft about resuming work on Scalebound, which was canceled back in 2017. It’s not known to be about continuation development or a complete restart of the project. This game had been canceled at an early...
game-news24.com

Sony is going to announce a new third party material soon

2023 seems to be a packed year for the PS5, with major exclusives like Marvels Spider-Man 2, Forspoken, Final Fantasy 16 and more confirmed to be releasing this year (or even a promise of third party releases). It seems pretty exciting that it’s coming soon to a second game, which it will soon come to the console by a third party.
game-news24.com

Marksmen getting big mana buffs in League Patch 13.2 among the other AD changes

After joining the Summoners Rift team at Riot Games, former shoutcaster David Phreak Turley revealed a handful of different changes planned for the second update of the year, Patch 13.2 and League of Legends. The 35-year-old unveiled sweeping mana buffs for 12 marksmen in the next patch, including Ashe, Caitlyn,...
game-news24.com

Overwatch Two Characters: How tall is your Overwatch Hero?

1. Overwatch 2 Characters: As tall as when tall to short. 3 Characters of Overwatching Ages, Ages, and age. Looking at what your favorite Overwatch movies are? In all culture, it has been proved repeatedly that size is the most significant obstacle to character success and combat ability. Few people forget Yoda fighting the Dooku and Palpatine who defeated him in the Star Wars Wars series of films, and there are a number of heroes of all sizes coming from different shapes and sizes.
game-news24.com

Sony really needs to give it the rest for Horizon Forbidden West readers Feature

Horizon Forbidden West breeding like roborabbits (pic: Sony) The reader is exasperated at how many games as this year and the more time Sony has spent thinking about its future, and argues that no game deserves much attention. Normally, executive appointments aren’t the usual kind of news to get people...
game-news24.com

Assassins Creed: Mirage: Without scope of action, please fans

After the Assassins Creed series nearly snapped a break for Valhalla, Mirage is the next piece of the story. And it will be a lot smaller, not least because the fans want. Anyone who has dealt with the last three games in the Assassins Creed series could be inundated with thousands of hours of damage to it. Origins were extensive, and Oddivision and Valhalla was almost over. It is no wonder the three games changed what had been once action-adventures into a game of open-world roleplaying. The huge extent, particularly the last two parts, having already covered 150 hours of playing time, has already tipped the whole point of criticism that the games are too bloated.
game-news24.com

Beyond Evil 2: Said it would still be in development

Michael Deckert | 01/15/2023 03:22 p.m. After Ubisoft canceled three games last week, there appears to be a lot of good news for fans of Beyond Good & Evil 2. It’s said that long-awaited game is still in the works. On January 11th, Ubisoft announced deep cuts to the...
game-news24.com

What should the Nintendo Switch 2 be?

The Nintendo Switch is almost six. It’s very strange to say that it seems not long ago that the Wii U was the lowest ever point in the world, driven from the brink of long-standing insanity, their hardware and platform abandoned, relics of their own bubble created, relics of their own bubble, revolvingly interconnected from everything else. It wasn’t until now that we were in the middle of the night to talk about what the mysterious Nintendo NX could look like, and then even more recently, we talked about the prospects of the now only-revealed Nintendo Switch, and what it would like in that competitive market despite its strongest and most stacked competitive market.
game-news24.com

Genshin Endless Suffering Xiao Short Features Baizhu, Venti & Yhai

There’s a new animated short Genshin Impact, and Endless Suffering explores the things that Xiao is going through as a Yaksha. Even though he’s not the only one notable person who appears, he’s a large one. Others come to talk to him and help him at this stage, while he’s going through something serious. We actually get to Genshin Impact characters like Baizhu, Qiqi and Venti, both of whom interact.
game-news24.com

The division 2: Steam Launch partially fails, players demand a lot of progress

From the start of the conference, a young woman was handed off with the title of Tom Harsch. The community, however, isn’t really satisfied, which is partly due to the lack of achievements. The Division 2 finally came to an end this week four years after its first release....
game-news24.com

Wanted: Dead: Combat system inspired by Ninja Gaiden series

Look for the Dead: a Gory, limb-crushing combat mechanics. The video series, Wanted: Dead, will be released by 110 Industries. This will introduce an intriguing, detailed analysis of the game’s polished and stylish combat mechanics, which we previously covered. Now however the developers announced more details about the gameplay.
game-news24.com

The Unreal Engine: new postcards from the Skyrim-like open world

After spending the honey words for unreal Engine 5 the former Bethesda Nate Purkeypile is immersing us in dark-colored environments of The Axis Unseen, the new open world RPG that he turns to the new experience he gained in the past by actively participating in the development of titles such as Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Comments / 0

Community Policy