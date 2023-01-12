Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
Idris Elbas Luther movie is under released date
Netflix reported it to social media that the Fallen Sun will release in the United States on February 24. The image will then appear in the streaming service catalog on March 10, 2019. The plot of the film, which has been redevelopmentd since 2020, will take place soon after the...
game-news24.com
Frasier Sequel Series adds 2 Cast members
The upcoming Frasier sequel series at Paramount+ has recently gained cast members, with Variety reporting that both Jack Cutmore-Scott and Nicholas Lyndhurst were cast in the next series. While revealing the plot details for the next series are all strictly kept secret, Variety noted that Cutmore-Scott will play Freddy Crane,...
game-news24.com
The Joker: Sound Mind Trailers Sets release date for the Christina Ricci-Led series
The next DC Comics audio series officially carries a release date with Spotify and Warner Bros confirming that Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind will release on January 31, 2023. The date was confirmed in a recently released audio trailer which gives listeners a taste of leads Christina Ricci,...
