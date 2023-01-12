ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chelseaupdate.com

Washtenaw County Conservation District Spring Plant Sale Underway

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Doug Reith for the information in this story.) Winter is the perfect time to start planning for how to make improvements to your property. Whether you are looking to reforest an area, naturalize the landscaping, create a wind barrier, protect the soil, and reduce runoff, establish wildlife habitat, shade your property, or plant an orchard, the Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) offers more than 100 species of trees, shrubs, and potted native plants for various conservation projects.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Feb. 4: Chelsea Baseball Casino Night Fundraiser

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Katie Herter for the information in this story.) The Chelsea High School Baseball fundraiser Casino Trip is Back on Feb. 4. Please support the program and join us on the trip to FireKeepers. At the bottom of this story, there is a google form...
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Kiwanis Club Welcomes New Members

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bob Milbrodt for the information in this story.) Last Monday, the Chelsea Kiwanis Club held an orientation session for new club members. Topics included history of Kiwanis, (started in Detroit 1915, now in 88 countries), structure, (districts with governors, divisions with lieutenant governors within districts, clubs with presidents within divisions), but each club is unique, deciding how to help their community, especially its children.
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Recent Obituary: Patrick Joseph O’Dowd

Patrick Joseph O’Dowd of Saline, age 86, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. He was born Nov. 15, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of John Michael and Katherine (Maloney) O’Dowd. Patrick graduated from St. Theresa High School and went to the University of Detroit. He was a Social Worker employed by the State of Michigan. Patrick was very involved in the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
SALINE, MI
chelseaupdate.com

WCC Offers Leadership and Management Skills Training Series

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Fran LeFort for the information in this story.) Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will offer a workforce development series geared at helping develop leadership and management skills. The succession of training classes include “Bring Calm to Conflict” in January; “Emerging Leader – From Staff to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Raegan Bourdon, Jacob Thompson Named December Students of the Month

Two elementary students were recognized as December’s Chelsea School District (CSD) Students of the Month. These students demonstrate the qualities of the Portrait of a Graduate (POG), well-rounded 21st century learners. Kimberly Gillow, North Creek Elementary School principal, introduced second-grader Raegan Bourdon at the CSD Board of Education (BOE)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy