(Chelsea Update would like to thank Doug Reith for the information in this story.) Winter is the perfect time to start planning for how to make improvements to your property. Whether you are looking to reforest an area, naturalize the landscaping, create a wind barrier, protect the soil, and reduce runoff, establish wildlife habitat, shade your property, or plant an orchard, the Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) offers more than 100 species of trees, shrubs, and potted native plants for various conservation projects.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO