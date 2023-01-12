Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Scarlet Nation
Duke stumbles late at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. – Duke is going to have a week to dwell on a game that showed how much further it has to go when it comes to handling physicality and making game-winning plays late. The Blue Devils were outmuscled by host Clemson in the Tigers’ 72-64 win on...
Clemson falls at number 16 Duke
Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
NCCU WBB routs SC State behind 25 from Jerni Kiaku
The Eagles led by as much as 27 en route to handing the Lady Bulldogs their fifth consecutive loss. The post NCCU WBB routs SC State behind 25 from Jerni Kiaku appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
packinsider.com
NC State Signee Dennis Parker Jr.’s Hot Start has led John Marshall to an Undefeated Start
NC State 4-Star 2023 signee Dennis Parker Jr. has gotten off to a blazing start, which has propelled his John Marshall team to a 12-0 start to the 2022-23 season. Parker is averaging 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. He is shooting 51% from the field, and 37% from three-point land.
Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings
During November's early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward ...
North Carolina Tar Heels: UNCWBB win, a message from Dre Bly & more
It’s Friday! Let’s wrap up the work week by discussing some important North Carolina Tar Heels news and notes from the past few days. Ah, another work week is almost in the books, as we’re already almost halfway through the first month of the new year!. After...
cbs17
UNC forward Armando Bacot out indefinitely with ankle injury, despite getting positive X-rays
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than two minutes into the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s loss to the No. 13 University of Virginia on Tuesday, star forward, and arguably the Tar Heels’ most important player, center Armando Bacot, went down with an ankle injury and did not return.
Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina's Significant Injury
It's been a big struggle for North Carolina's men's basketball team this season. Less than a year after the Tar Heels made the National Championship Game, they find themselves with an 11-6 record and 3-3 in ACC play. They were also the top-ranked team in the country heading into the season ...
NC A&T track program believes it has something to prove
"We can still make some noise on the national level. We're still good. The goal is to win the Colonial. Second place would be a disappointment." - Allen Johnson, North Carolina A&T track coach The post NC A&T track program believes it has something to prove appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
cbs17
NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn returns from suspension, apologizes for immigration comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn, 70, returned to the microphone on Saturday after a two-game suspension and apologized for his controversial comments. CBS 17 previously reported Hahn was suspended indefinitely after referencing illegal aliens in Texas while announcing an out-of-town score during Duke’s...
NCCU hosting celebration after HBCU National Football Championship title win
The North Carolina Central University football team is hosting a celebration for their 2022 HBCU National Football Championship title.
WRAL
Bad Machines gives gamers a place to play in Durham
Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham. Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham.
cbs17
Why is ‘local landmark’ 8ft gorilla in Wake Forest up for auction?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People who live in or frequently travel through Wake Forest may be familiar with the giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. The eight-foot gorilla stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
North Carolina Central University 1 of 3 HBCUs to receive funding after bomb threats
President Biden's administration announced Friday that NC Central University would be one of three schools to receive funding in the aftermath of bomb threats that terrorized students early last year.
alamancenews.com
Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane
The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
Rediscovering the history of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods: 'I think it's important for us to know'
Segregation and racist deed covenants kept Black families, newly freed from slavery, from buying or renting in Raleigh proper.
cbs17
Durham blocks without power, street closed after roof blows off building
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One Durham street was closed and multiple blocks were experiencing a power outage after a roof has struck power lines in Durham. North LaSalle Street was closed as roof parts are hanging on power lines on the street and draped over a building. A CBS...
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL — Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is now accepting applications for its 2023 homeownership program. Upon completion of the program, participants who maintain qualifications will be eligible to purchase a home in Weavers Grove, an upcoming mixed-income HHOC community in Chapel Hill.
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021
RALEIGH, NC. - A new report has revealed the devastating effects of rising goods prices, with stagnant wages and an end to government-imposed moratoriums, on Wake County residents. As a result, foreclosures in the Raleigh area have skyrocketed by 150% since 2021.
Comments / 0