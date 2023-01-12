ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Duke stumbles late at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Duke is going to have a week to dwell on a game that showed how much further it has to go when it comes to handling physicality and making game-winning plays late. The Blue Devils were outmuscled by host Clemson in the Tigers’ 72-64 win on...
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Clemson falls at number 16 Duke

Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
CLEMSON, SC
BlueDevilCountry

Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings

During November's early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward ...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina's Significant Injury

It's been a big struggle for North Carolina's men's basketball team this season.  Less than a year after the Tar Heels made the National Championship Game, they find themselves with an 11-6 record and 3-3 in ACC play. They were also the top-ranked team in the country heading into the season ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
HBCU Gameday

NC A&T track program believes it has something to prove

"We can still make some noise on the national level. We're still good. The goal is to win the Colonial. Second place would be a disappointment." - Allen Johnson, North Carolina A&T track coach The post NC A&T track program believes it has something to prove appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Bad Machines gives gamers a place to play in Durham

Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham. Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham.
DURHAM, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
alamancenews.com

Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane

The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
MEBANE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy