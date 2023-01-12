The Nintendo Switch is almost six. It’s very strange to say that it seems not long ago that the Wii U was the lowest ever point in the world, driven from the brink of long-standing insanity, their hardware and platform abandoned, relics of their own bubble created, relics of their own bubble, revolvingly interconnected from everything else. It wasn’t until now that we were in the middle of the night to talk about what the mysterious Nintendo NX could look like, and then even more recently, we talked about the prospects of the now only-revealed Nintendo Switch, and what it would like in that competitive market despite its strongest and most stacked competitive market.

2 HOURS AGO