Augusta solar project sparks controversy over where panels may be manufactured
PORTLAND (WGME) – A large solar project in Augusta is sparking some controversy. The issue is centered around who manufactured the solar panels and where. The Maine DOT says work began on three solar arrays back in August. They are located inside the I-95 interchanges at exits 109 and...
Mainers flock to buy tickets for Mega Millions lottery drawing
PORTLAND (WGME) – If Friday the 13th has you feeling lucky, it could be your night to win the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The cash payout is more than $724 million before taxes. Your odds of winning are tiny, about 1 in 300 million. CBS13 Photojournalist David Hill...
Hallowell schools experiencing payroll, benefit issues
HALLOWELL (WGME) -- Teachers and staff in Hallowell are saying they aren't being paid the correct amount and are also experiencing issues with their benefits. This is similar to the current situation with Portland schools, which are also experiencing payroll issues and employees not getting their benefits, such as retirement benefits.
Rent control plan in South Portland appears to be moving forward
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rent control plan in South Portland appears to be moving ahead. Most city councilors showed support Tuesday for an ordinance that would cap rent increases in the city at 10 percent for landlords who own 15 or more units. Landlords who own fewer than 15...
Falmouth student earns spot in national science competition
FALMOUTH (WGME) – A Falmouth High School student has earned a spot in a national science competition, and he's the only Maine student to do so. Patrick Wahlig has a spot on the "Regeneron Science Talent Search Top 300," one the most prestigious competitions for high school seniors. Each...
Portland schools working to repay contributions that never made it to retirement plans
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As the Portland Public Schools work to rectify issues with its payroll system , the CBS13 I-Team has learned the problems have also impacted retirement benefits for many employees. The I-Team has learned despite retirement deductions being taken out of employee paychecks, those contributions were not making...
Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland
FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
Driver crashes into Guinness delivery truck on Maine turnpike
A driver crashed into a Guinness delivery truck on the Maine turnpike on Friday, resulting in minor injuries. The crash happened at approximately 2:08 pm around mile marker 42 in Scarborough, according to Shannon Moss from the Maine Department of Public Safety. The Augusta Regional Communication Center had multiple reports...
Big Apple robbed in Augusta
The Augusta Police department are investigating a robbery that occurred early this morning at a Big Apple store on Stone Street. According to the caller, an unidentified male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. There were no injuries reported as a result of this robbery.
Portland man accused of throwing saw blades at police officers
BETHEL (WGME) – A Portland man is accused of throwing saw blades and other items at police. Oxford County deputies say when they tried to take 29-year-old Chance Bellanceau into custody, he got physical with them and threw a variety of items, including saw blades, at them. Investigators say...
Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings
A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
Convicted felon allegedly found in possession of gun, drugs in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police say they arrested a convicted felon for having a gun. The suspect also allegedly had six loaded firearm magazines and cocaine on him. Police responded to Woodford Street after getting a report about “suspicious activity.”. When officers arrived, police say they found 35-year-old Tyson...
Deputy justified in shooting and killing Maine teen in Limerick, AG says
LIMERICK (WGME) -- A York County Sheriff's deputy was justified in shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy who was reportedly armed with a gun and a machete in Limerick in 2019, according to Attorney General Aaron Frey. Surveillance video from the Dollar General store in Limerick shows 16-year-old Christopher Camacho...
UMaine football ready for challenging schedule in 2023
PORTLAND (WGME) – The UMaine football team’s 2023 schedule is out. The Black Bears will take on some heavy hitters, including FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in their second game. While head coach Jordan Stevens is well aware of the Bison's success with 17 national championships, he sees...
No serious injuries in crash on I-95 in Wells
WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says no one was seriously hurt in a crash on I-95 in Wells Thursday. Police say two vehicles traveling northbound collided near mile marker 18, sending one of the vehicles through the guardrail and into a southbound lane. The crash shut down a lane...
Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline resigns weeks after being put on leave
BUXTON (WGME) – Buxton's embattled police chief has abruptly resigned. On Wednesday night, the Buxton Select Board accepted the resignation of now former Police Chief Troy Cline. It's not clear why the chief resigned, but as CBS13 first reported last month, he was put on paid administrative leave back...
York police report drowning death off Harbor Beach
YORK (WGME) -- The York Police Department says there was a drowning death off Harbor Beach Friday. Police say they received the call about the drowning around 3:55 p.m. A rescue boat found the victim and was able to get them back to shore. After resuscitation attempts, the victim was...
'He's a 16-year-old child:' Family devastated after 2019 police shooting ruled justified
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Attorney General ruled the use of deadly force "justified" in three separate police shootings Friday. In a case last summer, a gunman ended up killing himself. In another from 2019, deputies tried numerous times to get a gunman to drop his gun at a...
