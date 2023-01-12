Read full article on original website
Cause of death released for two people found dead at Bangor home
WGME
Maine man sentenced for string of Bangor burglaries
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Bangor man has been sentenced to five years in prison with all but 2 1/2 years suspended for burglarizing eight businesses last March. According to the Bangor Daily News, 52-year-old Clyde Cooper pleaded guilty to several counts of burglary and theft as well as one count of drug possession.
wabi.tv
Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
WMTW
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake detected in Maine overnight
DEDHAM, Maine — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was detected at 1:27 am Saturday morning in Dedham, ME and was felt by many residents in the area. The epicenter was located southeast of Phillips Lake in Dedham, about 13 miles southeast of Bangor and 7 miles from Holden. So far, no damage has been reported.
wabi.tv
AG’s office rules fatal Newport campground shooting justified
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy was justified in fatally shooting a man at a Newport campground last year. That ruling from the Maine Attorney General’s office. 35-year-old Stephen Bossom was shot and killed on July 15th at Sebasticook Lake Campground where he worked. A...
wabi.tv
Habitat for Humanity receives nearly $100,000 worth of building materials
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A non-monetary donation to Habitat of Humanity. “It was so generous, in fact, that it was more than our one affiliate can use in a reasonable time frame,” Melissa Huston said. Ware-Butler Building Supply donated nearly 100,000 dollars worth of vinyl siding to the donation...
The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area
Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police investigate hoax call reporting active shooter
BELFAST — Saturday, Jan. 14, at 5:39 p.m., Belfast Police received a 911 call of a reported shooting, and death, at a Union Street address in Belfast. Racing to the home, police found confused occupants and no signs of violence. The whole incident was a hoax. According to Police...
Bangor officials discuss distribution of pandemic relief funds
BANGOR, Maine — This week, Bangor city councilors and other officials began outlining the framework of how the city should spend its more than $20 million in pandemic relief funds. The federal funds were granted to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Bangor City Councilor Clare...
truecountry935.com
WGME
Man accused of kidnapping a woman at Bangor Target
A man is arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap a woman in a Target parking lot in Bangor, according to Bangor Police Department. On Saturday, Bangor Police Department received multiple calls regarding what appeared to be an abduction taking place in the parking lot of the Target on 60 Longview Drive, when multiple witnesses saw a man forcing a woman in to a U-Haul rental van.
foxbangor.com
Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure
BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
Here is Actually What’s Going into the Old Kmart in Bangor
Kmart has been gone from Bangor since April 2017. That was when The Quirk family’s real estate company QV Realty Trust bought the Kmart building and property. At the time the report was that the site was bought for future development. Since then, the Kmart store has been vacant,...
newscentermaine.com
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
foxbangor.com
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
