Arden Hills, MN

Bring Me The News

Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo appointed to city housing board

Ex-Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has been appointed to the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners. Minneapolis City Council approved Arradondo's appointment by a narrow 7-6 vote. The board consists of nine members who are responsible for approving the budget and for setting policy for public housing standards in the city.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Sanford/Fairview merger prompts concerns about patient care

MINNEAPOLIS — An announcement from this week, that the University of Minnesota plans to build a new, billion dollar hospital, has piqued the interest of many. The school also wants to buy back its other medical facilities from Fairview Health Services - this after Fairview and Sanford Health announced plans to merge this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo

MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dennis Prothero died from lack of health care. Now his daughters are taking their fight for people with disabilities to Washington

MINNEAPOLIS – A family is turning pain into purpose, and it's all thanks to the response from WCCO viewers.We met Dennis Prothero last year when he had to have his legs amputated because he wasn't able to get the health care he needed at his Stillwater home.When Dennis died, his daughters came on WCCO to talk about the staffing crisis in the industry.Now, they're poised to take their fight for better care to the national stage.The National Council on Disability -- a federal agency that advises the president and Congress -- saw their story and has invited them to speak on a national panel addressing the issue.RELATED: New contract is major win for Minnesota PCAs and people with disabilities
STILLWATER, MN
MinnPost

Member pre-sale now open for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview

Will “trifecta” be the word of the year at the State Capitol? With the DFL in control of the House, Senate and governor’s office, expectations among Democrats are high for both big spending plans with a $17.6 billion surplus and big policy changes like legalization of recreational marijuana and sports betting. But how much can state lawmakers actually accomplish in one session?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
multihousingnews.com

Saint Therese Lands $47M for Minneapolis Senior Living Project

Completion is expected in the spring of 2024. Saint Therese has received $47 million in financing for the construction of Saint Therese of Corcoran, a 153-unit senior living community in Corcoran, Minn. The organization broke ground on the project in September and completion is expected in the spring of 2024.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Plumbing, pigeons and paint: Maintaining Minneapolis’ iconic Riverside Plaza at 50

Riverside Plaza, the 1,300-unit modernist apartments that dominate the eastern Minneapolis skyline, quietly turned 50 years old last year. When it was originally built in 1972, the apartment complex, composed of six distinct buildings, a parking lot, and massive concrete plaza were intended to be just the first part of a much larger complex of urban mixed-use structures. With all the phases complete, the concrete communities would have basically replaced Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, which was seen then as a slum with no future.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Gift to University of Minnesota College of Continuing and Professional Studies is a blessing for many

I was 17 days shy from turning four years old when we first arrived in Minnesota from a Thai refugee camp. It was 1985. The first month after our arrival, my mother’s youngest sister Siboon, and Mary (a member of the church that sponsored us), planned my birthday party at our duplex on Marshall and Oxford. Aunt Siboon dressed me in a crisp white blouse and a black velvet skirt. The outfit was new and not a hand-me-down. I held a Lao kahn (an ornate bowl traditionally made from silver), and stood beside a Christmas tree. Inside the kahn were candy canes and small boxes wrapped in colorful paper. It was my birthday, but I handed out gifts to my little friends and my parents’ newly-made friends (people I barely knew and to this day, whose faces do not readily and clearly float to the surface of my memory). I felt like a magnificent host handing each person their box. Their smiles were long and stretched wide. There I was, a girl whose family came with nothing, giving away what little we could.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
