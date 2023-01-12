Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
Panel rebuffs Powell, Painter, Hsu in recommendations for U of M Board of Regents
A special panel charged with recommending people for appointment to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents rebuffed three high-profile candidates: the board’s current chair, a former regent and a frequent critic of the university. The Regent Candidate Advisory Council Friday did not forward the names of Chair Kendall...
Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo appointed to city housing board
Ex-Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has been appointed to the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners. Minneapolis City Council approved Arradondo's appointment by a narrow 7-6 vote. The board consists of nine members who are responsible for approving the budget and for setting policy for public housing standards in the city.
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Sanford/Fairview merger prompts concerns about patient care
MINNEAPOLIS — An announcement from this week, that the University of Minnesota plans to build a new, billion dollar hospital, has piqued the interest of many. The school also wants to buy back its other medical facilities from Fairview Health Services - this after Fairview and Sanford Health announced plans to merge this year.
Safety evaluations underway after partial collapse of Northrop Auditorium roof
The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow and Liz Navratil report safety evaluations are underway after part of the roof collapsed at the Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus. MPR’s Michelle Wiley reports the University of Minnesota plans to ask for state help in buying back the campus teaching...
Why streets in Minneapolis, St. Paul are less quickly plowed than their suburbs’
The Star Tribune’s Dave Orrick answers a question we’ve all been asking lately: Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul so much slower at clearing snow from streets than their surrounding suburbs?. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports a homicide investigation has been launched after a man found...
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
Cedar-Riverside shooting: Councilmember calls out ‘disgusting’ lack of action on encampments
(FOX 9) - Following a reported deadly shooting at a homeless encampment Thursday morning in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, a city council member is pitting blame against the governor, MNDOT and other agencies for their lack of action toward cleaning up homeless encampments. At approximately 6:25 a.m., Minneapolis Police...
U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital
The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
Dennis Prothero died from lack of health care. Now his daughters are taking their fight for people with disabilities to Washington
MINNEAPOLIS – A family is turning pain into purpose, and it's all thanks to the response from WCCO viewers.We met Dennis Prothero last year when he had to have his legs amputated because he wasn't able to get the health care he needed at his Stillwater home.When Dennis died, his daughters came on WCCO to talk about the staffing crisis in the industry.Now, they're poised to take their fight for better care to the national stage.The National Council on Disability -- a federal agency that advises the president and Congress -- saw their story and has invited them to speak on a national panel addressing the issue.RELATED: New contract is major win for Minnesota PCAs and people with disabilities
Member pre-sale now open for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview
Will “trifecta” be the word of the year at the State Capitol? With the DFL in control of the House, Senate and governor’s office, expectations among Democrats are high for both big spending plans with a $17.6 billion surplus and big policy changes like legalization of recreational marijuana and sports betting. But how much can state lawmakers actually accomplish in one session?
Saint Therese Lands $47M for Minneapolis Senior Living Project
Completion is expected in the spring of 2024. Saint Therese has received $47 million in financing for the construction of Saint Therese of Corcoran, a 153-unit senior living community in Corcoran, Minn. The organization broke ground on the project in September and completion is expected in the spring of 2024.
Plumbing, pigeons and paint: Maintaining Minneapolis’ iconic Riverside Plaza at 50
Riverside Plaza, the 1,300-unit modernist apartments that dominate the eastern Minneapolis skyline, quietly turned 50 years old last year. When it was originally built in 1972, the apartment complex, composed of six distinct buildings, a parking lot, and massive concrete plaza were intended to be just the first part of a much larger complex of urban mixed-use structures. With all the phases complete, the concrete communities would have basically replaced Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, which was seen then as a slum with no future.
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
Landlord reaches agreement with Minneapolis to cleanup run-down properties
The City of Minneapolis and Front Yard Residential has signed a two-year agreement including 17 conditions that the corporate must abide by. If Front Yard fails to meet agreement, they could be prevented from renting in the city.
Gift to University of Minnesota College of Continuing and Professional Studies is a blessing for many
I was 17 days shy from turning four years old when we first arrived in Minnesota from a Thai refugee camp. It was 1985. The first month after our arrival, my mother’s youngest sister Siboon, and Mary (a member of the church that sponsored us), planned my birthday party at our duplex on Marshall and Oxford. Aunt Siboon dressed me in a crisp white blouse and a black velvet skirt. The outfit was new and not a hand-me-down. I held a Lao kahn (an ornate bowl traditionally made from silver), and stood beside a Christmas tree. Inside the kahn were candy canes and small boxes wrapped in colorful paper. It was my birthday, but I handed out gifts to my little friends and my parents’ newly-made friends (people I barely knew and to this day, whose faces do not readily and clearly float to the surface of my memory). I felt like a magnificent host handing each person their box. Their smiles were long and stretched wide. There I was, a girl whose family came with nothing, giving away what little we could.
Hennepin County Medical Examiner adapts to rising number of opioid deaths
HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office took on a record-breaking number of drug and alcohol-related deaths this year. The majority of those deaths were caused by opioids. “Like all medical examiners and coroner's across the country, we've seen our drug fatality rates skyrocket,” said...
Former Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson gets his old Metro Transit Police job back — and a raise
The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson got his old Metro Transit Police job back — with a pay raise. In December 2021, Hutchinson wrecked a Hennepin County vehicle in a drunken-driving crash. He went on paid medical leave in May 2022 and did not seek reelection to the position.
Hamline student, former instructor at center of debate over religion, academic freedom speak out
Two people at the center of the controversy at Hamline University over academic freedom that has gained international attention spoke Wednesday about how the incident has impacted their lives. Aram Wedatalla, who is the head of Hamline’s Muslim Student Association, said she was blindsided by an image of the Prophet...
