ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

WEATHER: Grass fire develops north of Northern Heights High School; very high fire danger expected through Monday

Several Lyon County fire departments were involved in fighting a grass fire 20 miles north of Emporia on Saturday. Fire developed near Roads 380 and M, about six miles north of Northern Heights High School and two miles south of the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line, around 5 pm. There is currently no official word on a cause or acreage burned.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Icy roads play part in collisions around Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While much of Northeast Kansas only received about an inch of snow overnight, it was enough to play party to some icy collisions in the morning. While traffic seemed to move smoothly in the Capital City just before 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were out all night attempting to clear the icy roads. However, the melting slush and freezing temperatures allowed the precipitation to refreeze on Topeka roads which created slick spots across the city.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

South Arundel sewer project to begin next week

Parts of south-central Emporia will be part of a notable infrastructure project beginning next week. What’s being called the South Arundel Sanitary Sewer Project should start no later than Jan. 20. It will build a 48-inch so-called interceptor sewer along an unnamed tributary of the Cottonwood River from Arundel Street to about 1,100 feet west of the project’s initiation point. Construction may take until June, weather permitting.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Offender registration case in Lyon County to resume in February

A Lyon County offender registration case will have a pretrial hearing next month. Latasha Ghramm was set for a hearing Friday but requested a continuance that was granted by Judge Jeff Larson. The new hearing date is 2 pm Feb. 3. Ghramm is Ghramm is formally accused with three counts...
WIBW

5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Recycle Opt Out option goes live online

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online feature to help Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers opt out of a new recycling program is live on its website. Shawnee County Solid Waste announced at the Shawnee Co. Board of Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that its Recycling Opt-Out function can now be found on the county website.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County aggravated burglary case delayed after suspect hurt in recent crash

A hearing in a Lyon County aggravated burglary case has been delayed. Court proceedings were scheduled Thursday for Amanda Renee Alvarado, but the pretrial and arraignment hearing was delayed to Feb. 21 after Alvarado was recently in a crash where she suffered serious but reported not life-threatening injuries west of Emporia. Judge Jeff Larson will preside.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia High wrestlers wrap up day 1 at Newton Tournament of Champions

At the Newton Tournament of Champions, The Emporia High boys’ wrestling team is in 14th place after the 1st day. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul will be wrestling for a Championship at 150 pounds. Lukas Hainline was defeated in the semi-finals and is in the Consolation semi-finals he can finish in the...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Olpe sweeps Madison on Area High School Game of the Week Friday/ Area scores

Olpe swept Madison in area high school basketball Friday night. The Lady Eagles managed to hold off a late rally by Madison to defeat the Lady Bulldogs 41-32. Olpe would use a first-half 18-0 run to build a lead they would never relinquish and led 25-8 at the half. In the second half, Olpe built the lead to as many as 19 before Madison would score 15 points to cut the lead to 4.
OLPE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Minor injuries reported after vehicle strikes deer Thursday

An Emporia woman received minor injuries after she struck a deer Thursday evening on W. U.S. Highway 50. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Early, 22-year-old Whitney Sparks was heading westbound in the 500 block of W. US-50 when she struck a deer in her 2017 Chevy Silverado at 7:28 p.m.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Thursday – 01-12-23

Newsmaker: Brian Shintaku discusses a project Saturday to move the Salvation Army’s food pantry. Newsmaker 2: League of Women Voters members Teresa Briggs and Bob Grover discuss a vote-tracking project in the Kansas Legislature. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Emporia State basketball at Pittsburg State. Women 1st half.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

What’s in store for Seaman schools this year

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Superintendent for USD 345 Brad Wilson joined the team at the 27 News Morning show to speak about how the staff at USD 345 is looking to improve as we head into another new year. The Seaman School District is starting a strategic planning process for the district and they’re doing so by […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Task force researching Flint Hills Technical College’s future direction on space needs with increased enrollment, new program set to launch

With enrollment increasing for existing programs, a new program set to launch and another in the early research stages, there is a notable question for administrators of Flint Hills Technical College: where does everything go?. The college is awaiting final approval for its early childhood development program from the Kansas...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance footage of this morning’s burglary at Santa Fe Trail High School. The surveillance footage has now revealed a a person of interest. Santa Fe Trail students received an early dismissal classes today as officials investigated an...
CARBONDALE, KS
KVOE

Emporia State basketball teams to play at Missouri Southern

The Emporia State women’s and men’s basketball teams wrap up a short two-game road trip with games at Missouri Southern Saturday afternoon. Emporia State women’s Coach Toby Wynn says they need to start making shots. The Emporia State men’s Coach Craig Doty says they will need to...
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy