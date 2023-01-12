Read full article on original website
KVOE
WEATHER: Grass fire develops north of Northern Heights High School; very high fire danger expected through Monday
Several Lyon County fire departments were involved in fighting a grass fire 20 miles north of Emporia on Saturday. Fire developed near Roads 380 and M, about six miles north of Northern Heights High School and two miles south of the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line, around 5 pm. There is currently no official word on a cause or acreage burned.
KVOE
Rodeo royalty Jess Pope, Jessica Klumpe honored with activities at Lyon County Fairgrounds
If you enjoy rodeo, the Lyon County Fairgrounds was the place to be Saturday night. Separate but overlapping activities were held to honor Wrangler National Finals Rodeo world bareback champion Jess Pope of Waverly and Miss Rodeo Kansas Jessica Klumpe of Olpe. Pope was touched by the turnout at the Bowyer Community Building.
WIBW
Icy roads play part in collisions around Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While much of Northeast Kansas only received about an inch of snow overnight, it was enough to play party to some icy collisions in the morning. While traffic seemed to move smoothly in the Capital City just before 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were out all night attempting to clear the icy roads. However, the melting slush and freezing temperatures allowed the precipitation to refreeze on Topeka roads which created slick spots across the city.
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
KVOE
South Arundel sewer project to begin next week
Parts of south-central Emporia will be part of a notable infrastructure project beginning next week. What’s being called the South Arundel Sanitary Sewer Project should start no later than Jan. 20. It will build a 48-inch so-called interceptor sewer along an unnamed tributary of the Cottonwood River from Arundel Street to about 1,100 feet west of the project’s initiation point. Construction may take until June, weather permitting.
KVOE
Rural Street stoplight fixed at West Sixth; Congress stoplight to remain flashing until further notice
One set of flashing lights on West Highway 50 is back to normal operations after a recent city of Emporia project. Over the last two weeks, city crews installed new wire for the traffic signal at Sixth and Rural. The project also installed new LED traffic lights, new detection cameras and new components in the intersection’s traffic cabinet.
KVOE
Offender registration case in Lyon County to resume in February
A Lyon County offender registration case will have a pretrial hearing next month. Latasha Ghramm was set for a hearing Friday but requested a continuance that was granted by Judge Jeff Larson. The new hearing date is 2 pm Feb. 3. Ghramm is Ghramm is formally accused with three counts...
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Break-in at Kansas state park has rangers searching for answers
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is asking for help from the public in identifying an individual who allegedly broke into a state park’s office. The Eisenhower State Park in Osage County first reported the incident on Jan. 9 via social media. At 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 8, an individual […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Recycle Opt Out option goes live online
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online feature to help Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers opt out of a new recycling program is live on its website. Shawnee County Solid Waste announced at the Shawnee Co. Board of Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that its Recycling Opt-Out function can now be found on the county website.
KVOE
Lyon County aggravated burglary case delayed after suspect hurt in recent crash
A hearing in a Lyon County aggravated burglary case has been delayed. Court proceedings were scheduled Thursday for Amanda Renee Alvarado, but the pretrial and arraignment hearing was delayed to Feb. 21 after Alvarado was recently in a crash where she suffered serious but reported not life-threatening injuries west of Emporia. Judge Jeff Larson will preside.
KVOE
Emporia High wrestlers wrap up day 1 at Newton Tournament of Champions
At the Newton Tournament of Champions, The Emporia High boys’ wrestling team is in 14th place after the 1st day. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul will be wrestling for a Championship at 150 pounds. Lukas Hainline was defeated in the semi-finals and is in the Consolation semi-finals he can finish in the...
KVOE
Olpe sweeps Madison on Area High School Game of the Week Friday/ Area scores
Olpe swept Madison in area high school basketball Friday night. The Lady Eagles managed to hold off a late rally by Madison to defeat the Lady Bulldogs 41-32. Olpe would use a first-half 18-0 run to build a lead they would never relinquish and led 25-8 at the half. In the second half, Olpe built the lead to as many as 19 before Madison would score 15 points to cut the lead to 4.
Emporia gazette.com
Minor injuries reported after vehicle strikes deer Thursday
An Emporia woman received minor injuries after she struck a deer Thursday evening on W. U.S. Highway 50. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Early, 22-year-old Whitney Sparks was heading westbound in the 500 block of W. US-50 when she struck a deer in her 2017 Chevy Silverado at 7:28 p.m.
KVOE
Audio – Thursday – 01-12-23
Newsmaker: Brian Shintaku discusses a project Saturday to move the Salvation Army’s food pantry. Newsmaker 2: League of Women Voters members Teresa Briggs and Bob Grover discuss a vote-tracking project in the Kansas Legislature. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Emporia State basketball at Pittsburg State. Women 1st half.
What’s in store for Seaman schools this year
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Superintendent for USD 345 Brad Wilson joined the team at the 27 News Morning show to speak about how the staff at USD 345 is looking to improve as we head into another new year. The Seaman School District is starting a strategic planning process for the district and they’re doing so by […]
KVOE
Work continues on Emporia Water Treatment Plant’s ozone disinfection system
If you live in the city of Emporia and your water either tastes or smells funny, there’s a reason why. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there have been some issues with the Water Treatment Plant’s ozone system, meaning a possible “difference in taste and odor” for tap water.
KVOE
Task force researching Flint Hills Technical College’s future direction on space needs with increased enrollment, new program set to launch
With enrollment increasing for existing programs, a new program set to launch and another in the early research stages, there is a notable question for administrators of Flint Hills Technical College: where does everything go?. The college is awaiting final approval for its early childhood development program from the Kansas...
WIBW
Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance footage of this morning’s burglary at Santa Fe Trail High School. The surveillance footage has now revealed a a person of interest. Santa Fe Trail students received an early dismissal classes today as officials investigated an...
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams to play at Missouri Southern
The Emporia State women’s and men’s basketball teams wrap up a short two-game road trip with games at Missouri Southern Saturday afternoon. Emporia State women’s Coach Toby Wynn says they need to start making shots. The Emporia State men’s Coach Craig Doty says they will need to...
