Greater Milwaukee Today
Olympia Fields sign plan on Oconomowoc council agenda
OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council will discuss the Master Sign Plan for the Olympia Fields mixed use development on Tuesday. The developer of Olympia Fields is asking to amend the approved master sign plan for the overall development. The updates were reviewed by the Planning Department and were recommended...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin Indiana Basketball
Strong 2nd half sends Hoosiers past No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45 Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Jalen Hood-Schifino added 16 points to lead Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45 on Saturday. The Hoosiers snapped a three-game losing streak with their first win in three weeks. They did it despite playing without two injured starters. Wisconsin has lost all three games since forward Tyler Wahl went down with an injured leg. The Hoosiers overcame an ugly start to swing the game with an 18-2 run to start the second half. The Badgers never recovered. Connor Essegian had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Badgers.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin adds Haynes, Hitschler, Scruggs to defensive staff
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin added Paul Haynes, Colin Hitschler and Greg Scruggs to new coach Luke Fickell’s defensive staff. Haynes will coach cornerbacks and Scruggs will coach defensive linemen. Hitschler will coach safeties and lead the special-teams unit. “I’m really excited about being able to add Paul, Colin...
