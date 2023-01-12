Strong 2nd half sends Hoosiers past No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45 Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Jalen Hood-Schifino added 16 points to lead Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45 on Saturday. The Hoosiers snapped a three-game losing streak with their first win in three weeks. They did it despite playing without two injured starters. Wisconsin has lost all three games since forward Tyler Wahl went down with an injured leg. The Hoosiers overcame an ugly start to swing the game with an 18-2 run to start the second half. The Badgers never recovered. Connor Essegian had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Badgers.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO