Florida State

newsdaytonabeach.com

Florida Democratic Chair Manny Diaz Resigns After Disappointing 2022 Election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Manny Diaz, the Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, has submitted his resignation following a disastrous 2022 election season for the party. Diaz, not to be confused by Ron DeSantis's Education Secretary of the same name, issued criticisms of party bureaucracy in his official statement. The 2022...
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.8.23

Obamacare signups are surging in Florida once again. But the Florida Democratic Party has taken one too many punches to the face. With the wild House Speaker vote — and Florida’s significant involvement in the drama — now complete, House Republicans were able last week to dole out major outstanding committee assignments. And one of those decisions left Florida out of the equation in a big way.
Toni Koraza

Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
publicnewsservice.org

Higher Ed Braces for DeSantis Attacks on Unions, 'Trendy Ideology'

If it's "woke," "trendy," or has anything to do with race and diversity, it appears Gov. Ron DeSantis wants no part of it in Florida. From signing what was dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act" to prohibit teaching certain concepts related to race, the DeSantis administration has now asked state colleges and universities for information about what resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as what some call "critical race theory."
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers

This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —1.13.2023 — DeSantis Champions Law Enforcement— Communist Chinese Have Police Stations in US?—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. READ MORE.
iheart.com

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
Florida Phoenix

Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Maybe it’s because I’m from Florida, home to sooooo many slick talkers, but I love a good yarn about con artists. “The Sting,” “American Hustle,” “The Music Man” — the list of great grifter movies is a long one, including “The Grifters.” These stories show how some people can weave a magical spell with words […] The post Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Day 5 of trial testimony: FL higher ed instructors say 2021 law ended up limiting class discussions

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Instructors from Florida’s colleges and universities took to the stand Friday as part of the first week in a federal challenge to a law that they say limits their ability to lecture freely in classrooms. Robin Goodman is an English professor at Florida State University and is a plaintiff in the case. She said that […] The post Day 5 of trial testimony: FL higher ed instructors say 2021 law ended up limiting class discussions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
