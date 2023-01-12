Read full article on original website
Florida Democratic Chair Manny Diaz Resigns After Disappointing 2022 Election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Manny Diaz, the Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, has submitted his resignation following a disastrous 2022 election season for the party. Diaz, not to be confused by Ron DeSantis's Education Secretary of the same name, issued criticisms of party bureaucracy in his official statement. The 2022...
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.8.23
Obamacare signups are surging in Florida once again. But the Florida Democratic Party has taken one too many punches to the face. With the wild House Speaker vote — and Florida’s significant involvement in the drama — now complete, House Republicans were able last week to dole out major outstanding committee assignments. And one of those decisions left Florida out of the equation in a big way.
Do You Want Florida Democratic Party to Survive?
After Florida Democratic party chairman Manny Diaz quit on Monday, the house of cards started falling apart. The chairman’s resignation came just two months after the midterm elections, in which Florida Democrats suffered a monumental loss.
Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"
As Cuban migrants flooded Florida shores, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to help local authorities repatriate the migrants. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this escalating issue.
Higher Ed Braces for DeSantis Attacks on Unions, 'Trendy Ideology'
If it's "woke," "trendy," or has anything to do with race and diversity, it appears Gov. Ron DeSantis wants no part of it in Florida. From signing what was dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act" to prohibit teaching certain concepts related to race, the DeSantis administration has now asked state colleges and universities for information about what resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as what some call "critical race theory."
Seminole Tribe members are second-class citizens on their own reservations
In Florida, open government laws guarantee the public’s right to access and make copies of state laws, local ordinances, public agency budgets and many other government records – like the salaries of the governor and city and county leaders. In that regard, however, members of the Seminole Tribe...
Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers
This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
Last Squeeze —1.13.2023 — DeSantis Champions Law Enforcement— Communist Chinese Have Police Stations in US?—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. READ MORE.
Florida House Speaker wants information on public university diversity programs
(The Center Square) — Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has requested that public universities and colleges in the Sunshine State hand over information relevant to their diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programs. The request expands on a query submitted to campuses in December from Florida Education Commissioner Manny...
Effort to regulate Florida pet cremation begins 2nd attempt in legislature
After a Florida family's chance to say final goodbyes to their deceased cat ended in a "catastrophic" failure from a pet crematorium, they've pushed for regulation to ensure it doesn't happen again.
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Maybe it’s because I’m from Florida, home to sooooo many slick talkers, but I love a good yarn about con artists. “The Sting,” “American Hustle,” “The Music Man” — the list of great grifter movies is a long one, including “The Grifters.” These stories show how some people can weave a magical spell with words […] The post Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
State cleared of violating education court order on race-related concepts in classroom
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has not violated a court order that blocked parts of a controversial law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught in higher education, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Plaintiffs challenging the 2022 law, which DeSantis dubbed the "Stop Wrongs To Our Kids...
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the pandemic and exploding mortgage rates, make for a pricey combination. According to Zillow, a typical Florida home...
Florida teacher unions share concerns over over vacancies, state pushes back
ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders of Florida’s main education lobbying agency say the latest results of an annual survey they perform should renew concerns about Florida’s teacher and support staff vacancy rates, but state officials are calling the claims misleading. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Governor Murphy Takes Swipe At Governor DeSantis
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy used his State of the State address on Tuesday to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Day 5 of trial testimony: FL higher ed instructors say 2021 law ended up limiting class discussions
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Instructors from Florida’s colleges and universities took to the stand Friday as part of the first week in a federal challenge to a law that they say limits their ability to lecture freely in classrooms. Robin Goodman is an English professor at Florida State University and is a plaintiff in the case. She said that […] The post Day 5 of trial testimony: FL higher ed instructors say 2021 law ended up limiting class discussions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida professors, student ask judge to force state compliance of Stop WOKE pause
Florida professors, and a student, ask a federal judge to force state officials to comply with pause of the Stop WOKE Act at state institutions.
