Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
PEORIA, IL
Q985

The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You

Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
ILLINOIS STATE
100.9 The Eagle

This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters

If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Rolls Out New State Water Plan [LINK]

Illinois is updating its state water plan for the first time in nearly 40 years… with dozens of recommendations on issues from water quality to climate change. The study involving multiple state agencies finds weather on average is getting warmer and wetter in Illinois, with a significant increase in substantial rain events that increase the risk of flooding. The plan also calls for new programs and funding to address surface and groundwater pollution, threats to aquatic habitats, and water sustainability.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Talk Show Names Best Soup in The Area

January is National Soup Month, which means we have to know, who makes the best soup in the Stateline?. Lucky for you, I've done the research. Let's face it, soup is one of the most perfect foods on the planet. It's mostly warm but could be served cold. It could...
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois Department of Agriculture provides tips for animal owners amid Carus fire

LASALLE – The Illinois Department of Agriculture has released information on taking precautions for animals impacted by the Carus Chemical fire in LaSalle. The Ag Department says while unlikely, oral or intestinal irritation could occur so its best to ensure all animals are cleaned of debris and repeat exposure is limited. If possible, keep all animals indoors and minor for respiratory signs like dificulty breathing or wheezing. Animals with underlying respiratory conditions may have wosening symptoms. Its recomeded that poulty be brough into cover housing. If skin irritation or any other symptoms occur like vomiting or diarrhea, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. Residents who have contaminated property are directed to call the Carus hotline at (815) 224-6662.
LASALLE, IL
KICK AM 1530

Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois

A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Move Over Bears, It’s Eagle Watching Season

Got a case of the post-holiday doldrums? The eagles are here to perk things up. January and February are prime months for bald eagle watching in Illinois, with some 3,000 of the raptors hanging out in the state during the winter. According to state wildlife officials, this is the largest population of wintering bald eagles in the continental U.S.
ILLINOIS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago

January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
CHICAGO, IL

