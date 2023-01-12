Read full article on original website
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You
Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
3 Big Mistakes Many Illinois Drivers Make Every Time A Winter Storm Blows In
Anytime a winter storm is blowing into Illinois you will see cars parked outside with the windshield wipers pulled up into the air, but could doing this actually cause more harm than good for your car?. One of the Worst Things Drivers Do to Their Cars in the Winter. A...
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
10 Small Towns in Illinois That Are Definitely Worth a Visit
There are so many little hidden gems around the state of Illinois if you take the time to explore. Some of the best towns and villages are in parts of the state that aren't all in Chicagoland. Let's take a little backroad trip into some parts of Illinois that you...
Just 3 Illinois Counties at ‘High' Community Level Status as COVID-19 Numbers Improve
In a notable change from months past, only three of Illinois' 102 counties remain at "high" community level status, with improvements in COVID-19 case rates and other metrics occurring in recent weeks, according to the state's Department of Public Health. As of Friday, 59 counties were ranked at an elevated...
This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters
If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
Illinois Rolls Out New State Water Plan [LINK]
Illinois is updating its state water plan for the first time in nearly 40 years… with dozens of recommendations on issues from water quality to climate change. The study involving multiple state agencies finds weather on average is getting warmer and wetter in Illinois, with a significant increase in substantial rain events that increase the risk of flooding. The plan also calls for new programs and funding to address surface and groundwater pollution, threats to aquatic habitats, and water sustainability.
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Soup in The Area
January is National Soup Month, which means we have to know, who makes the best soup in the Stateline?. Lucky for you, I've done the research. Let's face it, soup is one of the most perfect foods on the planet. It's mostly warm but could be served cold. It could...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
Illinois Department of Agriculture provides tips for animal owners amid Carus fire
LASALLE – The Illinois Department of Agriculture has released information on taking precautions for animals impacted by the Carus Chemical fire in LaSalle. The Ag Department says while unlikely, oral or intestinal irritation could occur so its best to ensure all animals are cleaned of debris and repeat exposure is limited. If possible, keep all animals indoors and minor for respiratory signs like dificulty breathing or wheezing. Animals with underlying respiratory conditions may have wosening symptoms. Its recomeded that poulty be brough into cover housing. If skin irritation or any other symptoms occur like vomiting or diarrhea, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. Residents who have contaminated property are directed to call the Carus hotline at (815) 224-6662.
Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois
A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
See a Tiny Illinois Place Located Inside an Animal Rescue Ranch
If you wanna get away, but not too far away from animals, you need to see this tiny Illinois place that's located inside of a rescue ranch. Animals of just about every variety are everywhere. I found this neat place on Airbnb located near Princeton, Illinois. That's the north-central part...
Move Over Bears, It’s Eagle Watching Season
Got a case of the post-holiday doldrums? The eagles are here to perk things up. January and February are prime months for bald eagle watching in Illinois, with some 3,000 of the raptors hanging out in the state during the winter. According to state wildlife officials, this is the largest population of wintering bald eagles in the continental U.S.
Midwest State Has Lucky Mega Millions History With Friday the 13th Jackpot Wins
Friday the 13th may not seem like the luckiest day for a lotto drawing, but for one Midwest state, it might be luckier than others. According to the Mega Millions, Friday the 13th has seen six jackpots won over the years, four of which were in Michigan. Those jackpots were...
Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
Illinois Man’s Shocking 37 Year Streak Comes to an End in Facebook Post
What's something that should've happened to you in your childhood that finally happened as an adult?. Life is filled with milestones, achievements and rites of passage. For most of us, they happen around the same time, but for others, it takes years to feel like you're 'normal.'. I could use...
