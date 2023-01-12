Read full article on original website
Related
TrustedReviews
Trusted Recommends: 5-star headphones and a smart oven kick off the year
OPINION: It’s been a busy start to the year, with countless tech companies travelling over to CES 2023 in Las Vegas in order to provide a sneak peek at their upcoming gadgets. Despite the hectic news cycle in the first two weeks of the year, we’ve made sure to...
TrustedReviews
What is HDR10+? Everything you need to know
Back in 2017, Samsung and Amazon announced a new format of high dynamic range technology called HDR10+. It claimed to improve on the industry standard HDR10 effort by adding a layer of extra, scene-by-scene information to help TVs handle HDR playback better. HDR10+ support is available across a range of...
TrustedReviews
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Is this what the future of PC gamepads looks like?
OPINION: When we think of advancements in PC gaming, the gamepad doesn’t usually spring to mind. That’s mostly because PC gamers are obsessed with keyboard and mice instead, while new advancements for graphics cards, processors and monitors are generally far more exciting, but the PS5’s DualSense controller has shown that it would be foolish to ignore the gamepad too much, as they can have a huge impact on your gaming experience.
TrustedReviews
This unbelievable PS5 deal gets you a free controller
We’ve found yet another unmissable deal on the PS5 console; this time it’s bundled with a PS5 DualSense controller and the latest God of War. The PS5 console rarely sees a price drop on its own, but we’ve gone ahead and found a fantastic bundled deal to make up for it. BT is offering a PS5 console, the new God of War Ragnarok game as well as an extra DualSense controller for just £539.98 (just scroll down to Bundle Deals to see it).
TrustedReviews
Winners and Losers: Sony reveals a new controller as Apple is expected to trash the iPhone SE
OPINION: It’s Sunday, which means its time for us to recount our picks for the winner and loser of this week’s headlines. It’s been a relatively quiet week, with many companies having exhausted any major January announcements at CES 2023. Highlights from this week include Intel showing off its fastest CPU yet, a new hi-res Sony Walkman and a date for what we hope will be the Spotify HiFi launch we’ve been waiting for.
TrustedReviews
Fast Charge: When it comes to phones, size doesn’t matter
OPINION: As we gear up for the imminent release of the Galaxy S23 range, a new report has hinted at the demise of Samsung’s ‘Plus’ range in 2024. If this comes to pass then it speaks to a far wider issue in the world of smartphones: size just doesn’t matter.
Comments / 0