OPINION: When we think of advancements in PC gaming, the gamepad doesn’t usually spring to mind. That’s mostly because PC gamers are obsessed with keyboard and mice instead, while new advancements for graphics cards, processors and monitors are generally far more exciting, but the PS5’s DualSense controller has shown that it would be foolish to ignore the gamepad too much, as they can have a huge impact on your gaming experience.

1 DAY AGO