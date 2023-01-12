Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
“Most Haunted Houses In Wichita”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Related
SCS fundraiser is Jan. 21
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Taste of Hutchinson: The Men Cook event to benefit Salthawk Community Support is back Jan. 21 after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The mission of Salthawk Community Support is to work together to remove barriers to education for students in USD 308. "We...
McPherson College seeking additional donors for historic double match
MCPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson College President Michael Schneider is still fundraising to make the most out of the anonymous $500 million gift announced by the school in November. "For every dollar you can raise before June 30, 2023, I will double match it, up to $500 million," Schneider was...
Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships
Kansas' four-year higher education institutions seek state investment in scholarships, while two-year colleges request funding to expand academic programs. The post Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Longtime admin named president of Washburn University
TOPEKA — The president of Midwestern State University was selected Wednesday to serve as the 15th president of Washburn University. JuliAnn Mazachek, who worked 30 years at Washburn before leaving in 2022 for Midwestern State, was chosen by the university’s board of regents to replace Jerry Farley. He retired in September after a quarter century leading the Topeka university. The interim president was Marshall Meek, who runs the WU Alumni Association and Foundation.
WSU economist: Even in tight market, there will be more jobs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeremy Hill, Director of the Center For Economic Development And Business Research at Wichita State University is still optimistic about job growth in Kansas, even though finding workers is hard. "The labor market is getting tighter and tighter," Hill said. "Because it's getting tighter, employers, when...
adastraradio.com
2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators
TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
MLK day activities at HutchCC once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community College Cultural Activities will host the annual celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event will begin on Sunday, January 15 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stringer Fine Arts Center on the HutchCC campus. "We have, I think, a very good program...
Reno County orgs helped by Envista in 2022
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — Three Reno County community organizations recently benefited from Envista Credit Union’s EnvistaCares Challenge. Each month the EnvistaCares Challenge provides one local organization a one-month media package valued at $12,000 to share their story and ask local communities for support. The Reno County community gave...
Wichita natives face off as Kansas beats Iowa State, 62-60
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Maize native Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. “I don’t know […]
Kansas Pigeon Club show flocking to Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pigeon enthusiasts can take flight with the next Kansas Pigeon Club (KPC) show on Jan. 21, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in the Poultry and Pigeon barn in Hutchinson. Pigeon fanciers will be able to flock together and share their love of the birds, as well...
New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation
About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
🏀 MBB: No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa St 62-60
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams Jr. scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off...
KAKE TV
Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
WIBW
Gyroville closing in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
Kansas is hiring. Here are 12 government jobs in Sedgwick County and what they pay
From nurse to mechanic, here’s some jobs open now with the state of Kansas.
KWCH.com
Southwestern volleyball team, community rally around assistant coach following stroke, aneurysm
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Twenty-four-year-old Bree Wallace, an assistant coach on the Southwest College volleyball team, is beginning to recover at a Wichita hospital after suffering a brain aneurism and a stroke this week. At this point, the message from her team and those who know her is simple: “Pray for Bree,”
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
Scheels holds career expo, opportunities available ahead of summer opening in Wichita. Scheels is in need of hundreds of workers ahead of its opening in Wichita this summer. Capt. Larry Feuerborn diedunexpectedly on Wednesday after responding to a call while in the line of duty. Community rallies behind Southwestern College...
wichitabyeb.com
Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?
The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
City council to discuss applications Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are 17 applicants for the two city council vacancies whose applications will be discussed by council members at their meeting on Tuesday. The list of applicants and desired office is below:. Kevin Abbott (At-Large) Halene Burklow (Both) Stuart Conklin (Northeast) Adolph Gier (Northeast) Stacy Goss...
Reno County holding reception for service
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County 2022 Service Awards will be Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2 p.m., first floor of the Reno County Courthouse. Below is a list of honorees.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0