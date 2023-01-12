ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutch Post

SCS fundraiser is Jan. 21

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Taste of Hutchinson: The Men Cook event to benefit Salthawk Community Support is back Jan. 21 after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The mission of Salthawk Community Support is to work together to remove barriers to education for students in USD 308. "We...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Longtime admin named president of Washburn University

TOPEKA — The president of Midwestern State University was selected Wednesday to serve as the 15th president of Washburn University. JuliAnn Mazachek, who worked 30 years at Washburn before leaving in 2022 for Midwestern State, was chosen by the university’s board of regents to replace Jerry Farley. He retired in September after a quarter century leading the Topeka university. The interim president was Marshall Meek, who runs the WU Alumni Association and Foundation.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

WSU economist: Even in tight market, there will be more jobs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeremy Hill, Director of the Center For Economic Development And Business Research at Wichita State University is still optimistic about job growth in Kansas, even though finding workers is hard. "The labor market is getting tighter and tighter," Hill said. "Because it's getting tighter, employers, when...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators

TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

MLK day activities at HutchCC once again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community College Cultural Activities will host the annual celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event will begin on Sunday, January 15 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stringer Fine Arts Center on the HutchCC campus. "We have, I think, a very good program...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County orgs helped by Envista in 2022

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — Three Reno County community organizations recently benefited from Envista Credit Union’s EnvistaCares Challenge. Each month the EnvistaCares Challenge provides one local organization a one-month media package valued at $12,000 to share their story and ask local communities for support. The Reno County community gave...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita natives face off as Kansas beats Iowa State, 62-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Maize native Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. “I don’t know […]
AMES, IA
Hutch Post

Kansas Pigeon Club show flocking to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pigeon enthusiasts can take flight with the next Kansas Pigeon Club (KPC) show on Jan. 21, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in the Poultry and Pigeon barn in Hutchinson. Pigeon fanciers will be able to flock together and share their love of the birds, as well...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation

About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa St 62-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams Jr. scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off...
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Gyroville closing in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings

Scheels holds career expo, opportunities available ahead of summer opening in Wichita. Scheels is in need of hundreds of workers ahead of its opening in Wichita this summer. Capt. Larry Feuerborn diedunexpectedly on Wednesday after responding to a call while in the line of duty. Community rallies behind Southwestern College...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?

The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

City council to discuss applications Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are 17 applicants for the two city council vacancies whose applications will be discussed by council members at their meeting on Tuesday. The list of applicants and desired office is below:. Kevin Abbott (At-Large) Halene Burklow (Both) Stuart Conklin (Northeast) Adolph Gier (Northeast) Stacy Goss...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

