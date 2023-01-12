ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

WSPY NEWS

Drinking water chemicals released in fire at LaSalle chemical warehouse

A spokesman from Carus Chemical says that a chemical used in drinking water was released into surrounding neighborhoods following an explosion and fire at the company's location at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle Wednesday. The chemical is called potassium permanganate. The company says that that stains from the chemical can...
LASALLE, IL
walls102.com

Illinois Department of Agriculture provides tips for animal owners amid Carus fire

LASALLE – The Illinois Department of Agriculture has released information on taking precautions for animals impacted by the Carus Chemical fire in LaSalle. The Ag Department says while unlikely, oral or intestinal irritation could occur so its best to ensure all animals are cleaned of debris and repeat exposure is limited. If possible, keep all animals indoors and minor for respiratory signs like dificulty breathing or wheezing. Animals with underlying respiratory conditions may have wosening symptoms. Its recomeded that poulty be brough into cover housing. If skin irritation or any other symptoms occur like vomiting or diarrhea, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. Residents who have contaminated property are directed to call the Carus hotline at (815) 224-6662.
LASALLE, IL
walls102.com

Carus prepares for site and community cleanup, EPA monitoring

LASALLE – Cleanup is underway at Carus Chemical in LaSalle after a large fire Wednesday that brought hazardous materials teams from across the state to battle the blaze and aftermath. At a Thursday afternoon press conference, Fire Chief Jerry Janick says the department is no longer involved and the Carus property has been turned over to its owners. Allen Gibbs, Vice President, Operations at Carus LLC, says the company is working with the U.S. and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to guide site and community cleanup efforts.
LASALLE, IL
walls102.com

Results of fire department consulting survey recommends changes in Mendota

MENDOTA – A third party consulting group was brought in to determine what changes could be made to improve the fire department in Mendota. In 2022 the complete study was presented to the city from McGrath Consulting Group. The Wonder Lake company survey cost the city around $30,000. The report recommends changes to staffing levels, equipment and a number of procedures and training programs for the Mendota Fire Department, plus remodeling or replacing the main fire station.
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Destroyed chemical facility handed back over to company after fire

The LaSalle Fire Department on Thursday declared that a massive fire at the Carus Chemical facility at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle is out. The scene was handed back over to the company which is in the process of evaluating the damage. About 90 people work at the facility where a massive fire destroyed a warehouse on Wednesday.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people hurt in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
CHEBANSE, IL
classichits106.com

Two killed after head-on crash on I-39

MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
MENDOTA, IL

