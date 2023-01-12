Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Following explosion at chemical plant, residents of LaSalle told to shelter-in-place
Following an explosion and fire at the Carus Chemical Plant Wednesday morning in southwest suburban LaSalle, Ill., the city has issued a shelter-in-place order. The order applies to residents of LaSalle’s Third and Fourth Wards.
WSPY NEWS
Drinking water chemicals released in fire at LaSalle chemical warehouse
A spokesman from Carus Chemical says that a chemical used in drinking water was released into surrounding neighborhoods following an explosion and fire at the company's location at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle Wednesday. The chemical is called potassium permanganate. The company says that that stains from the chemical can...
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Agriculture provides tips for animal owners amid Carus fire
LASALLE – The Illinois Department of Agriculture has released information on taking precautions for animals impacted by the Carus Chemical fire in LaSalle. The Ag Department says while unlikely, oral or intestinal irritation could occur so its best to ensure all animals are cleaned of debris and repeat exposure is limited. If possible, keep all animals indoors and minor for respiratory signs like dificulty breathing or wheezing. Animals with underlying respiratory conditions may have wosening symptoms. Its recomeded that poulty be brough into cover housing. If skin irritation or any other symptoms occur like vomiting or diarrhea, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. Residents who have contaminated property are directed to call the Carus hotline at (815) 224-6662.
walls102.com
Carus prepares for site and community cleanup, EPA monitoring
LASALLE – Cleanup is underway at Carus Chemical in LaSalle after a large fire Wednesday that brought hazardous materials teams from across the state to battle the blaze and aftermath. At a Thursday afternoon press conference, Fire Chief Jerry Janick says the department is no longer involved and the Carus property has been turned over to its owners. Allen Gibbs, Vice President, Operations at Carus LLC, says the company is working with the U.S. and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to guide site and community cleanup efforts.
walls102.com
Results of fire department consulting survey recommends changes in Mendota
MENDOTA – A third party consulting group was brought in to determine what changes could be made to improve the fire department in Mendota. In 2022 the complete study was presented to the city from McGrath Consulting Group. The Wonder Lake company survey cost the city around $30,000. The report recommends changes to staffing levels, equipment and a number of procedures and training programs for the Mendota Fire Department, plus remodeling or replacing the main fire station.
WSPY NEWS
Destroyed chemical facility handed back over to company after fire
The LaSalle Fire Department on Thursday declared that a massive fire at the Carus Chemical facility at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle is out. The scene was handed back over to the company which is in the process of evaluating the damage. About 90 people work at the facility where a massive fire destroyed a warehouse on Wednesday.
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
Video: Illinois paramedics charged after patient, strapped face-down, dies
Two EMTs in Illinois have been charged with murder after this emergency medical response caught on Springfield Police officer's body cameras. The patient died of positional asphyxiation after he was taken to the hospital.
WNDU
ISP: 3 Illinois women arrested for drugs, fake money after driving ‘too slow’ on Indiana Toll Road
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Illinois women were arrested on suspicion of drug possession and having counterfeit money after an SUV was pulled over on the Indiana Toll Road for “traveling at an unsafe slow speed.”. Troopers pulled the SUV over just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday because...
See a Tiny Illinois Place Located Inside an Animal Rescue Ranch
If you wanna get away, but not too far away from animals, you need to see this tiny Illinois place that's located inside of a rescue ranch. Animals of just about every variety are everywhere. I found this neat place on Airbnb located near Princeton, Illinois. That's the north-central part...
3 dogs dead, woman alive after West Chicago house fire; at least 10 dogs were at the home
A woman and several dogs escaped a house fire in West Chicago unharmed Thursday, but West Chicago Fire Chief Patrick Tanner said three other dogs died in the blaze. Tanner said there were lots of personal belongings piled up in the house.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
classichits106.com
Two killed after head-on crash on I-39
MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
Just 3 Illinois Counties at ‘High' Community Level Status as COVID-19 Numbers Improve
In a notable change from months past, only three of Illinois' 102 counties remain at "high" community level status, with improvements in COVID-19 case rates and other metrics occurring in recent weeks, according to the state's Department of Public Health. As of Friday, 59 counties were ranked at an elevated...
Woman’s car is stolen just after she moved into new Rockford apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into her new apartment when thieves broke in and stole both her car and her sense of security. The move to the apartment on Rome Avenue was Destiny Robins first, out of her parents’ home. On Tuesday, while she was in bed, she heard […]
Group breaks into Roselle dealership, steals luxury vehicles
A group of nearly a dozen people were caught on camera earlier this week breaking into a car dealership and getting away with six luxury vehicles, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
WANE-TV
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested three Illinois women on drug charges Friday after what a trooper found when he stopped a car going 25 mph under the speed limit. Just before 11:30 a.m., a state trooper in LaGrange County stopped an SUV that was driving...
10 Small Towns in Illinois That Are Definitely Worth a Visit
There are so many little hidden gems around the state of Illinois if you take the time to explore. Some of the best towns and villages are in parts of the state that aren't all in Chicagoland. Let's take a little backroad trip into some parts of Illinois that you...
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
Comments / 1