ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Nearly an inch of rain expected this weekend in the West Central Mountains

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As temperatures begin to take a week-long drop, the main highlight of this weekend is rain, which will last Friday through Sunday. The storms this weekend are expected to dump half an inch to an inch of rain up north in the West Central Mountains. Closer to the Treasure Valley, rain totals are expected to only amount to around 0.25 inches.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches

East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog. The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility. ...
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Snow possible late Friday with more snow moving in this Sunday

Snow possible late Friday with more snow moving in this Sunday. We currently have high pressure overhead, moving east. We will start to see moisture from next system, move into western Idaho and then into the central Idaho Friday night. Thursday night, patchy fog with mostly cloudy skies and a...
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Idaho (And Where to See Fossils Today)

6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Idaho (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although Idaho is close to Montana, one of the states with the greatest number of dinosaur fossil finds, scientists have recovered relatively few fossils in this area. Much of Idaho spent at least some time underwater while dinosaurs roamed the planet. However, we do know about at least six different dinosaurs that lived in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Meridian, ID

Meridian is a city within Ada County in Idaho, the second largest in the state next to Boise. Its population reached 117,635 based on the 2020 census. What's impressive about this city is it's considered one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Meridian was established in 1891 and had...
MERIDIAN, ID
greatnorthwestwine.com

Telaya Wine Co. expands into Idaho’s historic Pintler facility

NAMPA, Idaho — Is there ever too much of a good thing in retail? In some cases, yes, but how that growth is managed sets folks apart. There is growing demand throughout Idaho for the award-winning wines coming out of our winemakers’ cellars. And the economist in me says, “If the demand exceeds the supply, you can raise prices or increase the supply, but that all depends on the elasticity of your demand and supply curves.”
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

National Weather Service Issues New 2023 Winter Predictions for Boise

So far, winter in the Treasure Valley has been relatively mild. Looking back at the winter weather that plagued a significant part of the United States during the Christmas travel weekend, the Boise area got off pretty easy. Travel got a little tricky with some freezing rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but just a few days later? We saw a high temperature of 56.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?

If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising

Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Colder air could change everything

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The pattern is going to remain active for much of the west as storms continue in the Pacific Ocean. The westerly flow in the atmosphere will drive in one storm after another on the west coast and it will keep our temperatures warmer than normal as the moisture is sub-tropical in nature. Here in Idaho, we'll see some of the outer bands of the moisture move into the state early Thursday and again on Sunday. Until now, most of the storms have been rain makers for the valley due to the lack of cold air. But, that is expected to change.
IDAHO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week

The criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, is underway. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested at his parents' home in...
MOSCOW, ID
hstoday.us

TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
AOL Corp

Here are Meridian’s ‘all-time’ top 10 restaurants, ranked by Yelp. Guess how many chains?

When it comes to dining in Idaho’s second-largest city, the options can feel daunting. Chains permeate the culture. But locally owned eateries dot the landscape, too. Yelp lets users sort Meridian’s highest-rated restaurants. But the results feel skewed. The list is topped by relative newcomers — businesses with only a handful of reviews, resulting in flawless five-star ratings.
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy