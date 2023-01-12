Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Fog and scattered showers early
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fog will be an issue for your morning commute so drive safely out there. There’s also going to be a few scattered showers to start things off for us, but chances of rain won’t be as prevalant in the afternoon. Wind speeds will ramp up into the 15-25mph range later today and that will blow the fog out. The sky will be Mostly Cloudy today with a high in the upper 70s. It’s going to be very warm for mid January but a cold front blows through early tomorrow. There will showers and storms ahead of this front but the line of showers will be weakening as it pushes through so severe weather odds are low but we’ll be watching closely. Highs will drop to the mid 60s by Friday with morning temps down to the mid to upper 40s. If you have plans this weekend, plan on more rain. Rain coverage will be in the 60-70% range for both Saturday and Sunday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 in Baldwin County
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old Louisiana man was struck and killed while he was walking along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, according to the Daphne Police Department. Anthony J. Norris of Jeanerette, La., had been walking near the traffic lane while heavy fog was present at the time of the accident, according to Daphne Police Detective Sgt. Jason Vannoy.
WALA-TV FOX10
Road closures in the coming days around Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT wants residents to be prepared for two road closures in Mobile that could impact daily commuting. Bankhead Tunnel will be closed tomorrow from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to upgrade the fiber optics lines and is expected to take a couple days to complete. SpringHill...
WALA-TV FOX10
I-10 West reopens between Malbis and Daphne after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Interstate 10 Westbound was closed for a time this morning between the Malbis and Daphne exits while officers investigated a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash this morning, according to the Daphne Police Department. This was between Exits 38 and 35. FOX10 News has learned the incident has...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gateswood man hears loud “BOOM” before parts of plane fall from sky
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two navy pilots ejected from their training aircraft in Baldwin County Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023 in a rural area north of Interstate 10 after experiencing a problem with the plane. It happened just north of the interstate off County Road 87. The pilots are okay and being evaluated at a Pensacola hospital.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 pilots eject before military plane crashes in Baldwin County, officials say
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A military training plane crashed in Baldwin County late Tuesday morning, with the two pilots ejecting prior to the crash. Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack tells FOX10 News the pilots were taken to a Florida hospital for evaluation. They appeared to have minor injuries, he said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Sheriffs on both sides of the bay sworn in Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sheriffs on both sides of the bay took their oath of office Tuesday. Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack began his 5th term. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch started his first. “Citizens will see more deputies more often riding through their community,” said Sheriff Burch. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Corrections Center expansion to continue with new jail tower
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The expansion of the Baldwin County Corrections Center will be continued. A large crane currently sits at the construction site in Bay Minette and soon it will help build a new jail tower. The new tower will increase the overall bed space from 649 to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian dies after being struck on Theodore Dawes Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday has claimed the life of a Theodore man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Kevin Herrin, 67, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Dominic...
WALA-TV FOX10
The city of Gulf Shores considering banning alcohol again for spring break
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is considering once again banning alcohol on the beach during the spring break period from March 3rd through April 24th. Every year since 2016, the city has issued a ban. Residents who live here say the crowds can get large during that time.
WALA-TV FOX10
82nd annual Camellia Show
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 82nd annual Camellia Show will be held at the Abba Temple on Hitt Road in Mobile Saturday, January 21,2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camellia plants will be for sale as well as demonstration on planting camellia’s. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
WALA-TV FOX10
Three MCPSS teachers recognized as AL Science Teachers of the Year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s no secret Mobile County has some amazing teachers -- three of MCPSS Science Teachers are being recognized on the state level. Hutchens Elementary’s Maegan Gayle makes science fun. It’s just part of the reason she’s this year’s Alabama Elementary Science Teacher of the Year.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO looking for missing Wilmer woman
WILMER, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are asking the public for help in locating 65-year-old Angela Caddy of Wilmer, Alabama. Caddy was reported missing on Sunday by her family, according to MCSO. Authorities said Caddy was last seen around 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan....
WALA-TV FOX10
Bay Minette PD looking for individual suspected of fraud
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette police are looking for a suspect who they believed used a credit card information fraudulently at Walmart on Monday, according to police. Authorities said at 8:30 a.m., an unknown female entered the Walmart located at 701 McMeans Avenue and purchased several items on...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mike Reynolds, police chief for Poarch Band of Creek Indians, passes away after suffering heart attack, tribe says
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Mike Reynolds, chief of police for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, passed away unexpectedly today after suffering a heart attack, Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie Bryan announced. Reynolds became the tribe’s police chief in 2016 and he brought his commitment to community-oriented law enforcement to...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Stand-off in Lake Forest has ended
UPDATE: Police said the stand-off in Lake Forest has ended. Daphne PD said they ended the stand-off at 11:00 p.m. after multiple failed attempts to get the suspect out of the house. Police said they do not believe any other individuals were inside the house and that the gun the...
WALA-TV FOX10
13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl from Colorado led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that crossed into Nebraska on Monday night, according to Nebraska State Patrol. Authorities said the teen was spotted driving along I-80 around 9:30 p.m. only going 35 mph. When troopers...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County warden-turned-artist ends run in ‘most thankless job’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trey Oliver never intended on a vocation in corrections but ended up spending the last 13 years of his law enforcement career as Mobile County’s top jailer. It’s a job with few inherent rewards. Jailers hardly ever get any attention unless something goes wrong –...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Car Jacker Slashes Victim; Drives Away
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are still looking for 35 year old Jesse Scott, and the vehicle they say he car-jacked-but he didn’t use a gun. It happened on Johnson Road in Tillmans Corner, earlier this month. M-P-D tells Fox10 News Fugitive Files, Scott approached the victim’s car, after puling in behind him.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Councilman Penn raises concern about city’s policy on police chases
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City Councilman Cory Penn on Tuesday raised questions about the Police Department’s policy on chases. Penn, who represents District 1 in north Mobile, said he was concerned in light of a high-speed chase on Sunday that resulted in a crash that resulted in the driver’s death and damage to a home.
Comments / 0