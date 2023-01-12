ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Fog and scattered showers early

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fog will be an issue for your morning commute so drive safely out there. There’s also going to be a few scattered showers to start things off for us, but chances of rain won’t be as prevalant in the afternoon. Wind speeds will ramp up into the 15-25mph range later today and that will blow the fog out. The sky will be Mostly Cloudy today with a high in the upper 70s. It’s going to be very warm for mid January but a cold front blows through early tomorrow. There will showers and storms ahead of this front but the line of showers will be weakening as it pushes through so severe weather odds are low but we’ll be watching closely. Highs will drop to the mid 60s by Friday with morning temps down to the mid to upper 40s. If you have plans this weekend, plan on more rain. Rain coverage will be in the 60-70% range for both Saturday and Sunday.
MOBILE, AL

