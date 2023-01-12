ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Offices Closing Down After Not Paying Rent: Report

Some of Twitter’s international offices are set to close after the tech giant stopped paying its rent on them, according to a report. Sources familiar with the company told Business Insider that Twitter’s major Singapore office—the company’s headquarters in Asia—was shut down on Wednesday because of non-payment of rent, with Platformer reporter Casey Newton claiming that landlords had “walked employees out of the building.” Other offices are set to close for the same reason, Business Insider’s sources claim, with around a dozen Twitter workspaces in total either closing or being in the process of closing. The closures are reportedly part of Elon Musk’s uncompromising cost cutting at Twitter, which has already seen thousands of workers laid off. The office closures will reportedly see a few hundred more staff dropped from the company’s payroll.I'm told Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office — its Asia-Pacific headquarters — over nonpayment of rent. Landlords walked employees out of the building— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) January 11, 2023 Read it at Business Insider
Elon Musk Is Making Tesla His Priority Over Twitter: Internal Email

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has rubbed many people the wrong way over the years, but at the same time, he has proven very successful and has a massive fan base. The controversy around the vocal CEO has skyrocketed since he took over Twitter, and some well-known Tesla investors have gone to bat against Musk, though he claims to be putting Tesla first over Twitter, and an internal email substantiates the claims.
Pfizer executive, White House involved in COVID censorship on social media

It’s now obvious whether it was Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp, the federal government actively tried to censor content it didn’t like about COVID-19 on social media platforms. According to a new Twitter Files dump, a Pfizer executive was also interested in censoring posts. Independent journalist Alex Berenson...
Meta sues surveillance company for scraping data with fake Facebook accounts

Meta has filed a legal complaint against a company for allegedly creating tens of thousands of fake Facebook accounts to scrape user data and provide surveillance services for clients. The firm, Voyager Labs, bills itself as “a world leader in advanced AI-based investigation solutions.” What this means in practice is...
T-Mobile Rumored to Be Buying Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile, the prepaid carrier owned in part by actor Ryan Reynolds, could soon be sold. According to Bloomberg, the company is "in talks" to be purchased by T-Mobile. The budget provider has made a name for itself in recent years with ads featuring Reynolds pitching Mint as a more affordable option to larger telecom companies like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. A division of Ultra Mobile, Mint Mobile has long been rumored to be up for sale.
