Fact Check: Elon Musk 'Suing the Pants Off' Kathy Griffin, Article Says
A viral post on Facebook suggested Elon Musk and Kathy Griffin may be taking their clash from Twitter to the courts. But is all as it first looks?
Twitter owner Elon Musk wonders if 'maybe we should spend less time on social media'
Twitter owner Elon Musk suggested we spend too much time on social media, while continuing to tweet regularly.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says if Elon Musk wants Twitter to be a public square, he should make its algorithms open source
The former product manager on Facebook's civic integrity team made the comments on a special edition of NBC News' Meet the Press.
teslarati.com
Twitter Files reveals Pfizer board member’s attempt to suppress debate on Covid vaccines
In another installment of the Twitter Files released on Monday, screenshots of an email conversation between Scott Gottlieb, a board member at Pfizer, with Todd O’Boyle, a senior manager of public policy at Twitter. Alex Berenson, a former reporter for the New York Times, shared this installment. Berenson noted...
Elon Musk Has a Plan for Twitter Users Will Likely Hate
The embattled social media company may have gone too far this time.
Elon Musk Cries 'Constitutional Violation' Over Facebook's Alleged Censorship Of 'Often-True' COVID-19 Vaccine Content
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to a post by author Michael Shellenberger on how social media companies, such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META censored “often-true content” that “discouraged vaccines.”. What Happened: Musk said it was a “constitutional violation” in response to the post...
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
Meta will pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of sharing users' data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica
The settlement is "the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action," lawyers for the plaintiffs said.
Forget About Trump Joining Parler! Social Media Platform's Future Now In Question As Parent Reportedly Lays Off Majority Of Staff
Social networking service Parler‘s parent company has reportedly laid off most of its employees, raising doubts over how far the ‘free speech’ centered social media platform would go. What Happened: Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler, has laid off 75% of its staff and most of...
Twitter's laid-off workers cannot pursue claims via class-action lawsuit-judge
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has secured a ruling allowing the social media company to force several laid-off workers suing over their termination to pursue their claims via individual arbitration than a class-action lawsuit.
Twitter Offices Closing Down After Not Paying Rent: Report
Some of Twitter’s international offices are set to close after the tech giant stopped paying its rent on them, according to a report. Sources familiar with the company told Business Insider that Twitter’s major Singapore office—the company’s headquarters in Asia—was shut down on Wednesday because of non-payment of rent, with Platformer reporter Casey Newton claiming that landlords had “walked employees out of the building.” Other offices are set to close for the same reason, Business Insider’s sources claim, with around a dozen Twitter workspaces in total either closing or being in the process of closing. The closures are reportedly part of Elon Musk’s uncompromising cost cutting at Twitter, which has already seen thousands of workers laid off. The office closures will reportedly see a few hundred more staff dropped from the company’s payroll.I'm told Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office — its Asia-Pacific headquarters — over nonpayment of rent. Landlords walked employees out of the building— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) January 11, 2023 Read it at Business Insider
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Is Making Tesla His Priority Over Twitter: Internal Email
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has rubbed many people the wrong way over the years, but at the same time, he has proven very successful and has a massive fan base. The controversy around the vocal CEO has skyrocketed since he took over Twitter, and some well-known Tesla investors have gone to bat against Musk, though he claims to be putting Tesla first over Twitter, and an internal email substantiates the claims.
straightarrownews.com
Pfizer executive, White House involved in COVID censorship on social media
It’s now obvious whether it was Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp, the federal government actively tried to censor content it didn’t like about COVID-19 on social media platforms. According to a new Twitter Files dump, a Pfizer executive was also interested in censoring posts. Independent journalist Alex Berenson...
The Verge
Meta sues surveillance company for scraping data with fake Facebook accounts
Meta has filed a legal complaint against a company for allegedly creating tens of thousands of fake Facebook accounts to scrape user data and provide surveillance services for clients. The firm, Voyager Labs, bills itself as “a world leader in advanced AI-based investigation solutions.” What this means in practice is...
The Verge
Judge rejects Elon Musk’s request to move his upcoming securities fraud trial to Texas
A judge rejected Elon Musk’s request to move his upcoming securities fraud trial out of San Francisco, Bloomberg reports. Musk had argued that the jury pool from the city would be biased against him. Musk is facing a civil trial next week stemming from a lawsuit filed by Tesla...
CNET
T-Mobile Rumored to Be Buying Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile, the prepaid carrier owned in part by actor Ryan Reynolds, could soon be sold. According to Bloomberg, the company is "in talks" to be purchased by T-Mobile. The budget provider has made a name for itself in recent years with ads featuring Reynolds pitching Mint as a more affordable option to larger telecom companies like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. A division of Ultra Mobile, Mint Mobile has long been rumored to be up for sale.
Dr. Anthony Fauci Issues Sharp Response To Elon Musk's Teased 'Fauci Files'
“I have no idea what he’s talking about," the top immunologist told Fox News' Neil Cavuto, adding: "I wish I did."
Elon Musk Turns Over Twitter Records To Key Source Of COVID Misinformation
Alex Berenson has been frequently and flagrantly wrong about the pandemic.
Musk vows to disclose censorship practices and make Twitter code open to public
Billionaire and current Twitter CEO Elon Musk laid out a time frame for making Twitter's recommendation code open source and publicly labeling shadowbanning Friday.
AI-generated content is 'not an issue' if created for people, says Google
The tech giant, Google, has clarified its position on AI-generated content, stating that content created solely for search engine rankings violates their guidelines; however, it is not an issue if created with people in mind. "If [the] content is helpful & created for people first, that's not an issue," the...
Interesting Engineering
